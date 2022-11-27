Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
The best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals: prices start at $99 today!
The Cyber Monday Chromebook deals are underway, and we're checking through the best stores to find the hottest picks.
intheknow.com
The 18 best Black Friday laptop deals to shop from Amazon, Walmart and Target — as low as $99
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Laptops are some of the most sought-after tech...
This Lenovo ThinkPad 2-in-1 Chromebook is a crazy 75% off for Cyber Monday
You can get the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook at a steep discount thanks to this awesome Cyber Monday deal.
The best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals still available as sales wind down
The cream of the crop from the waning hours of Cyber Monday.
Digital Trends
You can buy an Apple Watch for $149 for Cyber Monday (seriously)
As we continue to monitor Cyber Monday deals, we’ve found a great one at Walmart on the Apple Watch SE, a smartwatch that has a lot of features without hurting you too much in the price department. In fact, while this deal is still on, you can pick one up for just $149. That’s $130 down from the typical price of $279. You won’t get another chance to buy the Apple Watch SE for this cheap because there are no more major shopping events happening this year. If you missed out on Black Friday, don’t pass on this offer, especially if you want to get the smartwatch before the holidays.
Digital Trends
Why a Kindle Paperwhite is the best $100 you can spend on Cyber Monday
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are prime times throughout the year to get mobile tech at lower-than-usual prices. That means there are ample Cyber Monday phone deals, tablet deals, and smartwatch deals. But those aren’t the only mobile gadgets you can buy for cheap. Also available at a discount today is the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday Samsung deals 2022: last chance TV, soundbar and phone sales
Samsung has been a breakout Cyber Monday deals star, with price drops on top-notch TVs, soundbars and home audio equipment, and even great phone deals. If you're looking for a deal on the best TV Samsung makes, or the cheapest tablet, or anything in between, there are still Cyber Monday Samsung deals to be found.
Digital Trends
Alienware Cyber Monday deals: Gaming laptops, PCs, monitors
The final shopping event of the year is here: It’s Cyber Monday! With some epic Cyber Monday deals out there, this is your last chance to snap up offers if you missed out on the Black Friday sales. You’ll find Cyber Monday gaming PC deals and Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals everywhere today, but below we’re focusing on the best Cyber Monday Alienware deals. We’ve rounded up the latest and greatest deals from Alienware, on everything from monitors to computers and accessories. Check out our picks, and remember, deals like these have been selling out fast all weekend, so if you spot something that looks tempting, grab it now, before it’s gone. Plus, if you order today, you can be sure your items will arrive in time for the holidays, so get shopping!
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is $230 off for Cyber Monday – now just $570
If you’ve always wanted a larger TV in your living room, here’s your chance at an upgrade without breaking the bank. Walmart’s Cyber Monday TV deals currently include the 75-inch LG UP7300PUC 4K TV for just $570, following a $230 discount to its sticker price of $800. You probably don’t have much time left to take advantage of this offer though, as similar deals are already sold out. You need to finalize your purchase as soon as possible, which should also get the 4K TV delivered to your doorstep before the holiday season.
ZDNet
The 3 best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $1,000
Cyber Monday is finally here! Laptops are the first thing I think of today: I want the most affordable laptop with the best possible features. If you're in the same boat, there are three laptops to keep in mind that ring in for less than $1,000: The MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip for $799 at Amazon (save $200), the LG gram 17-inch laptop at Costco for $999 (save $500), and the Latitude 7420 business laptop at Dell for $889 (save $1,320).
Digital Trends
49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Cyber Monday deal: Save $800
If you have plenty to spend among the Cyber Monday deals, you’re going to love the offer we’ve spotted on the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor at Samsung. Right now you can buy it for $1,500 saving you a huge $800 off the usual price. A saving of 35%, if you’ve been considering investing in a truly high-end gaming monitor, you’re going to save a lot here. While we’re not counting on it being an impulse purchase, there’s no denying this is a huge saving. Here’s why the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor could be the monitor for you.
Digital Trends
Don’t fall for these GPU deals on Cyber Monday
Now that GPU prices have returned to normal, you can save big on the best graphics cards on Cyber Monday. There are some great deals this year, but equally as many bad ones. In some cases, cards that are on sale are even more expensive than cards that aren’t on sale — yikes.
Digital Trends
Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals: iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Mini
If you missed out on Black Friday deals, today is officially your last chance to snap up the best Cyber Monday deals, before they’re gone for good. We’re seeing some amazing Cyber Monday iPad deals, with discounts on everything from the iPad Mini to the iPad Air, and some of the deals we saw on these tablets on Black Friday sold out fast. So there’s no time like right now to grab yourself a great deal. If you want to save some extra cash, you can grab a model from a few years ago — or if the newest and shiniest iPad is all you’ll settle for, don’t worry as it’s on sale too. If you’re not married to Apple as a manufacturer, you should browse our other Cyber Monday tablet deals as well. Don’t forget this is the last major sales event of the year, so if you order today, your new iPad should still arrive in time for the holidays.
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday is your last chance to get an iPhone for $99
It’s a deal that keeps getting better and better as time passes. You can get an iPhone SE (2020 edition) that is locked to Straight Talk, one of America’s best prepaid phone plans, for only $99 at Walmart. That’s $50 off of the standard price of the locked phone at $149 and way lower than you’ll be able to get an unlocked iPhone SE for, but you need to hurry if you want to avail yourself of it because similar offers are already sold out. Thanks to being part of Cyber Monday phone deals, this is the lowest price yet on this particular phone, but today’s your last chance to take advantage of it. There’s no other major shopping event remaining this year, so you should buy the iPhone SE now to get it in time for the holidays.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday graphics card deals 2022: discounted GPUs for every budget
Here's our pick of the very best Cyber Monday graphics card deals. Cyber Monday graphics cards are still going strong right now but you've likely only got a few hours to get yourself a discount at Amazon, Best Buy, and other leading retailers. For those on the hunt for a new GPU, we've rounded up the best prices just down below.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s best soundbar bundle is $500 off right now
The holiday weekend brought a ton of great deals, but you may not have been able to capitalize on them. It can feel like you’ve totally missed out. However, that’s totally not the case at all, as many companies know that seasonal shopping starts at a different time for everybody. At least, that’s the impression we get when we look at this deal on a complete Dolby Atmos sound system from Samsung. This deal includes one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars (the HW-Q990B Soundbar), as well as a subwoofer and two up-firing rear speakers, at a special rate of $500 off. The price is down to $1,400 from the typical $1,900 and is proof that great savings can linger.
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday: Get a Windows laptop with Microsoft 365 for $89
Great Cyber Monday deals with deep discounts are all around us, but if you’re looking for a particular gem among all the Cyber Monday laptop deals it can be hard to figure out which deals are worth your time. Luckily for you, we have recommendations. For instance, if you’re need of an ultra-portable Windows laptop, you should check out Walmart’s latest deal: a Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook for just $89! And it is indeed a deep discount, as this laptop normally sells for $229. Now that it’s $89, you’ll be left with a hefty savings of $140. Thing is though, this laptop has sold out before. So if you want it at this price, you’ll need to act fast and snap it up as soon as possible.
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday deals drop this Dyson cordless vacuum to $350
With Cyber Monday upon us, now’s the time to pick up that cordless vacuum you’ve been thinking of, especially if you’ve been browsing through our roundup of the best cordless vacuums and can’t wait. Luckily, there are some great Cyber Monday deals on a few, and this one from Walmart on the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum is great. You get a whopping $100 discount, bringing the retail price to $350 from $450, so it’s worth picking up. Also, not to put any pressure, but this is the last big sale for a while, and if you order it now, it will be here by Christmas, so don’t wait to act on it!
Comments / 0