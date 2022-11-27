Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo warns Terence Crawford: “Don’t call my name unless you’re ready to fight”
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo warned Terence Crawford today not to mention his name unless he’s ready to fight. The undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) took reacted with anger to Crawford, saying this week that he’s not on his nor Errol Spence’s level. Charlo...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez On Crawford-Spence: Terence Is F------ Up His Money Due To His Pride
Teofimo Lopez Jr. enjoyed the first major breakout of his career on Dec. 14, 2019 as the co-feature to a Terence Crawford fight, knocking out Richard Commey to win the 135-pound IBF championship title. The event was broadcast on ESPN immediately following the NCAA Heisman Trophy presentation. Fast forward three...
worldboxingnews.net
Josh Kelly aims to claim British title this Friday night on UK TV
The British Super Welterweight title bout will be decided this Friday December 2 on ‘Judgement Night’ in Newcastle when Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) looks to dethrone current champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5. Kelly holds the WBO International Super Welterweight title...
Boxing Referee Claims He Cheated to Help Manny Pacquiao in 2000
The result gave Pacquiao his 30th career win and allowed him to retain his WBC International super-bantamweight title.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder’s brother sees fight career stall after bout collapse
The boxing brother of Deontay Wilder, Marsellos, is yet to return to the ring despite signing a deal with a new venture in 2022. Last April, Wilder signed with ProBox TV, a new promotional outfit run by a host of legends. However, a May 14 bout collapsed. There’s been nothing since from Marsellos.
worldboxingnews.net
Marcos Maidana, Sergio Aguero respond to Canelo over Leo Messi
Former boxer Marcos Maidana and footballer Sergio Aguero responded to Canelo Alvarez over his attack on Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legends defended Messi after Canelo claimed the Paris St. Germain star kicked a Mexico shirt after their World Cup victory. Canelo went off on one earlier in the week. In...
worldboxingnews.net
Canelo apologizes to Lionel Messi ahead of Argentina match
Canelo Alvarez apologized to football star Lionel Messi as Argentina approached its crunch World Cup tie against Poland. The super middleweight king had been angry with the PSG player over a Mexican shirt being on the floor after Argentina scored a crucial 2-0 win. As both teams faced their fate...
worldboxingnews.net
The night Mike Tyson was the baddest heavyweight ever
The formidable Pay Per View legend Mike Tyson holds a claim to fame today. He’s the youngest heavyweight champion of all time. And for one moment in the history of boxing, a fighter named Tyson was – on a single night, simply the most menacing heavyweight fighter that’s ever been.
worldboxingnews.net
Fans respond as Eddie Hearn blasts robbery claims
Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn launched a foul-mouthed attack on boxing fans after Dillian Whyte scored a hometown decision. Whyte lost his heavyweight clash with Jermaine Franklin but was given a gift by the judges in his vicinity of London, UK. The result was a clear robbery, which Franklin mentioned after...
worldboxingnews.net
Full Fury vs Chisora undercard finally revealed for Dec 3 Pay Per View
FIVE DAYS TO go until it is Tyson Fury time again, when the Gypsy King will rock up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on his old rival Derek Chisora for the WBC world heavyweight championship. There is heavyweight action at the double, because the WBA champion, the hulking...
worldboxingnews.net
Light heavyweight boxer jailed for AK-47 mass shooting threat
A decorated amateur and light heavyweight professional boxer, Azea Augustama, has been jailed for plotting a mass shooting with an AK-47 rifle. Augustama, 39, who won fringe WBC and WBA titles, plus a string of amateur medals, competed at the 2008 Olympics. The former fight is being held on a...
worldboxingnews.net
Raúl Curiel vs Brad Solomon tolp Golden Boy LA on Dec 17
Wrapping up the year with the Golden Boy Fight Night: LA Edition series, one of Golden Boy’s top welterweight prospects Raúl “Cugar” Curiel (11-0, 9 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico will make his main event debut on DAZN as he defends his NABF Welterweight title against Douglasville, Georgia’s Brad Solomon (29-5, 9 KOs).
worldboxingnews.net
Tommy Hyde to make pro debut in the United States this week
TOMMY HYDE will finally make his debut as a professional boxer this week in America. The popular light heavyweight puncher will box on Thursday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, ending a long period on the sidelines. The maiden outing will cap off a frustrating year for the Rebel youngster and hopefully set in motion a busy 2023 as he builds towards major belts and big nights back home in Cork.
worldboxingnews.net
Simon Kean forced out of scheduled Eric Molina clash
Trifluvian Simon Kean (22-1, 21 KOs), who was supposed to have his 24th career fight on December 16 at Shawinigan’s Centre Gervais Auto, has been forced to forego his duel with Eric Molina (29-8, 21 KOs), due to a back injury he sustained in training. Although “Grizzly” is devastated...
MMAmania.com
Terrell Owens pops, drops salty CVS customer in unofficial celebrity boxing audition (Video)
Take two of these (hands) and call me in the morning. NFL great Terrell Owens and his unnamed opponent were already fired up after shopping at CVS in Inglewood, Calif., partly because of the pharmacy chain’s blatant markups, but mostly because of the 17 trees that had to be sacrificed for their six-foot receipts.
worldboxingnews.net
Euri Cedeño Martinez completes three bouts in two months on Dec 16
Euri Cedeño Martinez is destined for greatness, and his team is making sure he gets there quick. The 2020 Dominican Olympian is scheduled to compete in his 3rd fight in 2 months. In his previous two outings Cedeño Martinez made quick work of his opposition stopping both of his...
worldboxingnews.net
Efe Ajagba pitted against WBC bridgerweight champ Oscar Rivas
The Top Rank on ESPN 2023 slate kicks off with a high-powered heavyweight doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The 10-round main event is a battle of big-punching Olympians, as Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba looks to author a signature win over Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas. In the 10-round co-feature, 2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello takes a seismic step up in class against fellow unbeaten Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw.
worldboxingnews.net
When 40-0 Deontay Wilder said he’d beat Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0
Deontay Wilder was confident he’d run away with the current boxing retirement record before suffering a first loss. Wilder made a bold prediction at the height of his career when stating he’d blow away Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 record. Rewinding to 2018, WBN looks back at what happened...
worldboxingnews.net
WBC Manny Pacquiao cheat ref interview ‘crammed with gems’
The World Boxing Council had privatized a video that shows referee Carlos Padilla Jr. admitting cheating in a Manny Pacquiao fight. The video has since been restored with a disclaimer. Nedal Hussein dropped Pacquiao in the fourth round of the 2000 contest in the Philippines, and fellow Filipino Padilla made...
worldboxingnews.net
Harlem Eubank boasts impressive viewing figures on Channel 5
The historic York Hall show produced huge viewing figures as Wasserman Boxing presented a night of live and free-to-air boxing on Channel 5, Friday November 25. With a reach of over 1.8 million, Harlem Eubank headlined the show with a shutout performance as he took control of proceedings in a decision win against Tom Farrell.
