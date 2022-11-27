ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘I will remember his smile forever’ – Singer Iwan pays tribute to Wales fan

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
A Wales fan who died while on a trip to the World Cup in Qatar had a smile that will be remembered forever, according to singer Dafydd Iwan.

The Welsh folk musician, whose Yma o Hyd anthem is Wales’s official tournament song, was among those paying tribute to Kevin Davies, from Pembrokeshire.

The 62-year-old is said to have been rushed to Hamad General Hospital in Doha following Wales’s match against Iran, where he later died.

It is understood to have been a medical incident and that he did not attend the 2-0 defeat, but instead remained at his apartment after feeling ill.

Mr Davies had travelled to the World Cup with his son and friends.

His family are hoping to flying him back to Wales on Monday, according to the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) Cymru.

Mr Iwan wrote a tribute in Welsh on Twitter, which translates as: “Very sad to hear today about the death of Kevin.

“A heartfelt Welshman, and one of the dearest.

“I will remember his smile forever, the incandescent smile I saw here in Doha the day before he died.

“Much love to his family in their longing.”

FSA Cymru’s Paul Corkrey told the PA news agency: “The son and his friends are hoping to fly back home today and they’re hopeful of flying Kevin back to Wales tomorrow.

“There’s been a lot of support for them, so, despite having to spend hours in the police station and hospital sorting things out, which is pretty normal, things have been pushed through pretty quickly and that’s probably to do with support from outside agencies.

“We’ve seen so many tributes left to Kevin on social media, he was obviously a lovely guy and someone who will be missed.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it has been supporting Mr Davies’ family.

Officials believe more than 2,500 Wales fans have made the trip to Qatar for the tournament.

Their numbers have been bolstered by fans already in the region arriving on shuttle flights to watch Wales take part in a World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Elsewhere, a minute’s silence was held for Gary Speed at 4pm in Qatar, including at the Wales team’s training camp in Al Sadd, Doha.

The former Wales player and manager died 11 years ago on Sunday.

He is often credited with being the catalyst for the Welsh side’s international success.

