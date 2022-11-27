Read full article on original website
Norman Dean Spooner, 68, of Spencer
Memorial services for 68-year-old Norman Dean Spooner of Spencer will be Monday, December 5th at 2pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spencer. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7pm, with a public vigil service at 4:30pm at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer.
Sandra Long, 81, of Spencer
Mass of Christian Burial for 81-year-old Sandra Long of Spencer will be Friday, December 2nd at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford. Visitation will be at the church from 9 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Milford is in charge of arrangements.
Lorraine Hanson, 92, of Okoboji
Private family graveside services for 92-year-old Lorraine Hanson of Okoboji will be held at a later date. Robinson Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Peg Norris, 90, of Spencer
Funeral services for 90-year-old Peg Norris of Spencer will be Thursday, December 1st, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Richard Leth, 75, of Hartley
Memorial services for 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley will be Monday, December 5th at 10:30 AM at the Hartley Funeral Home Chapel in Hartley. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, December 4th from 1 PM to 5 PM with family present from 3 PM to 5 PM. Hartley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia “Pat” Carter, 93, of Emmetsburg
Services for 93-year-old Patricia “Pat” Carter of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, December 3rd at 11am at Grace Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9-11am at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of arrangements.
Javan Kruse, 37, of Hartley and formerly of Everly
Services for 37-year-old Javan Kruse of Hartley and formerly of Everly will be Saturday, December 3rd at 10:30 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Royal. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, December 2nd from 4 PM to 6 PM. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis Thayer, 89, of Storm Lake
Services for 89-year-old Phyllis Thayer of Storm Lake will be Saturday, December 3rd at 11am at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Orville Taylor, 99, of Hartley
Memorial Services for 99-year-old Orville Taylor of Hartley will be Friday, December 2nd at 11am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation be one hour prior to the service at the church. The Hartley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald Peters, 84, Sibley
Services for 84 year old Ronald Peters of Sibley will be held 10:30am on Thursday, December 1st, 2022 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Sibley. Burial at the Union Cemetery in Harris. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 30th from 2 to 7pm with the family present from 5 to 7pm at the Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley.
Karen Hubbell, 65, of Cylinder
Services for 65-year-old Karen Hubbell of Cylinder will be Saturday, December 3rd at 3pm at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1-3pm.
Doris Treimer, 96, of Hartley
Services for 96-year-old Doris Treimer of Hartley will be Thursday, December 1st at 10:30am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-7pm, with the family present from 5-7pm at Hartley Funeral Home.
Mark Hood, 58, of Estherville
Services for 58-year-old Mark Hood of Estherville will be Thursday, December 1st at 10:30am at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7pm at the Funeral Home.
Snow Events Declared in Spencer and Storm Lake
Northwest IA (KICD) — The snowfall this morning has led to a snow event being declared in multiple cities. Citizens in Spencer are asked to have their vehicles removed from streets by midnight for crews to remove snow. The event will last until 7 am tomorrow morning. Storm Lake...
One book unites Sioux County
REGIONAL—Sioux County residents have been brought together this year by something unlikely — an unsolved murder that took place in rural Iowa at the turn of the 20th century. The selected book for this year’s “One Book, One Sioux County” yearlong reading program was “Midnight Assassin: A Murder...
Former Emmetsburg Funeral Director Receives Probation
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — Andrew Joyce, operator of Joyce Funeral Home in Emmetsburg and Graettinger was arrested and charged with felonies including ongoing criminal conduct, two counts of felony theft and selling funeral services without a permit in 2020. Joyce had been selling prepaid funeral plans which by state...
Weekly Health Update: Giving Tuesday
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The holidays are known as the season of giving and this coming Tuesday, designated as Giving Tuesday, can act as the real kick-off for some. Sara Taylor is the Director of the Spencer Hospital Regional Healthcare Foundation. She tells KICD News the foundation is once again doing an annual fundraiser aimed at helping those perhaps at greater need than in the past.
Storm Lake Man Wins Lottery Prize
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man has won one of the top prizes currently offered by the Iowa Lottery. Yasser Damanhoury purchased an “Extreme Cash” ticket at the Brew convenience store at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive. It turned out to be the twelfth ticket worth the top prize of a quarter million dollars.
2022 Boys Basketball Preview: Harris-Lake Park
Lake Park, Ia (KICD) – With the Boys Basketball season firing up this week we will now preview some of our regional teams. First is Harris-Lake Park. The Wolves return almost everyone from a season ago, and coach Jeff Sohn is looking forward to see what his roster can do.
