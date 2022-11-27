ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Adam Azim says facing George Kambosos Jr would be a 'dream fight'

Adam Azim says his "dream fight" within the next 18 months would be a match-up with former lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr. Azim took his professional record to 7-0 with a thrilling second-round knockout victory over Rylan Charlton on Sunday at Alexandra Palace, recording his sixth successive stoppage. Charlton...
SkySports

PDC World Darts Championship 2022/23: Richie Burnett seals return | Glen Durrant: I'm no longer a pro player

Richie Burnett, Ryan Joyce and Jeff Smith claimed the last three places in the 2022/23 Cazoo World Darts Championship at the Tour Card Holder Qualifier. Monday's qualifier at the Barnsley Metrodome offered a last chance for PDC Tour Card Holders to book their place at Alexandra Palace for the sport's showpiece event, which will take place from December 15 to January 3.
SkySports

Michael Van Gerwen: I'm the World Darts Championship favourite | 'I have a target on my back'

Three-time world darts champion Michael van Gerwen says he is the favourite for the upcoming World Darts Championship, and recognises "a target on my back." Van Gerwen, current world No 3 and World Championship winner in 2014, 2017 and 2019, enters the tournament off the back of winning the Players Championship Finals title for the seventh time in 10 years on Sunday, beating Rob Cross.
SkySports

Emma Raducanu 'extremely grateful' for MBE after ceremony at Windsor Castle

British tennis Emma Raducanu said she is "extremely grateful" for her MBE after meeting the King at a special ceremony. The 20-year-old beamed as she posed for pictures after accepting the honour, awarded for services to tennis, at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. She was made a...
SkySports

Championship football live: How to watch games live on Sky Sports and free match highlights

Here is how you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports in December and January and free match highlights throughout the season. Sunderland vs Millwall is the latest game to be added to our selections and will be shown live on Sky Sports Football from 12.25pm on Saturday, December 3. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.
SkySports

County Championship 2023 schedule: Champions Surrey to begin title defence against Lancashire

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the men's county and women's regional fixtures for the 2023 season. The men's LV= Insurance County Championship campaign begins on April 6 and each county will play 14 fixtures, with reigning champions Surrey opening their title defence away to Lancashire - the venue where they lifted the trophy last season.
SkySports

England name Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford in line-up to face Wales in final World Cup group game

Phil Foden has been handed his first start of the World Cup alongside Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson in a refreshed England line-up to face Wales. Having stuck with the same starting XI in his first two games, Gareth Southgate has rung the changes, making four alterations, on the back of England's below-par draw with the USA on Friday, with qualification for the last 16 still not assured.
The Independent

Judd Trump makes maximum 147 break in Scottish Open win over Mitchell Mann

Former world champion Judd Trump made the eighth maximum break of his career in the BetVictor Scottish Open on Tuesday.Trump was applauded by opponent Mitchell Mann after potting 15 reds, 15 blacks and the six colours in the opening frame of their second-round match in Edinburgh.It is the third 147 break Trump has made in competition in 2022, having also achieved the feat in the final of the Turkish Masters in March and in the final of the Champion of Champions against Ronnie O’Sullivan earlier this month.A remarkable pink to ensure his 8th maximum 😮‍💨Judd Trump beats Mitchell Mann 4-0.📺...
The Independent

England vs Wales: Best photos as Three Lions cruise to victory

England turned on the style to beat Wales and reach the knockout stages of the World Cup as group winners.Marcus Rashford scored a sensational free-kick which was quickly followed up by Phil Foden adding a second at the back post.Rashford then hit England’s third - moving the striker joint-top of the golden boot standings - as Wales suffered a sorry night.They finished bottom of Group B and without a win, while England advance to play Senegal on Sunday in the last 16.Here are the best photos from England’s win at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Read More Rejuvenated Marcus Rashford haunts Wales to lead England into World Cup last-16Wales waited a generation to play in the World Cup, and then it was too lateEngland vs Wales player ratings as Marcus Rashford stars but Gareth Bale anonymous in World Cup clashMarcus Rashford ready to step up after disappointing England showing against USABiden announces USA soccer win over Iran: ’They did it, God love ‘em’From the lowest of lows, Marcus Rashford is a player reborn

Comments / 0

Community Policy