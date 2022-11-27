England turned on the style to beat Wales and reach the knockout stages of the World Cup as group winners.Marcus Rashford scored a sensational free-kick which was quickly followed up by Phil Foden adding a second at the back post.Rashford then hit England’s third - moving the striker joint-top of the golden boot standings - as Wales suffered a sorry night.They finished bottom of Group B and without a win, while England advance to play Senegal on Sunday in the last 16.Here are the best photos from England’s win at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Read More Rejuvenated Marcus Rashford haunts Wales to lead England into World Cup last-16Wales waited a generation to play in the World Cup, and then it was too lateEngland vs Wales player ratings as Marcus Rashford stars but Gareth Bale anonymous in World Cup clashMarcus Rashford ready to step up after disappointing England showing against USABiden announces USA soccer win over Iran: ’They did it, God love ‘em’From the lowest of lows, Marcus Rashford is a player reborn

1 DAY AGO