Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Matthew Pinsent announced his retirement from rowing on this day in 2004, three months after his final triumph in Athens in the coxless fours.Pinsent, then 34, said he had lost his desire to train since securing his fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in the summer.“After Sydney I was happy to throw myself into a four-year campaign. After Athens it has been different, I think my body knows it is done,” said Pinsent.“I always said I would retire after Athens and so it has proved. I will be cheering you on from the beer tent, perhaps...

