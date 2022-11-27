Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Olympics, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 14:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Olympics; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches through Thursday afternoon. * WHERE...Olympic mountains and valleys, including Hurricane Ridge, Amanda Park, and Quinault, Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Darrington, Index, Skykomish, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle, and Packwood. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chelan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 15:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TO CONTINUE IN IDAHO AND PORTIONS OF EASTERN WASHINGTON THIS AFTERNOON WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. * WHERE...Stehekin, Holden Village, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions. Check pass conditions before attempting to travel through the Cascades on Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will be isolated to scattered in nature with quick bursts of snow up to one inch per hour.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 14:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; Western Strait of Juan De Fuca WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area, including Port Townsend, Whidbey Island, and Camano Island, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca lowlands, including Port Angeles, Sequim, and Blyn and Western Strait of Juan de Fuca lowlands, including Sekiu, Clallam Bay, and Joyce. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bremerton and Vicinity, Central Coast, Everett and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 14:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bremerton and Vicinity; Central Coast; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher amounts possible with persistent showers or higher elevations. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
