Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Houston Adds Abreu? The League Might Have A ProblemIBWAAHouston, TX
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use ComputerClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
worldboxingnews.net
Raúl Curiel vs Brad Solomon tolp Golden Boy LA on Dec 17
Wrapping up the year with the Golden Boy Fight Night: LA Edition series, one of Golden Boy’s top welterweight prospects Raúl “Cugar” Curiel (11-0, 9 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico will make his main event debut on DAZN as he defends his NABF Welterweight title against Douglasville, Georgia’s Brad Solomon (29-5, 9 KOs).
NBC Sports
Anna Shcherbakova, Olympic figure skating champion, extends competition absence
Olympic figure skating champion Anna Shcherbakova will miss the Russian Championships because she has not fully recovered from August knee surgery, a representative for the skater said Tuesday. Shcherbakova, 18, has been sidelined from competition since the surgery. All Russian skaters are banned from international competition due to the war...
Boxing Scene
2022 USA Boxing National Championships To Begin in Lubbock, Texas
The 2022 USA Boxing National Championships will close a successful year of boxing next week in Lubbock, Texas at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center with over 1,000 boxers, aged nine to 39, anticipated to begin competing on Dec. 5. “We are thrilled to welcome USA Boxing back to Lubbock for...
NBC Sports
Katie Ledecky’s incredible streak at stake against emerging rival at U.S. Open
Katie Ledecky is undefeated in domestic, long-course freestyle races of 400 meters or longer since the 2012 Olympic Trials. That streak appears under threat at this week’s U.S. Open. Ledecky is joined on the entry list, and in particular Thursday’s 400m freestyle, by 16-year-old Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh. Rarely...
worldboxingnews.net
Thomas LaManna to face Salim Larbi on Dec 17 in AC
On Saturday night, December 17th, former world title challenger, Thomas LaManna will take on former Interim world title challenger Salim Larbi in a 10-round middleweight bout that will headline a big seven bout card at The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City. The card is promoted by Rising Star Promotions. LaManna,...
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic, Genie Bouchard and tennis community congratulate Canada on first Davis Cup victory
Canada defeated Australia 2-0 in the finals on Sunday to clinch their first-ever Davis Cup title since the tournament started in 1990. 18th-ranked Denis Shapovalov set the tone for his team by breaking Thanasi Kokkinakis as many as four times and defeating him 6-2, 6-4 to give Canada a 1-0 lead.
Alexa Gasparotto Qualifies For 2023 US Figure Skating Championships
On Nov. 10, figure skater Alexa Gasparotto secured her first-ever slot in the US Figure Skating Championships after placing second in the Midwestern Sectional Singles and US Pairs Final. "It was super, super exciting," Gasparotto told Amsterdam News. "My short program was not the best, so going into the long...
tennisuptodate.com
Former ATP player Sam Groth wins Melbourne District South seat in election
Former Australian tennis player is headed to the Victorian parliament after winning the election to represent a district south of Melbourne. Groth was a fairly decent tennis player who is most famous for his devastating serve. He had one of the fastest serves on Tour which was notorious around the Tour. He actually still holds the record for the fastest-ever recorded serve at 264 km/h during a 4-6 3-6 loss to Ignatik in Busan, South Korea in 2012.
worldboxingnews.net
Light heavyweight boxer jailed for AK-47 mass shooting threat
A decorated amateur and light heavyweight professional boxer, Azea Augustama, has been jailed for plotting a mass shooting with an AK-47 rifle. Augustama, 39, who won fringe WBC and WBA titles, plus a string of amateur medals, competed at the 2008 Olympics. The former fight is being held on a...
swimswam.com
Ledecky vs. McIntosh 400 Free Clash Highlights Races to Watch at the 2022 U.S. Open
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) Thanksgiving has come and gone, and after a short time off, we’ve got another weekend filled with racing on the docket, from more college invites to the U.S. Open. With so much going on, here are five races at the U.S. Open that you won’t want to miss.
gripped.com
Canadian Lead Climbing National Champions Crowned in Mississauga
British Columbia’s Guy McNamee and Sophie Buitendyk are this year’s Canadian Lead Climbing National Champions. Competition in Monday’s finals was fierce, with podium spots being determined by the thinnest of margins. In men’s, first place was separated from second and third by a single hold. In women’s, it was only the clock that divided first and second, as both competitors reached the same high point.
worldboxingnews.net
Efe Ajagba pitted against WBC bridgerweight champ Oscar Rivas
The Top Rank on ESPN 2023 slate kicks off with a high-powered heavyweight doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The 10-round main event is a battle of big-punching Olympians, as Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba looks to author a signature win over Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas. In the 10-round co-feature, 2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello takes a seismic step up in class against fellow unbeaten Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw.
worldboxingnews.net
Black Prime join forces with distributor for Crawford vs Avanesyan
BLK Prime has united with Integrated Sports to distribute the highly anticipated showdown between Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs), taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on December 10. Superstar Cris Cyborg (1-0, 1 KO) is scheduled to...
On this day in 2004 – Olympic rowing champion Matthew Pinsent retires from sport
Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Matthew Pinsent announced his retirement from rowing on this day in 2004, three months after his final triumph in Athens in the coxless fours.Pinsent, then 34, said he had lost his desire to train since securing his fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in the summer.“After Sydney I was happy to throw myself into a four-year campaign. After Athens it has been different, I think my body knows it is done,” said Pinsent.“I always said I would retire after Athens and so it has proved. I will be cheering you on from the beer tent, perhaps...
worldboxingnews.net
Euri Cedeño Martinez completes three bouts in two months on Dec 16
Euri Cedeño Martinez is destined for greatness, and his team is making sure he gets there quick. The 2020 Dominican Olympian is scheduled to compete in his 3rd fight in 2 months. In his previous two outings Cedeño Martinez made quick work of his opposition stopping both of his...
New York Post
Gregg Berhalter has made USMNT a force to be reckoned with again
Gregg Berhalter, the 49-year-old, Nike-wearing, bounce-passing New Jerseyan who casts a conspicuous figure on the sideline as head coach of the United States men’s national soccer team, has been in this position before. Twenty years ago, Berhalter — a center back during his playing days — was in South Korea, starting his first game at a World Cup when the United States played Mexico in the Round of 16. The ensuing 2-0 victory cemented a quarterfinal berth for the United States, its best ever run at a World Cup since making the semifinal in 1930. “Probably one of my most memorable games...
DE Frederick Williams III Becomes Cal's 8th Commitment for 2023
Bay Area product Tyler Murphy commits to Cal as a walk-on
speedonthewater.com
Norway-Based Sudrheim Offshore Racing Team Coming To Class 1
When the 2023 Union Internationale Motonautique Class 1 season opens next spring, the new Sudrheim Offshore Racing team of Norway will be in the mix with teams from Australia, Sweden and the United States. But while the team is new to the Powerboat P1-produced Class 1 World Championship Series, it is anything but new to Class 1 competition. Most of its members were part of the legendary Spirit of Norway outfit that debuted in 1997 and won five world titles, three of those in commanding consecutive fashion.
Roberto Soldic Welcomes High Expectations in ONE Championship Debut
'People expect a lot from me,' says the high-profile free agent, who makes his promotional debut Friday at ONE on Prime Video 5.
US tennis coaches Fish, Bryan fined for promoting gambling
U.S. Davis Cup team coaches Mardy Fish and Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 apiece for promoting a gambling operator via social media. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced the punishments Tuesday, saying that Fish and Bryan cooperated fully with its investigation and removed the problematic posts immediately. They were...
