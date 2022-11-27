ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns Host Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Brandon Little
 3 days ago

A look at where to find week 12's matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cleveland Browns will look to end Jacoby Brissett's starting time with a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today. It is the last game of Deshaun Watson's suspension before he returns against the Houston Texans next Sunday.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers come into Cleveland with a record of 5-5. Though their season hasn't gone to plan either, they still have a very good roster. For Myles Garrett, it's about getting another chance to sack Brady.

"I didn't think I was gonna get another opportunity seeing as he retired for a little bit," Garrett recently said. "But, I guess he knew we were on the schedule and he wanted to give me another chance."

Garrett sacked Brady once while he was with the New England Patriots. In no shock to anyone, potentially the best quarterback ever isn't getting sacked very much this year. The shots could be limited when Garrett gets a chance so he is going to have to capitalize when it presents itself.

Watch/Listen

TV : FOX

Radio : ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Stream : NFL +

Cleveland, OH
