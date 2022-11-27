Read full article on original website
Reeds Spring Wolves make history
The Reeds Spring Wolves make history as they take a big win over Sullivan to head to the Class 3 State Football Championship Game next Saturday, Dec. 3. The Wolves pulled away from the pack as they took an impressive win of 49-20 over the visiting Sullivan Eagles in front of more than 2,000 fans at Carl Langley Field on Saturday, Nov. 26.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Missouri drought alert extended to March 1, 2023
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has extended the state's drought alert until March 1, 2023.
Yahoo Sports
Star-filled group to be inducted into Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023 men's class
A star-studded group will go into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in the men’s induction class in March. Former Marion star James Blackmon Sr., Terre Haute South and Indiana standout Brian Evans, Lawrence North and North Carolina star Eric Montross and Zionsville standout and former Butler and Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens were among the names announced Tuesday for the 61st induction class.
Double-death investigation underway in Lawrence County, Missouri
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Lawrence County Authorities are working on a double-death investigation. Sheriff Brad Delay has reported one male and one female were found dead inside a private residence about one mile west of Miller, Missouri. Neither their names nor the cause of death is being released at this time. Authorities say there is […]
KMOV
Kevin Johnson executed by state of Missouri
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP/KMOV) -- Kevin Johnson, the man convicted of killing a Kirkwood police officer in 2005, was executed by the state of Missouri Tuesday. The execution went through despite a concerted push for clemency in recent months by advocates against the death penalty. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced in a statement Monday the execution would go on as planned. Petitions to the Missouri and U.S. Supreme Court fell short in getting Johnson a stay of execution.
KTTS
Fatal Springfield Crash Part Of Deadly Holiday Travel Weekend
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says eight people died on Missouri roads over the Thanksgiving holiday, down from nine fatalities a year ago. Troopers say four people died in a three-car crash Thanksgiving night on I-44 west of Springfield. Joshua Wamsley, 33, and Danielle Dillman, 36, both from...
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Finally! Scientific Proof That Missourians Can’t Drive
Study finds Missouri is the 4th most dangerous state for drivers
KYTV
University of Missouri Extension office breaks ground on new livestock facility in Mount Vernon, Mo.
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - Construction begins on a new facility focused on agricultural research in Mount Vernon. Leaders with the University of Missouri Extension broke ground on what will soon be a livestock handling site. The MU Extension and the University of Missouri College of Agriculture will fund the $400,000 project.
Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri residents struggling to make ends meet may be able to meet utility assistance program requirements. Cities across Missouri are increasing energy prices as high inflation rates continue to impact the area. Natural gas rates changed for Ameren Missouri Customers on Nov. 1 to primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost The post Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
bluevalleypost.com
What legal weed in Missouri could mean for Johnson County
Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: State proposes cannabis substitute regulations; Judge blocks Kansas telemedicine abortion ban
The U.S. men's soccer team is set to play its final game of World Cup pool play on Tuesday, which means big business for Kansas City's Power & Light District. The bar and restaurant district has hosted big World Cup watch parties for years, and that's just a preview of the traffic it will see from the tournament with Kansas City slated to host World Cup games in 2026. Meanwhile, the Missouri state budget currently has over $6 billion in surplus cash. If growth rates continue at the current pace, the general revenue fund could reach $15 billion in the current fiscal year. And, although Missourians voted to approve recreational marijuana earlier this month, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has now proposed restrictions that could apply to marijuana substitutes, such as Delta 8 and CBD. Start your morning with these stories and the rest of the day's business news.
Springfield nightclub still grappling with Club Q shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Emotions are still running high at a Springfield nightclub following the news of a deadly shooting in Colorado. Last week, five people were killed in Colorado Springs at an LGBTQ+ nightclub. Locally, staff members at Martha’s Vineyard, a club known for its drag shows, hope the violence will end. “It almost knocks […]
Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today
It brings with it the chance of severe storms in St. Louis
Lucky Leaf Expo sets sights on Kansas City amid marijuana legalization
Kansas City will host Lucky Leaf Expo at Crown Center in March to address marijuana legalization and products for the emerging market.
KYTV
Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heartbreaking news over the holidays that a crash on Interstate 44 near Springfield killed four people on Thanksgiving night got even more sad on Monday when the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that barrier cables were present in the median where the crash happened, but did not prevent a truck from crossing into the opposite lanes and killing two more people.
Washington Missourian
MoDOT to host forum on proposed changes to Highway 100 interchanges
Representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation will be sharing the results of a Highway 100 traffic study on Thursday during a open-house style meeting at the Washington City Hall. The meeting is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. The traffic study was commissioned in hopes of identifying ways that...
Missouri plumber converts hot water tanks into smokers
JOPLIN, Mo. — What can you do with your old hot water tank? You could sell it for the scrap metal, or you can do what one Joplin plumber decided to do: Turn it into a meat smoker. The idea came to plumber, Steve Baird, after he amassed a large collection of old hot water heaters over the years.
lhstoday.org
What Amendment 3 Means for Missouri
This past midterm election cycle drew in millions of voters throughout the nation, who made it clear that they deemed many topics pertinent. Issues most prevalent on the ballot ranged from abortion rights, voting-relating policies and the abolition of language permitting enslavement in state constitutions. Be that as it may, the foremost measure leading Missourians to the polls was one regarding the legalization of recreational marijuana.
