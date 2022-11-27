ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

worldboxingnews.net

Raúl Curiel vs Brad Solomon tolp Golden Boy LA on Dec 17

Wrapping up the year with the Golden Boy Fight Night: LA Edition series, one of Golden Boy’s top welterweight prospects Raúl “Cugar” Curiel (11-0, 9 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico will make his main event debut on DAZN as he defends his NABF Welterweight title against Douglasville, Georgia’s Brad Solomon (29-5, 9 KOs).
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Anna Shcherbakova, Olympic figure skating champion, extends competition absence

Olympic figure skating champion Anna Shcherbakova will miss the Russian Championships because she has not fully recovered from August knee surgery, a representative for the skater said Tuesday. Shcherbakova, 18, has been sidelined from competition since the surgery. All Russian skaters are banned from international competition due to the war...
COLORADO STATE
Boxing Scene

2022 USA Boxing National Championships To Begin in Lubbock, Texas

The 2022 USA Boxing National Championships will close a successful year of boxing next week in Lubbock, Texas at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center with over 1,000 boxers, aged nine to 39, anticipated to begin competing on Dec. 5. “We are thrilled to welcome USA Boxing back to Lubbock for...
LUBBOCK, TX
worldboxingnews.net

Thomas LaManna to face Salim Larbi on Dec 17 in AC

On Saturday night, December 17th, former world title challenger, Thomas LaManna will take on former Interim world title challenger Salim Larbi in a 10-round middleweight bout that will headline a big seven bout card at The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City. The card is promoted by Rising Star Promotions. LaManna,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
tennisuptodate.com

Former ATP player Sam Groth wins Melbourne District South seat in election

Former Australian tennis player is headed to the Victorian parliament after winning the election to represent a district south of Melbourne. Groth was a fairly decent tennis player who is most famous for his devastating serve. He had one of the fastest serves on Tour which was notorious around the Tour. He actually still holds the record for the fastest-ever recorded serve at 264 km/h during a 4-6 3-6 loss to Ignatik in Busan, South Korea in 2012.
worldboxingnews.net

Light heavyweight boxer jailed for AK-47 mass shooting threat

A decorated amateur and light heavyweight professional boxer, Azea Augustama, has been jailed for plotting a mass shooting with an AK-47 rifle. Augustama, 39, who won fringe WBC and WBA titles, plus a string of amateur medals, competed at the 2008 Olympics. The former fight is being held on a...
MIAMI, FL
gripped.com

Canadian Lead Climbing National Champions Crowned in Mississauga

British Columbia’s Guy McNamee and Sophie Buitendyk are this year’s Canadian Lead Climbing National Champions. Competition in Monday’s finals was fierce, with podium spots being determined by the thinnest of margins. In men’s, first place was separated from second and third by a single hold. In women’s, it was only the clock that divided first and second, as both competitors reached the same high point.
worldboxingnews.net

Efe Ajagba pitted against WBC bridgerweight champ Oscar Rivas

The Top Rank on ESPN 2023 slate kicks off with a high-powered heavyweight doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The 10-round main event is a battle of big-punching Olympians, as Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba looks to author a signature win over Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas. In the 10-round co-feature, 2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello takes a seismic step up in class against fellow unbeaten Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw.
VERONA, NY
worldboxingnews.net

Black Prime join forces with distributor for Crawford vs Avanesyan

BLK Prime has united with Integrated Sports to distribute the highly anticipated showdown between Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs), taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on December 10. Superstar Cris Cyborg (1-0, 1 KO) is scheduled to...
OMAHA, NE
The Independent

On this day in 2004 – Olympic rowing champion Matthew Pinsent retires from sport

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Matthew Pinsent announced his retirement from rowing on this day in 2004, three months after his final triumph in Athens in the coxless fours.Pinsent, then 34, said he had lost his desire to train since securing his fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in the summer.“After Sydney I was happy to throw myself into a four-year campaign. After Athens it has been different, I think my body knows it is done,” said Pinsent.“I always said I would retire after Athens and so it has proved. I will be cheering you on from the beer tent, perhaps...
worldboxingnews.net

Euri Cedeño Martinez completes three bouts in two months on Dec 16

Euri Cedeño Martinez is destined for greatness, and his team is making sure he gets there quick. The 2020 Dominican Olympian is scheduled to compete in his 3rd fight in 2 months. In his previous two outings Cedeño Martinez made quick work of his opposition stopping both of his...
New York Post

Gregg Berhalter has made USMNT a force to be reckoned with again

Gregg Berhalter, the 49-year-old, Nike-wearing, bounce-passing New Jerseyan who casts a conspicuous figure on the sideline as head coach of the United States men’s national soccer team, has been in this position before. Twenty years ago, Berhalter — a center back during his playing days — was in South Korea, starting his first game at a World Cup when the United States played Mexico in the Round of 16. The ensuing 2-0 victory cemented a quarterfinal berth for the United States, its best ever run at a World Cup since making the semifinal in 1930. “Probably one of my most memorable games...
speedonthewater.com

Norway-Based Sudrheim Offshore Racing Team Coming To Class 1

When the 2023 Union Internationale Motonautique Class 1 season opens next spring, the new Sudrheim Offshore Racing team of Norway will be in the mix with teams from Australia, Sweden and the United States. But while the team is new to the Powerboat P1-produced Class 1 World Championship Series, it is anything but new to Class 1 competition. Most of its members were part of the legendary Spirit of Norway outfit that debuted in 1997 and won five world titles, three of those in commanding consecutive fashion.
The Associated Press

US tennis coaches Fish, Bryan fined for promoting gambling

U.S. Davis Cup team coaches Mardy Fish and Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 apiece for promoting a gambling operator via social media. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced the punishments Tuesday, saying that Fish and Bryan cooperated fully with its investigation and removed the problematic posts immediately. They were...

