Josh Kelly aims to claim British title this Friday night on UK TV
The British Super Welterweight title bout will be decided this Friday December 2 on ‘Judgement Night’ in Newcastle when Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) looks to dethrone current champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5. Kelly holds the WBO International Super Welterweight title...
Harlem Eubank boasts impressive viewing figures on Channel 5
The historic York Hall show produced huge viewing figures as Wasserman Boxing presented a night of live and free-to-air boxing on Channel 5, Friday November 25. With a reach of over 1.8 million, Harlem Eubank headlined the show with a shutout performance as he took control of proceedings in a decision win against Tom Farrell.
Simon Kean forced out of scheduled Eric Molina clash
Trifluvian Simon Kean (22-1, 21 KOs), who was supposed to have his 24th career fight on December 16 at Shawinigan’s Centre Gervais Auto, has been forced to forego his duel with Eric Molina (29-8, 21 KOs), due to a back injury he sustained in training. Although “Grizzly” is devastated...
Adam Azim smashes Rylan Charlton, Sunday Boxxer results
The single most exciting prospect in British boxing, Adam Azim, delivered a barbaric knockout 42 seconds into the 2nd round to a dangerous and experienced opponent in Rylan Charlton. Azim now moves to 7-0 as a professional, with 6 KOs, and, at only 20 years old, looks destined for superstardom...
The night Mike Tyson was the baddest heavyweight ever
The formidable Pay Per View legend Mike Tyson holds a claim to fame today. He’s the youngest heavyweight champion of all time. And for one moment in the history of boxing, a fighter named Tyson was – on a single night, simply the most menacing heavyweight fighter that’s ever been.
Tommy Hyde to make pro debut in the United States this week
TOMMY HYDE will finally make his debut as a professional boxer this week in America. The popular light heavyweight puncher will box on Thursday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, ending a long period on the sidelines. The maiden outing will cap off a frustrating year for the Rebel youngster and hopefully set in motion a busy 2023 as he builds towards major belts and big nights back home in Cork.
Fans respond as Eddie Hearn blasts robbery claims
Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn launched a foul-mouthed attack on boxing fans after Dillian Whyte scored a hometown decision. Whyte lost his heavyweight clash with Jermaine Franklin but was given a gift by the judges in his vicinity of London, UK. The result was a clear robbery, which Franklin mentioned after...
Full Fury vs Chisora undercard finally revealed for Dec 3 Pay Per View
FIVE DAYS TO go until it is Tyson Fury time again, when the Gypsy King will rock up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on his old rival Derek Chisora for the WBC world heavyweight championship. There is heavyweight action at the double, because the WBA champion, the hulking...
Euri Cedeño Martinez completes three bouts in two months on Dec 16
Euri Cedeño Martinez is destined for greatness, and his team is making sure he gets there quick. The 2020 Dominican Olympian is scheduled to compete in his 3rd fight in 2 months. In his previous two outings Cedeño Martinez made quick work of his opposition stopping both of his...
Efe Ajagba pitted against WBC bridgerweight champ Oscar Rivas
The Top Rank on ESPN 2023 slate kicks off with a high-powered heavyweight doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The 10-round main event is a battle of big-punching Olympians, as Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba looks to author a signature win over Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas. In the 10-round co-feature, 2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello takes a seismic step up in class against fellow unbeaten Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw.
WBC Manny Pacquiao cheat ref interview ‘crammed with gems’
The World Boxing Council had privatized a video that shows referee Carlos Padilla Jr. admitting cheating in a Manny Pacquiao fight. The video has since been restored with a disclaimer. Nedal Hussein dropped Pacquiao in the fourth round of the 2000 contest in the Philippines, and fellow Filipino Padilla made...
