Midterms free of feared chaos as voting experts look to 2024
Before Election Day, anxiety mounted over potential chaos at the polls. Election officials warned about poll watchers who had been steeped in conspiracy theories falsely claiming that then-President Donald Trump did not actually lose the 2020 election. Democrats and voting rights groups worried about the effects of new election laws, in some Republican-controlled states, that President Joe Biden decried as “Jim Crow 2.0.” Law enforcement agencies were monitoring possible threats at the polls.
🎤Supreme Court weighs deportation policy as crisis rages
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up a dispute over a blocked Biden administration policy that would prioritize deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. Republican-led states sued and won a nationwide court order that is meant to limit immigration...
Congressmen Graves & LaTurner want a united GOP Caucus under a new Congress
Republicans had a disappointing showing in the mid-term elections. But northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves says his party had some surprising successes. Graves says, overall, Republicans are disappointed the party didn’t gain more seats in the United States House of Representatives. “But we did pick up seats in New...
