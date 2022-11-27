Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chelan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 15:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TO CONTINUE IN IDAHO AND PORTIONS OF EASTERN WASHINGTON THIS AFTERNOON WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. * WHERE...Stehekin, Holden Village, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions. Check pass conditions before attempting to travel through the Cascades on Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will be isolated to scattered in nature with quick bursts of snow up to one inch per hour.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Washington Cascade Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 15:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 17:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascade Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, except 5 to 8 inches above 2000 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Accumulations will be transitioning to more showery in nature. This will bring horizontal variability to amounts in addition to the elevation variability.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Willapa Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 15:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Willapa Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon. In Washington, Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Accumulations will be transitioning to more showery in nature. This will bring horizontal variability to amounts in addition to the elevation variability.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coast Range of Northwest Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 15:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon. In Washington, Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Accumulations will be transitioning to more showery in nature. This will bring horizontal variability to amounts in addition to the elevation variability.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Willamette Valley, Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 15:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 08:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia; South Willamette Valley SNOW SHOWERS WITH LIGHT ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE Snow showers expected tonight through the Thursday morning commute in the lowlands of the lower Columbia, Portland- Vancouver Metro area, and the Central and Southern Willamette Valley. Snow will be spotty in nature, and will be combined with rain through most locations. Some areas, especially those above 500 ft, may see minor accumulations while others will see no snow. While accumulation may not be heavy, be sure to travel with care as roads may still be slick in spots. You can find current road conditions by dialing 5-1-1. For Oregon, visit www.tripcheck.com, and for Washington www.wsdot.com/travel.
