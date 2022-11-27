ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mebane, NC

mebaneenterprise.com

Over twenty Eagles named fall All-Conference

Eastern Alamance was well-represented on the various fall All-Conference teams, which were released by the Central Carolina 3A Conference on November 29. More than 20 Eagles were represented on All-Central Conference teams in the sports of women’s tennis, women’s golf, volleyball, women’s cross country, football, and men’s soccer. It was another banner autumn for the Eagles on the courts, tracks, and fields, as the Eagles claimed conference titles in women’s golf, women’s cross country, and football.
MEBANE, NC
WBTV

UNC redshirt freshman QB Drake Maye wins ACC Player of the Year

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Tar Heels redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye has been named the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Football Player of the Year. Maye, a Huntersville, N.C. native, leads the nation in total offense with 3,847 yards and 35 passing touchdowns, along with 629 rushing yards...
GREENSBORO, NC
backingthepack.com

The 2023 NC State Baseball Schedule is out, and there’s a problem

NC State’s 2023 Baseball schedule is out and, well, it leaves a bit to be desired. Non-conference games are listed below since those are the only ones within the team’s scheduling control. For those doing the quick math at home, that’s a little over an average opponent RPI...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

College basketball rankings: North Carolina knocked out of top spot in AP Top 25

North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro man wins $150,000 off $5 scratch-off

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Eddie Perdue, of Greensboro, bought a $5 scratch-off and won $150,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Perdue stopped at the Stanly Tobacco & Vapes on Landmark Center Boulevard in Greensboro and bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket. The game launched in August with six $150,000 top prizes. Three remain […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

New Cook Out location coming to Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
RANDLEMAN, NC
herecomestheguide.com

14 Stunning Wedding Venues in the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina

Searching for a show-stopping wedding venue in North Carolina’s Triad? Anchored between Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point, this bustling region offers a myriad of stunning locations that make the perfect backdrop for your sweet celebration. From grand galas in a luxe ballroom to country-chic shindig at a serene ranch, you’ll find the perfect space to match your style here!
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem music store is closing after 7 years

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For seven years, Salem Music was a place for residents of Winston-Salem to learn and explore the world of music, but now it's shutting its doors. Brent Bristow, the owner of Salem Music, said over the years, it was a place for the community to have a good time and experience something special.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Centre Daily

Low-fuel light leads NC couple to huge lottery prize. ‘We both were screaming’

After a day full of Black Friday shopping for Christmas gifts, Laura Keen and her boyfriend had to make a stop for gas when their truck’s low-fuel light turned on. When they stopped at a 7-Eleven in Kernersville, North Carolina, Keen went inside to grab a coffee and a $30 Millionaire Maker ticket, she told lottery officials, according to a Nov. 29 news release. Back in the truck, she scratched the ticket.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Study Reveals Which County In North Carolina Spends The Most On Adult Beverages

It is the age-old North Carolina tussle. Who does it better, Raleigh or Charlotte? A new study reveals which county in North Carolina spends the most on adult beverages. It is that time of year for bonfires, holiday parties and other various gatherings where grown folks like to get together and unwind a bit. Sometimes that includes, spirits and not the kind that visit you three times on Christmas eve like in that Dickens story.
CHARLOTTE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff Danny Rogers Invites You To His Swearing-In Ceremony Monday

If the 2022 swearing-in ceremony for Democratic Sheriff Danny Rogers is anything like the swearing-in held four years ago, then there will be a whole lot of pageantry, speeches, photo-ops and activity on Monday, Dec. 5 when that ceremony takes place at the Guilford County Courthouse in downtown High Point.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
hbsdealer.com

Westlake Ace Hardware to open High Point, N.C. store

Westlake Ace Hardware announced it has signed a lease agreement to open a new location in High Point, North Carolina. “We are thrilled to be joining the High Point community as a friend, a trusted neighbor, and an employer,” said Joe Jeffries, president and CEO of Westlake Ace Hardware.
HIGH POINT, NC

