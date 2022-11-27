Read full article on original website
Sheeraz Qurban
Men's Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State rides 2-game winning streak into No. 17 Duke
Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable Housing
Billions in scholarships are available for high school students
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro Areas
Man, 27, killed trying to cross New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man trying to cross New Bern Avenue was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department, responded to the crash on New Bern Avenue westbound near Hedingham Boulevard. Officials said Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, was not using...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Ridership for NC By Train breaks record for second month in a row
After reporting a record-breaking month in September, NC By Train, the state’s intercity passenger rail service, again achieved a new monthly high for ridership in October. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains carried 55,493 passengers in October, beating September’s record of 48,488 passengers by over 14%. “What a fantastic...
Fighting worker shortage, Wake, Raleigh & N.C. offer bonuses, other perks
RALEIGH – In a challenging labor market, where there are still about twice the number of job openings as there are unemployed workers, some organizations turn toward offering incentives such as hiring bonuses or retention benefits like cash payments or additional paid time off. That includes the City of...
WRAL
2022 WRAL Tower Lighting special
Join WRAL as we celebrate one of our favorite holiday traditions - the 64th annual lighting of the WRAL-TV tower, creating a 300-foot beacon to light Santa's way to Raleigh. We'll also light the towers at our sister properties at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham and Rocky Mount Mills.
WRAL
Fire at recycling facility accidental, should be out within 24 hours
City of Raleigh officials told WRAL News the fire was unintentional and not a controlled burn. Most of the contents under fire are mulch and tree stumps. City of Raleigh officials told WRAL News the fire was unintentional and not a controlled burn. Most of the contents under fire are mulch and tree stumps.
cbs17
Raleigh police set up a speed trap during Thanksgiving weekend. Here’s how many speeders they caught
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department says 85 drivers were pulled over during a speed enforcement over the Thanksgiving weekend. Police say it teamed with the North Carolina Highway Patrol to enforce speed limits along eastbound Interstate 40 at Lake Wheeler Road. A total of 80 citations...
Fire continues to burn at Raleigh landfill, nearly a week later
A fire at a landfill in Wake County continues to burn more than five days after it ignited.
Autopsy report agrees man accidentally fell to his death from damaged airplane back in July
The autopsy report for Charles Hew Crooks has been released just over four months after he fell out of an airplane before it made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
cbs17
3 crashes cause heavy delays on several Raleigh interstates Sunday afternoon, NCDOT reports
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three crashes caused heavy delays on several Raleigh interstates after all occurring within just one hour, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It comes as rain, wind and thunder move through the area. NCDOT reported that the first crash happened at 1:11 p.m....
Trial starts for man accused of killing North Carolina man during Craigslist sale in 2020
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two years ago, William “Andy” Banks went missing after meeting someone from Craigslist to sell a vehicle in Raleigh. Banks body would later be found in Virginia. On Tuesday, the trial of his suspected murderer, Justin Fernando Merritt, of Danville, Va., began. In 2020, Banks’ family said he was meeting someone […]
Months-long project closes Person Street south of downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A months-long road project south of downtown Raleigh got underway Monday. Repairs to water and sewer lines will close South Person Street between Hoke Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard beginning Nov. 28. The project is expected to take three months, depending on weather and...
cbs17
Raleigh man ‘very grateful’ for $1.8 million lottery win with ticket bought on Thanksgiving
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man made a quick online purchase of a lottery ticket just before sitting down for his family Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. That $1 ticket turned into $1,860,203 for Matthew Huber, who learned Friday morning about his big win. Huber told lottery officials he...
cbs17
Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash on New Bern Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following a pedestrian collision on New Bern Ave. Tuesday night, the Raleigh Police Department has confirmed the man who was struck died from his injuries at the scene. Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, has been identified as the pedestrian hit at approximately 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night in...
Father of driver in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade truck crash faces gun charge
RALEIGH, N.C. — The father of the driver charged in the Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl is facing a gun charge. Christopher Glass, 49, of Goode, Va., is charged with bringing a firearm in a parade, court records show. He does not face any charges related to the crash.
cbs17
Rocky Mount woman buys lottery ticket on Thanksgiving, wins nearly $600,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman who bought a lottery ticket on Thanksgiving Day is now more than half-a-million dollars richer. On Tuesday, North Carolina Education Lottery officials identified Rosa Pittman as the latest winner of a Fast Play jackpot. Pittman bought a $10 Big Bucks Bingo...
'Pay attention and fight back': Couple refuses to let eminent domain dispute slide
A Wake County couple's once quiet and shaded backyard is now filled with weeds, stumps and the sound of cars driving down the highway.
cbs17
Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
WRAL
SC man linked to fatal shooting, missing child spotted in Fayetteville area
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man authorities feel is linked to a South Carolina homicide was recently seen around Fayetteville. The development adds a North Carolina connection to a tragic story where a woman was found shot to death on Thanksgiving. Orangeburg County (South Carolina) deputies found a 46-year-old woman...
WRAL
Robeson early college students behind discovery of lead in drinking water on UNC campus
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Two Robeson County Early College High School students are credited with finding the first samples of lead in the water on UNC Chapel Hill's campus. The two young women were participating in a summer internship on campus, learning about careers in science. They told WRAL they were shocked by their findings and believe other areas should take note of these results.
