BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Just before 3 p.m. on Monday, November 28, authorities respond to reports of a shooting in Baxter Springs in the 2400 block of Lincoln. Chief Brian Henderson says there is no threat to the public, but an isolated incident within a residence. When officers arrived, they began life-saving measures. 2 people succumbed to their injuries. The man in custody is identified as Kyle Butts, 41, of Independence MO. He is being held in the Cherokee County Jail pending formal charges by the Cherokee County Attorney’s Office. If you are interested, click here for more information.

BAXTER SPRINGS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO