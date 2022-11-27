Belgium v Morocco - Where To Watch, TV Channels, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F

All the key details as Liverpool target Youri Tielemans and Belgium face Morocco in World Cup Group F on Sunday.

Liverpool target Youri Tielemans will be in action for Belgium on Sunday as they take on Morocco in Group F.

The Belgians were fortunate to pick up a victory over Canada and Roberto Martinez will therefore be expecting a much-improved performance from his team.

IMAGO / Xinhua

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 1:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 8:00am ET

Pacific time: 5:00am PT

Central time: 7:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 6:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 2:00pm (GMT+1)

View the original article to see embedded media.

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, the BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on fuboTV .

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada , the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia , the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

[ Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |