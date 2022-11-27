ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Man, 27, killed trying to cross New Bern Avenue in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man trying to cross New Bern Avenue was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department, responded to the crash on New Bern Avenue westbound near Hedingham Boulevard. Officials said Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, was not using...
RALEIGH, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Ridership for NC By Train breaks record for second month in a row

After reporting a record-breaking month in September, NC By Train, the state’s intercity passenger rail service, again achieved a new monthly high for ridership in October. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains carried 55,493 passengers in October, beating September’s record of 48,488 passengers by over 14%. “What a fantastic...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

2022 WRAL Tower Lighting special

Join WRAL as we celebrate one of our favorite holiday traditions - the 64th annual lighting of the WRAL-TV tower, creating a 300-foot beacon to light Santa's way to Raleigh. We'll also light the towers at our sister properties at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham and Rocky Mount Mills.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Fire at recycling facility accidental, should be out within 24 hours

City of Raleigh officials told WRAL News the fire was unintentional and not a controlled burn. Most of the contents under fire are mulch and tree stumps. City of Raleigh officials told WRAL News the fire was unintentional and not a controlled burn. Most of the contents under fire are mulch and tree stumps.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash on New Bern Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following a pedestrian collision on New Bern Ave. Tuesday night, the Raleigh Police Department has confirmed the man who was struck died from his injuries at the scene. Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, has been identified as the pedestrian hit at approximately 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night in...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Robeson early college students behind discovery of lead in drinking water on UNC campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Two Robeson County Early College High School students are credited with finding the first samples of lead in the water on UNC Chapel Hill's campus. The two young women were participating in a summer internship on campus, learning about careers in science. They told WRAL they were shocked by their findings and believe other areas should take note of these results.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

