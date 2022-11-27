ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

ACC/Big Ten Challenge reportedly ending after this season

The Big Ten is about to have billions more dollars after signing a landmark television deal over the summer. But its marquee non-conference scheduling series has become collateral damage. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge will end after the 2022 version is played this week, according to a Monday morning tweet by...
VIRGINIA STATE
MLive.com

King’s Tyrone Spencer named Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year

Tyrone Spencer was called to the athletic office on Wednesday afternoon for what he thought was going to be a discussion about championship rings. Considering Spencer had coached the Detroit Martin Luther King football program to a Division 3 state championship victory this last Saturday, it was a logical thing to be called to the office for -- even if he wasn’t in the mood for it.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Bears poaching QB Tim Boyle off Lions’ practice squad

ALLEN PARK -- Another Lions quarterback has moved across the NFC North. A few months after the Minnesota Vikings signed David Blough to their practice squad, the Chicago Bears have signed Tim Boyle to their 53-man roster. Boyle spent the first 12 weeks of the season on Detroit’s practice squad, where he served as QB3 behind Jared Goff and Nate Sudfeld.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Michigan vs. Purdue: How to get Big Ten championship tickets to sold-out game

Some of the early chatter surrounding the Big Ten football championship is that it will be a boring game. Don’t tell that to fans trying to buy tickets. The Big Ten has sold out Saturday’s game between Michigan and Purdue, forcing interested buyers to hit the secondary market. The conference partnered with TicketSmarter for the championship game. As of Monday morning, a ticket in the highest corner of the 70,000-seat Lucas Oil Stadium (section 605) is listed for $123. The prices rise dramatically for tickets closer to the field.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Complete 2022 high school football brackets, with every playoff score

A look at the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs for the 2022 season, complete with final scores for every 11-player and 8-player football division. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. Can’t see the scores? Click here. For a list of MLive’s high school...
MLive.com

Jameson Williams wows Lions with speed at his first practice

ALLEN PARK -- Jameson Williams was cleared to begin practicing last week, although the Detroit Lions did not actually practice because of the short turnaround to the Thanksgiving game. On Wednesday, the first-round pick finally got a chance to lace up his cleats and show the team what he can...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Week 13 NFL picks straight up with odds & spread picks for all 15 games

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the NFL regular season winding down as November turns to December, every game is only becoming more and more important. A huge...
MLive.com

See the 2022 MLive Football Dream Team offenses

MLive released its offensive Dream Teams for the 2022 Michigan high school football season Wednesday, which shined a spotlight on some of the top playmakers from around the state. Between strong-armed quarterbacks, powerful running backs, speedy receivers, punishing linemen and big-legged kickers, there is a lot of talent represented in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Jameson Williams, Romeo Okwara likely won’t play against Jaguars

ALLEN PARK -- Jameson Williams is likely still at least away from suiting up for the Detroit Lions, and Romeo Okwara too. Asked directly if he believed either player could return on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Dan Campbell said, “I think that would be a tall order. Anything’s open. Look, I think we need to be able to see them pull quite a few reps with high intensity and contact and versatility in whatever the job description will be.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Make your NFL Week 13 picks against the spread for a chance at $50

Watching football is always more fun when there’s something riding on the outcome, so we’re excited to bring you the MLive.com Pro Picks Challenge!. Each week, you’ll choose each NFL game against the point spread with the tiebreaker being the combined score of the Monday Night Football game. The person that picks the most games correctly each week will win $50. There’s also a $250 prize for the person that picks the most games right cumulatively for the season! (And it’s not too late to get in on that action.)
MLive.com

10 Ann Arbor-area girls basketball teams to watch in 2022-23

ANN ARBOR – The Michigan high school girls basketball season begins Monday night. Here are 10 teams from the Ann Arbor area to keep an eye on during the 2022-23 season. Note that this is not a ranking of the best teams, just a look at teams that are intriguing heading into this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Ask Kyle: Should the Lions draft Jared Goff’s replacement?

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have won three of their last four games to push onto the outskirts of the playoff chase. But they continue to climb up the NFL draft order due to the implosion of the Los Angeles Rams. Now sitting at No. 3, they could be in position to draft their quarterback of the future.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy