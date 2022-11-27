Read full article on original website
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State rides 2-game winning streak into No. 17 DukeThe LanternColumbus, OH
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
mebaneenterprise.com
Over twenty Eagles named fall All-Conference
Eastern Alamance was well-represented on the various fall All-Conference teams, which were released by the Central Carolina 3A Conference on November 29. More than 20 Eagles were represented on All-Central Conference teams in the sports of women’s tennis, women’s golf, volleyball, women’s cross country, football, and men’s soccer. It was another banner autumn for the Eagles on the courts, tracks, and fields, as the Eagles claimed conference titles in women’s golf, women’s cross country, and football.
WBTV
UNC redshirt freshman QB Drake Maye wins ACC Player of the Year
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Tar Heels redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye has been named the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Football Player of the Year. Maye, a Huntersville, N.C. native, leads the nation in total offense with 3,847 yards and 35 passing touchdowns, along with 629 rushing yards...
backingthepack.com
The 2023 NC State Baseball Schedule is out, and there’s a problem
NC State’s 2023 Baseball schedule is out and, well, it leaves a bit to be desired. Non-conference games are listed below since those are the only ones within the team’s scheduling control. For those doing the quick math at home, that’s a little over an average opponent RPI...
247Sports
The N.C A&T Aggies football program places 13 players on Big South all-conference teams
The Big South also announced its All-Conference first and second teams on last Tuesday. The squads are comprised of 12 offensive and defensive players and five special teams players, plus any ties. The list of 2022 All-Conference members and award winners, as well as the All-Academic Team, appears below. North...
247Sports
College basketball rankings: North Carolina knocked out of top spot in AP Top 25
North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
Here’s everything coming to North Carolina’s biggest venues in December 2022
You know what December means at North Carolina’s largest entertainment venues: It’s a big beautifully wrapped package of Christmas entertainment and sports, of course.
Greensboro man wins $150,000 off $5 scratch-off
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Eddie Perdue, of Greensboro, bought a $5 scratch-off and won $150,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Perdue stopped at the Stanly Tobacco & Vapes on Landmark Center Boulevard in Greensboro and bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket. The game launched in August with six $150,000 top prizes. Three remain […]
New Cook Out location coming to Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
249 churches disaffiliate from the North Carolina United Methodist Conference
While the United Methodist Church practices welcoming LGBTQ+ communities into their congregations, the church does not celebrate same-sex marriage.
Best and worst places for singles? You may be surprised how North Carolina’s cites ranked
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you are single and living in North Carolina, we can tell you what the best city is for you, but you might be more concerned about the worst. WalletHub, the online financial portal that analyzes data about our lives and trends, has crunched the numbers and determined the best places […]
herecomestheguide.com
14 Stunning Wedding Venues in the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina
Searching for a show-stopping wedding venue in North Carolina’s Triad? Anchored between Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point, this bustling region offers a myriad of stunning locations that make the perfect backdrop for your sweet celebration. From grand galas in a luxe ballroom to country-chic shindig at a serene ranch, you’ll find the perfect space to match your style here!
WXII 12
WXII 12
Winston-Salem music store is closing after 7 years
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For seven years, Salem Music was a place for residents of Winston-Salem to learn and explore the world of music, but now it's shutting its doors. Brent Bristow, the owner of Salem Music, said over the years, it was a place for the community to have a good time and experience something special.
Centre Daily
Low-fuel light leads NC couple to huge lottery prize. ‘We both were screaming’
After a day full of Black Friday shopping for Christmas gifts, Laura Keen and her boyfriend had to make a stop for gas when their truck’s low-fuel light turned on. When they stopped at a 7-Eleven in Kernersville, North Carolina, Keen went inside to grab a coffee and a $30 Millionaire Maker ticket, she told lottery officials, according to a Nov. 29 news release. Back in the truck, she scratched the ticket.
WXII 12
Triad country artist will be grand marshal in Asheboro Christmas parade
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Singer-Songwriter Stephanie Quayle is looking forward to being the grand marshal in Asheboro’s Dec. 2 Christmas parade. The appearance comes on the heels of the release of her new album “On the Edge.” “I’ve been making albums…since I was like 16 or 17 years old, so this is the one I […]
country1037fm.com
Study Reveals Which County In North Carolina Spends The Most On Adult Beverages
It is the age-old North Carolina tussle. Who does it better, Raleigh or Charlotte? A new study reveals which county in North Carolina spends the most on adult beverages. It is that time of year for bonfires, holiday parties and other various gatherings where grown folks like to get together and unwind a bit. Sometimes that includes, spirits and not the kind that visit you three times on Christmas eve like in that Dickens story.
Multiple vehicle crash closes a portion of I-40 E in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving multiple cars that closed three lanes on I-40 East at Gallimore Dairy Road. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when driving in the area or take an alternate route. This story is developing. MORE WAYS TO...
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff Danny Rogers Invites You To His Swearing-In Ceremony Monday
If the 2022 swearing-in ceremony for Democratic Sheriff Danny Rogers is anything like the swearing-in held four years ago, then there will be a whole lot of pageantry, speeches, photo-ops and activity on Monday, Dec. 5 when that ceremony takes place at the Guilford County Courthouse in downtown High Point.
hbsdealer.com
Westlake Ace Hardware to open High Point, N.C. store
Westlake Ace Hardware announced it has signed a lease agreement to open a new location in High Point, North Carolina. “We are thrilled to be joining the High Point community as a friend, a trusted neighbor, and an employer,” said Joe Jeffries, president and CEO of Westlake Ace Hardware.
