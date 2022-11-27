Effective: 2022-11-30 16:24:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TO CONTINUE IN IDAHO AND PORTIONS OF EASTERN WASHINGTON THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. * WHERE...Moscow, Potlatch, Plummer, and Genesee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain and snow will switch to snow overnight with wintry travel expected into Thursday morning.

BENEWAH COUNTY, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO