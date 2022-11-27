Effective: 2022-11-30 15:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TO CONTINUE IN IDAHO AND PORTIONS OF EASTERN WASHINGTON THIS AFTERNOON WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. * WHERE...Stehekin, Holden Village, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions. Check pass conditions before attempting to travel through the Cascades on Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will be isolated to scattered in nature with quick bursts of snow up to one inch per hour.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO