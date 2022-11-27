Read full article on original website
chelseaupdate.com
Last Chance to Sign up for Dec. 3-4 Christmas Children’s Bazaar
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Kelly Stoker for the information in this story.) Open Shopping for all will be on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 9 am-1 pm. at Chelsea First United Methodist Church. Sign-ups for children to shop are listed below:. 2022 Special Needs Christmas Bazaar: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0a44aeaa229-special. 2022 Chelsea...
chelseaupdate.com
Publisher’s Message: So Thankful to This Chelsea Community
I ran out of time to write a Thanksgiving column this year. But please know how grateful and honored I am to continue to hold the community’s trust and how thankful I am for your support, my health, family, friends and this wonderful Chelsea community that continues to embrace this little news site.
MSU Surplus Store to host final upcycle of semester, teases spring events to come
This Friday, Spartan Upcycle will host its final event of the semester. Students are invited to create winter wreaths out of reclaimed materials at the MSU Surplus Store.Organizers will collect "discarded books, paper, metal, fabric and objects found in nature" from the surplus store and provide supplies for students to create wreaths "embellished with ribbon, yarn, glitter, paint" and much more.Surplus Store education coordinator Katie Deska is an organizer of Friday's event. She said they "want to do something for students that makes them feel they can get a chance to relax a little bit and wind down."In that spirit,...
WILX-TV
Jackson District Library branch closes for new location
SPRING ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A branch of the Jackson District Library was closed on Monday. Staff closed the Spring Arbor Branch for work to move to a new building. The Spring Arbor Senior Center was purchased by officials from the Jackson District Library for $400,000. The library said it will allow for more material and more meeting spaces in the new building. The senior center is located on Star Road near Warner Elementary School.
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea City Council Hears Timbertown Renovation Presentation
Chelsea’s pickleball community was on hand Monday night, Nov. 28 at the Chelsea City Council meeting to show support for a project plan that includes the renovation of Timbertown, and the addition of six new courts in the city. The proposed public-private partnership plan includes: improvements to parking, lighting...
chelseaupdate.com
Give the Gift of Reading: Chelsea Education Foundation Book Drive
(Chelsea Update would like to thank D& B Strategic Marketing for the information in this story.) ‘Give the Gift of Reading’ is a Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) Book Drive to help fund grants to teachers requesting books. CEF has partnered with Serendipity Book Store, a local Chelsea business, to...
Jackson toy store making a difference at no cost
Everything is donated from the community and ready to go into one of the store's shopping bags.
chelseaupdate.com
Nicole Bell Named Chelsea State Bank Marketing, Communications and Community Relations Director
Chelsea State Bank welcomes Nicole (Nikkie) Bell as Marketing, Communications & Community Relations Director. “I am very pleased to welcome Nikkie to our Chelsea State Bank team,” said Chelsea State Bank President and CEO Joanne Rau in a press release. “This is the first full-time Marketing, Communications & Community Relations Director CSB has hired. As our bank expands, it is essential that we continue to focus on providing exceptional service to our customers and the communities we serve. Nikkie brings a wealth of marketing, communications, and community relations experience to CSB that will prove invaluable as we grow our community Bank franchise.”
Take A Look At The Best Christmas Light Display In Michigan
It doesn't matter if you're young or old. Everyone enjoys looking at Christmas lights during the holiday season. Michigan has lots of great places to check out Christmas lights, but which one is the best? According to this list, we have an answer. Take A Look At The Best Christmas...
A New Restaurant is Coming Soon to Williamston
If you consider yourself to be a foodie in and around the Lansing area, first of all, you've got to check out the Lansing Foodies Facebook group. They always have up-to-date knowledge about what's going on with local restaurants and the delicious food they offer. Not to mention an abundance of yummy food pics.
5 best Christmas light displays in metro Detroit
Humans' invention of electricity means we can go out in December and stare at thousands of colorful light bulbs arranged in pleasing ways. Yes, it's time for drive- and walk-through holiday light displays, and metro Detroit has many to offer. So grab some egg nog or hot cocoa to go and head out. We also suggest stocking up on cookies — gingerbread or otherwise. 🚘 Drive-through tradition: Wayne County Lightfest. When: Wednesday to Sunday until Dec. 24 from 6-10pm, with wait times longer on the weekends.Details: Drive through a four-mile stretch of twinkling light displays with a holiday theme. There's...
Ann Arbor once had a grand Masonic Temple until the feds tore it down
ANN ARBOR, MI — Before the downtown Federal Building came along in the 1970s, a more ornamental building stood on the site in the center of Ann Arbor: the city’s Masonic Temple. While many Ann Arborites today never witnessed it, and it’s only a distant memory for those...
chelseaupdate.com
Meet Kevin Kazyak: Chelsea Police Chief
Kevin Kazyak (pronounced K-Z-Ack) has been on the job as Chelsea’s new police chief for a little more than a month in this new capacity in town after a 29-year career in public safety. “I enjoy the job and it’s always changing. No call is the same and each...
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea Seeks Vendor for Audio-Visual Upgrades for City Council Chambers
The City of Chelsea seeks a vendor to complete the purchase, installation and configuration of audio-visual upgrades in the City of Chelsea Council Chambers. The deadline to submit an RFP is Dec. 9 and there will be a walk though of the City Council chambers on Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.
WILX-TV
Hanover-Horton Elementary represents Michigan with State Ornament
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A school in Jackson County was one of 58 schools in the US to design an ornament for the National Christmas Tree display in President’s Park. Students across the country designed an individual ornament for it to be placed on 58 small Christmas Trees...
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
wlen.com
Shooting in Adrian on November 22nd
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Police just released information about a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. According to APD Chief Vince Emerick, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Church and Locust Streets in Adrian around 6 PM. As officers were responding, they were advised that a subject called that their friend was shot in the neck and face and that they were on their way to ProMedica Hickman Hospital.
Walli’s Restaurant demolished, a decades-long Burton destination
BURTON, MI - The historic Walli’s Restaurant in Burton will be no more. The owner of the property told MLive-The Flint Journal that the decades-old building is being demolished, and the demolition should be completed in two weeks. The current property owner, Johnny Beshi, said the building was broken...
WLNS
Here’s a list of local schools the state considers “low achieving”
Here’s a list of schools the state considers “low achieving” – which means they’re among the lowest performing 5% of schools or that they’re high schools with graduation rates of 67% or less:. Da Vinci Institute – Jackson. Durand Area High School. Great...
Chick-fil-A opening in Monroe this week will be Metro Detroit’s 12th location
MONROE, MI – More Chick-fil-A is coming to Metro Detroit. The Atlanta-based fast-food chain announced Monday that its new location will open at 2071 N. Telegraph Road in Monroe on Dec. 1. The restaurant will join 11 other locations in Metro Detroit, including one in Southfield that opened in...
