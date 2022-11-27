Belgium v Morocco - Where To Watch, TV Channels, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F
All the key details as Liverpool target Youri Tielemans and Belgium face Morocco in World Cup Group F on Sunday.
Liverpool target Youri Tielemans will be in action for Belgium on Sunday as they take on Morocco in Group F.
The Belgians were fortunate to pick up a victory over Canada and Roberto Martinez will therefore be expecting a much-improved performance from his team.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 1:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 8:00am ET
Pacific time: 5:00am PT
Central time: 7:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 6:30pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 2:00pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, the BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website.
For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on fuboTV .
Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.
In Canada , the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.
In Australia , the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.
