Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
Related
Local Liberal Baseball Player signs to play College Ball
On Monday, a Liberal baseball player signed to play at the next level for Arkansas State University Mountain Home. That would be senior Nate Smith. ASU- Mountain Home is a part of the NJCAA.
fourstateshomepage.com
Portion of Navy sub to be built in Joplin
KSNF/KODE — Undersea warfare experts at Boeing will continue supporting extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), which will be expected to undertake long-endurance missions to deploy sensors or other UUVs. Officials of the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington announced an $11.6 million order to the Boeing Defense, Space...
fourstateshomepage.com
BREAKING: Sheriff confirms shooting in Baxter Springs
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A shooting is under investigation in Baxter Springs, Kansas. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves has confirmed a shooting has occurred. Baxter Springs Police Department is handling the investigation. Quapaw Nation Marshal’s Office has been called to assist the scene. We have a crew on...
fourstateshomepage.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Nighttime lane and ramp closures in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Crews will be closing ramps and lanes in Joplin this week. Contractor crews will close lanes and ramps during nighttime hours to repair pavement as part of a MoDOT pavement repair project on various routes in Southwest Missouri. This week’s closures will include the following:
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: body discovered, shooting suspect
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Just before 3 p.m. on Monday, November 28, authorities respond to reports of a shooting in Baxter Springs in the 2400 block of Lincoln. Chief Brian Henderson says there is no threat to the public, but an isolated incident within a residence. When officers arrived, they began life-saving measures. 2 people succumbed to their injuries. The man in custody is identified as Kyle Butts, 41, of Independence MO. He is being held in the Cherokee County Jail pending formal charges by the Cherokee County Attorney’s Office. If you are interested, click here for more information.
fourstateshomepage.com
BREAKING UPDATE: Double homicide confirmed in Baxter shooting
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Multiple agencies are investigating a double homicide in Baxter Springs today (11/28). Around 2:44 p.m., Baxter Springs Police received a call about gunshots fired inside a home in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived they found three wounded victims and rendered aid...
Yahoo Sports
Joplin Health Department food inspections (Nov. 28)
Nov. 28—The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:. —Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper...
Comments / 0