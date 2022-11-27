Read full article on original website
Adam Azim says facing George Kambosos Jr would be a 'dream fight'
Adam Azim says his "dream fight" within the next 18 months would be a match-up with former lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr. Azim took his professional record to 7-0 with a thrilling second-round knockout victory over Rylan Charlton on Sunday at Alexandra Palace, recording his sixth successive stoppage. Charlton...
2023 PDC World Darts Championship: Watch live stream of the draw for this year's event at Alexandra Palace
Beau Greaves, Fallon Sherrock and more will discover their Alexandra Palace fate when the draw for the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship takes place live on Sky Sports News and you can watch it on a live stream. Watch the 2023 World Darts Championship draw from 6.25pm. Tune in from...
Bryony Frost: King George winner looking to regain Frodon partnership after breaking collarbone in Bangor fall
Bryony Frost is aiming to be fit to partner Frodon at Kempton next month after breaking her collarbone in a fall on Saturday. The rider was aboard Sir Psycho in the Excel Signs Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Bangor, with the Paul Nicholls-trained runner falling at the second fence. Nicholls...
PDC World Darts Championship 2022/23: Richie Burnett seals return | Glen Durrant: I'm no longer a pro player
Richie Burnett, Ryan Joyce and Jeff Smith claimed the last three places in the 2022/23 Cazoo World Darts Championship at the Tour Card Holder Qualifier. Monday's qualifier at the Barnsley Metrodome offered a last chance for PDC Tour Card Holders to book their place at Alexandra Palace for the sport's showpiece event, which will take place from December 15 to January 3.
Off The Fence: Barry Geraghty 'buzzing' after Constitution Hill demolition in Fighting Fifth Hurdle
Gold Cup and Grand National winner Barry Geraghty couldn't hide his excitement when discussing Constitution Hill's breathtaking victory in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle last weekend. Geraghty, a former stable jockey to Nicky Henderson, knows the star hurdler better than most having prepared the horse at his home before being sold...
Chris Eubank Jr declares 'the bad guy is back' as he goes head to head with Liam Smith at their first press conference
As soon as Chris Eubank Jr arrived for his first press conference with Liam Smith, the star from Brighton began the mind games. He declared he could prepare for the former world champion on a diet of fast food, that he only needed to be firing on 50 per cent to win and that he would look to finish Smith inside the distance.
Michael Van Gerwen: I'm the World Darts Championship favourite | 'I have a target on my back'
Three-time world darts champion Michael van Gerwen says he is the favourite for the upcoming World Darts Championship, and recognises "a target on my back." Van Gerwen, current world No 3 and World Championship winner in 2014, 2017 and 2019, enters the tournament off the back of winning the Players Championship Finals title for the seventh time in 10 years on Sunday, beating Rob Cross.
Club GAA round-up: Provincial football finals set, Kilmacud Crokes and Ballyhale Shamrocks march on
After another busy weekend, the club GAA season is reaching its business end. The four provincial football finals are now set, while in hurling, seven teams remain in the race for the Tommy Moore Cup. Kerry representatives Kerins O'Rahlly's made it through to the Munster decider, with a narrow 1-9...
Long Walk Hurdle: Not So Sleepy set to step up for Ascot; avoids Constitution Hill clash in Christmas Hurdle
Connections of Not So Sleepy are keen to swerve another clash with exciting prospect Constitution Hill in the Christmas Hurdle and could instead head to the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot. Attempting to land the Fighting Fifth Hurdle for a second successive year after dead-heating last term, Not So Sleepy...
Wycombe vs Portsmouth: League One clash to be Sky Sports' first-ever 'EFL Innovation Game' on Sunday
Wycombe's Sky Bet League One clash against Portsmouth on Sunday will take place live on Sky Sports with enhanced coverage available throughout the broadcast, in a fixture billed by Sky Sports as the first-ever 'EFL Innovation Game'. The fixture, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, will...
Emma Raducanu 'extremely grateful' for MBE after ceremony at Windsor Castle
British tennis Emma Raducanu said she is "extremely grateful" for her MBE after meeting the King at a special ceremony. The 20-year-old beamed as she posed for pictures after accepting the honour, awarded for services to tennis, at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. She was made a...
Championship football live: How to watch games live on Sky Sports and free match highlights
Here is how you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports in December and January and free match highlights throughout the season. Sunderland vs Millwall is the latest game to be added to our selections and will be shown live on Sky Sports Football from 12.25pm on Saturday, December 3. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.
County Championship 2023 schedule: Champions Surrey to begin title defence against Lancashire
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the men's county and women's regional fixtures for the 2023 season. The men's LV= Insurance County Championship campaign begins on April 6 and each county will play 14 fixtures, with reigning champions Surrey opening their title defence away to Lancashire - the venue where they lifted the trophy last season.
England name Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford in line-up to face Wales in final World Cup group game
Phil Foden has been handed his first start of the World Cup alongside Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson in a refreshed England line-up to face Wales. Having stuck with the same starting XI in his first two games, Gareth Southgate has rung the changes, making four alterations, on the back of England's below-par draw with the USA on Friday, with qualification for the last 16 still not assured.
Judd Trump makes maximum 147 break in Scottish Open win over Mitchell Mann
Former world champion Judd Trump made the eighth maximum break of his career in the BetVictor Scottish Open on Tuesday.Trump was applauded by opponent Mitchell Mann after potting 15 reds, 15 blacks and the six colours in the opening frame of their second-round match in Edinburgh.It is the third 147 break Trump has made in competition in 2022, having also achieved the feat in the final of the Turkish Masters in March and in the final of the Champion of Champions against Ronnie O’Sullivan earlier this month.A remarkable pink to ensure his 8th maximum 😮💨Judd Trump beats Mitchell Mann 4-0.📺...
World Cup 2022 - South Korea 2-3 Ghana: Mohammed Kudus scores twice in pulsating encounter
Mohammed Kudus struck twice in a pulsating game as Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 to register their first win in World Cup Group H. South Korea had all the early pressure, forcing seven corners in the first 20 minutes, but it was Mohammed Salisu who gave Ghana the lead against the run of play after a goalmouth scramble (24).
England vs Wales: Best photos as Three Lions cruise to victory
England turned on the style to beat Wales and reach the knockout stages of the World Cup as group winners.Marcus Rashford scored a sensational free-kick which was quickly followed up by Phil Foden adding a second at the back post.Rashford then hit England’s third - moving the striker joint-top of the golden boot standings - as Wales suffered a sorry night.They finished bottom of Group B and without a win, while England advance to play Senegal on Sunday in the last 16.Here are the best photos from England’s win at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Read More Rejuvenated Marcus Rashford haunts Wales to lead England into World Cup last-16Wales waited a generation to play in the World Cup, and then it was too lateEngland vs Wales player ratings as Marcus Rashford stars but Gareth Bale anonymous in World Cup clashMarcus Rashford ready to step up after disappointing England showing against USABiden announces USA soccer win over Iran: ’They did it, God love ‘em’From the lowest of lows, Marcus Rashford is a player reborn
World Cup 2022 novelty: Senegal player commentated on by club teammate
Andros Townsend worked as a co-commentator for ITV, while his Everton teammate Idrissa Gana Gueye played for Senegal
