WDIO-TV
High court to hear arguments over Biden’s deportation policy
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up a dispute over a blocked Biden administration policy that would prioritize deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. Republican-led states sued and won a nationwide court order that is meant to limit immigration...
WDIO-TV
Australia argues against ‘endangered’ Barrier Reef status
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s environment minister said Tuesday her government will lobby against UNESCO adding the Great Barrier Reef to a list of endangered World Heritage sites, arguing that criticisms of government inaction on climate change were outdated. Officials from the U.N. cultural agency and the International...
WDIO-TV
Census: Christians a minority in England; non-religious grow
LONDON (AP) — Fewer than half the people in England and Wales consider themselves Christian, according to the most recent census — the first time a minority of the population has followed the country’s official religion. Britain has become less religious — and less white — in...
WDIO-TV
US bat species devastated by fungus now listed as endangered
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Biden administration declared the northern long-eared bat endangered on Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to save a species driven to the brink of extinction by white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease. “White-nose syndrome is decimating cave-dwelling bat species like the northern long-eared bat at...
WDIO-TV
China’s Xi faces threat from public anger over ‘zero COVID’
SHANGHAI (AP) — Barely a month after granting himself new powers as China’s potential leader for life, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger of the kind not seen for decades, sparked by his “zero COVID” strategy that will soon enter its fourth year.
WDIO-TV
NATO ministers meet to drum up more aid, arms for Ukraine
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his NATO counterparts are gathering in Romania on Tuesday to drum up urgently needed support for Ukraine, including deliveries of electrical components for the war-torn country’s devastated power transmission network. Ukraine’s grid has been battered countrywide since...
A new law offers better protection for indigenous plants of significance to Māori, but no requirement to share profits
New Zealand law has generally treated agriculture, biodiversity conservation and the protection of Indigenous knowledge (mātauranga Māori) as separate areas. This changed last month when parliament passed a major reform of the law covering plant variety rights. Plant Variety Rights (PVR) are a form of intellectual property designed to encourage innovation in plant breeding and to reward breeders for these efforts. In Aotearoa, popular examples of plants protected under the PVR system include the red kiwifruit and Honeycrisp apples. The reform continues to offer this kind of intellectual property to plant breeders, but the law now also extends new protections for...
WDIO-TV
US OKs $1B arms sale to Qatar during key World Cup match
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a $1 billion arms sale to Qatar in a transaction unveiled during halftime of the key World Cup 2022 match in Doha between Iran and the United States. The State Department announced it had signed off on Qatar’s purchase of...
WDIO-TV
NATO seeks to ease war impact on Bosnia, Georgia, Moldova
BUCHAREST (AP) — NATO turned its attention on Wednesday to three countries shaken by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — Bosnia, Georgia and Moldova — as the military alliance struggles to extend its security umbrella across Europe. At talks in Romania, the foreign ministers of the three...
WDIO-TV
Police smash European cocaine ‘super cartel,’ arrest 49
BRUSSELS (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in six different countries have joined forces to take down a “super cartel” of drugs traffickers controlling about one third of the cocaine trade in Europe, the European Union crime agency said on Monday. Europol said 49 suspects have been arrested...
WDIO-TV
Iran win another step as US soccer tries to boost interest
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — American soccer hopes to be ascendant, to challenge the NFL, Major League Baseball and the NBA in the competition for U.S. market share. Reaching the final 16 with Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Iran was another step for a team whose success is measured in television viewers and buzz along with final scores.
WDIO-TV
Study: U.S. gun death rates hit highest levels in decades
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. gun death rate last year hit its highest mark in nearly three decades, and the rate among women has been growing faster than that of men, according to study published Tuesday. The increase among women — most dramatically, in Black women — is...
WDIO-TV
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper in the 38th minute and the United States advanced to the knockout round of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday in a politically charged rematch of their famous meeting a quarter-century ago.
WDIO-TV
Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Rest easy, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time. The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16.
WDIO-TV
Brazil advances at World Cup, beats Switzerland 1-0
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil struggled without Neymar at the World Cup on Monday. Still, the five-time champions played well enough to secure a spot in the next stage. Brazil overcame the absence of its injured star to beat Switzerland 1-0 and make it to the round of 16 with a match to spare in Group G.
Chinese vaccine plans spark hope for end of 'zero COVID'
BEIJING (AP) — A campaign to vaccinate the elderly has sparked hopes China might roll back severe anti-virus controls that prompted protesters to demand President Xi Jinping resign, but the country faces daunting hurdles and up to a year of hard work before “zero COVID” can end. Stock markets rose after the National Health Commission on Tuesday announced the long-awaited campaign. A low vaccination rate is one of the biggest obstacles to ending curbs that have confined millions of people to their homes, depressed the economy and kept most visitors out of China. Health officials gave no indication how long it might take. A vaccination campaign will require months and China also needs to build up its hospitals and work out a long-term virus strategy, health experts and economists warn. They say “zero COVID” is likely to stay in place until mid-2023 and possibly as late as 2024. “China is in no place right now to move away from its ‘zero-COVID’ policy toward a ‘living with COVID’ policy,” said Mark Williams, chief Asia economist for Capital Economics. “Health care capacity is very weak.”
