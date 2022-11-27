Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Wins Deal for Trident II (D5) Missile
LMT - Free Report) recently clinched a modification contract involving the Trident II (D5) missile. The Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C. awarded the deal. Valued at $49.9 million, this contract includes production and deployed systems support for the Trident II (D5) missile. The work related to this deal will be carried out at multiple locations across the United States, with the majority in Camden, AR.
theaviationgeekclub.com
USAF F-16 Viper pilot explains why the F-15E Strike Eagle can’t hold a candle to an F-22 Raptor in an up close and personal engagement
‘When fighting the F-22 Raptor, it’s usually everything I can do to stay alive. The F-15EStrike Eagle, by contrast, is very easy to fight,’ Rick Scheff, USAF F-16 Viper pilot. Developed to meet the US Air Force (USAF) requirement for air-to-ground missions, the F-15E Strike Eagle made its...
theaviationgeekclub.com
Former A-10 pilot explains why even though the Warthog is an amazing aircraft USAF doesn’t build more A-10s
‘Building more A-10 Warthog CAS aircraft would be the simple and easy, yet highly effective, solution to a vexing problem that has plagued defense budgets for generations,’ Lynn Taylor, former USAF A-10 Pilot. The A-10 Warthog is the first US Air Force (USAF) aircraft specially designed for close air...
What was the US military's secret space plane doing on its record-breaking mission?
The uncrewed X-37B space plane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Station on Nov. 12 having spent a record 908 days in orbit
Defense One
Revealed: The Public Finally Gets to See the B-21 Stealth Bomber this Week
Tom Jones has spent a good portion of his career not being able to tell his family what he does at work. He recalls sitting at the dinner table one night 30-plus years ago, unable to share with his spouse that, just hours earlier, he was read into a classified military project. In the years that passed, Jones said, he’s grown used to not being able to provide details of what he does every day.
The Pentagon's vision of new military jetpacks may finally be coming to fruition
Recent information from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has revealed that the Pentagon has indeed continued to pursue military-equipped jetpacks. And now, they seem closer than ever to achieving their goal as they have already awarded contracts to companies to build test prototypes. DARPA's 'Portable Personal Air Mobility...
Zacks.com
Air Transport (ATSG) Rewards Investors With Share Buyback
ATSG - Free Report) announced its new share repurchase authorization. ATSG’s board of directors has approved a new share repurchase authorization of $150 million shares, offsetting its previously exhausted share buybacks. ATSG resumed share repurchases during October 2022, acquiring 1.6 million, or almost 2% of its issued and outstanding...
Behold 40% Of B-2 Bomber Fleet Executing An ‘Elephant Walk’
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bryson BrittEight B-2 Spirit bombers took to the tarmac at their Missouri base for an unprecedented display of stealthy airpower.
Zacks.com
4 Top-Rated Efficient Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio Returns
The efficiency level measures a company’s capability to transform available input into output and is often considered an important parameter for gauging a company’s potential to make profits. A company with a favorable efficiency level is expected to provide stellar returns as it is believed to be positively correlated with price performance.
Zacks.com
Why Jabil (JBL) Appears a Solid Investment Proposition Now
JBL - Free Report) have risen 17.7% over the past year, driven by healthy revenues on the back of a flexible business model and a quick time-to-market schedule to meet clients’ evolving needs. Earnings estimates for the current fiscal year have increased 19.6% over the past year, while that for the next fiscal year rose 16.5%, implying solid inherent growth potential. With healthy fundamentals, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) electronics solutions provider appears to be a solid investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Zacks.com
Quanta (PWR) Stock Sees 26.1% YTD Gains Amid Challenges
PWR - Free Report) shares have been riding high as the company has been capitalizing on megatrends to lead the energy transition and enable technological development. Initiatives toward a reduced-carbon economy continue to drive the demand for PWR’s services and depict incremental growth opportunities. These factors have helped the company to gain 26.1% year to date, outperforming the industry’s 7.2% rise.
Zacks.com
Top Analyst Reports for Cisco, Mondelez & EOG Resources
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
SkyWest (SKYW) Benefits From Air-Travel Demand Despite Expenses
SKYW - Free Report) ) is benefiting from an improvement in air-travel demand. The buoyant air-travel demand is helping SkyWest carry more passengers. As a result, the passenger load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) is rising. The company recently reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 96 cents per share,...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Hold Illinois Tool (ITW) Stock for Now
ITW - Free Report) is gaining from robust demand across most of its businesses despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain challenges. Its Automotive OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) segment is benefiting from strong organic growth in North America, Europe and China which is boosting revenues. The Food Equipment unit segment is driven by growth across both North America and International operations.
Zacks.com
Vishay (VSH) Unveils an Optocoupler, Expands Portfolio
VSH - Free Report) is leaving no stone unturned to expand its discrete offerings to bolster its presence in the booming semiconductor industry. The unveiling of the linear optocoupler VOA300 is a testament to the same. VOA300 is an automotive-grade device offering an industry-high isolation voltage of 5300 Vrms. Additionally,...
The Land Down Under the sea: AUKUS is about submarines, not bombers
A recent article by Mitchell Center for Aerospace Studies expert Robert Haddick asserts that the Australian government should acquire the B-21 Raider strategic bomber, instead of the nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) planned under the AUKUS trilateral partnership agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Such a replacement could seem appealing after a year-long period of concerns mainly due to Australia’s capability gaps that may be caused by delivery timeline and overburdened defense industries in the U.S. and U.K. The argument, however, does not comport with the fundamentals of the AUKUS partnership and the platform requirements desired by Australia.
maritime-executive.com
Carrier USS Ford Completes Brief First Deployment
The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford has returned to Naval Station Norfolk after finishing a 52-day "service-retained" deployment, her first since her delivery in 2017. During her deployment, the carrier trained with warships from multiple allied navies, and she called in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Plymouth, UK. She...
mrobusinesstoday.com
AAR opens new Poland facility with WZL-2 to support USAFE F-16 fleet
The joint AAR / WZL-2 team at the facility is working in partnership to leverage their strengths and talents in support of a successful program for the F-16 jet. AAR CORP., a provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze Nr 2 (WZL-2), aPolish aviation company have jointly inaugurated a new state-of-the-art aircraft overhaul facility in Bydgoszcz, Poland. The ceremony took place in Bydgoszcz, Poland in early November 2022.The facility has already inducted two F-16s for maintenance and repairs with plans to induct a third in December 2023.
navalnews.com
BAE Systems Starts Floating Off First Type 26 Frigate
Over the coming days, the ship, currently weighing nearly 6,000 tonnes, will undertake a series of complex manoeuvres that will move her from BAE Systems’ Govan shipyard, onto a barge before being towed down river to a deep-water location in the West of Scotland. Once in position, the float...
techaiapp.com
Rafael’s ‘Drone Dome’ counter-UAS system wins Pentagon certification
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon’s Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office approved the “Drone Dome” system, made by a unit of Israel’s Rafael, for C-UAS as a Service contracts, following tests at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona. Drone Dome, which demonstrated detection, identification and soft-kill capabilities...
Comments / 0