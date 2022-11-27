Read full article on original website
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Notre Dame (11/30/2022): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Michigan State renews one of its classic rivalries while at the same time saying goodbye to the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Spartans visit Notre Dame, a team it has played 97 times before but only three times since 1979, as it closes out its difficult November schedule. ·Watch the Michigan...
MLive.com
Tom Izzo upset by unequal discipline in Michigan Stadium tunnel incidents
Tom Izzo is taking issue with the Big Ten’s decision to issue a $100,000 fine to Michigan State and a reprimand to Michigan in the aftermath of the incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel last month. The 28th-year Spartans basketball coach emphasized that he doesn’t condone the actions of...
MLive.com
ACC/Big Ten Challenge reportedly ending after this season
The Big Ten is about to have billions more dollars after signing a landmark television deal over the summer. But its marquee non-conference scheduling series has become collateral damage. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge will end after the 2022 version is played this week, according to a Monday morning tweet by...
MLive.com
King’s Tyrone Spencer named Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year
Tyrone Spencer was called to the athletic office on Wednesday afternoon for what he thought was going to be a discussion about championship rings. Considering Spencer had coached the Detroit Martin Luther King football program to a Division 3 state championship victory this last Saturday, it was a logical thing to be called to the office for -- even if he wasn’t in the mood for it.
MLive.com
Bears poaching QB Tim Boyle off Lions’ practice squad
ALLEN PARK -- Another Lions quarterback has moved across the NFC North. A few months after the Minnesota Vikings signed David Blough to their practice squad, the Chicago Bears have signed Tim Boyle to their 53-man roster. Boyle spent the first 12 weeks of the season on Detroit’s practice squad, where he served as QB3 behind Jared Goff and Nate Sudfeld.
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Purdue: How to get Big Ten championship tickets to sold-out game
Some of the early chatter surrounding the Big Ten football championship is that it will be a boring game. Don’t tell that to fans trying to buy tickets. The Big Ten has sold out Saturday’s game between Michigan and Purdue, forcing interested buyers to hit the secondary market. The conference partnered with TicketSmarter for the championship game. As of Monday morning, a ticket in the highest corner of the 70,000-seat Lucas Oil Stadium (section 605) is listed for $123. The prices rise dramatically for tickets closer to the field.
MLive.com
Complete 2022 high school football brackets, with every playoff score
A look at the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs for the 2022 season, complete with final scores for every 11-player and 8-player football division. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. Can’t see the scores? Click here. For a list of MLive’s high school...
MLive.com
Jameson Williams wows Lions with speed at his first practice
ALLEN PARK -- Jameson Williams was cleared to begin practicing last week, although the Detroit Lions did not actually practice because of the short turnaround to the Thanksgiving game. On Wednesday, the first-round pick finally got a chance to lace up his cleats and show the team what he can...
MLive.com
Week 13 NFL picks straight up with odds & spread picks for all 15 games
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the NFL regular season winding down as November turns to December, every game is only becoming more and more important. A huge...
LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 5 Purdue vs. Florida State in Real Time, ACC/Big Ten Challenge
No. 5 Purdue basketball (6-0) tips off with Florida State (1-7) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time, so follow along below.
MLive.com
See the 2022 MLive Football Dream Team offenses
MLive released its offensive Dream Teams for the 2022 Michigan high school football season Wednesday, which shined a spotlight on some of the top playmakers from around the state. Between strong-armed quarterbacks, powerful running backs, speedy receivers, punishing linemen and big-legged kickers, there is a lot of talent represented in...
MLive.com
Jameson Williams, Romeo Okwara likely won’t play against Jaguars
ALLEN PARK -- Jameson Williams is likely still at least away from suiting up for the Detroit Lions, and Romeo Okwara too. Asked directly if he believed either player could return on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Dan Campbell said, “I think that would be a tall order. Anything’s open. Look, I think we need to be able to see them pull quite a few reps with high intensity and contact and versatility in whatever the job description will be.
MLive.com
Penei Sewell not participating in Lions’ first practice after Thanksgiving
ALLEN PARK -- Right tackle Penei Sewell did not participate in the Detroit Lions’ first practice back from the Thanksgiving break, although he was running on the side with a trainer, offering hope he’s on track to play next weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The offensive line has...
MLive.com
Make your NFL Week 13 picks against the spread for a chance at $50
Watching football is always more fun when there’s something riding on the outcome, so we’re excited to bring you the MLive.com Pro Picks Challenge!. Each week, you’ll choose each NFL game against the point spread with the tiebreaker being the combined score of the Monday Night Football game. The person that picks the most games correctly each week will win $50. There’s also a $250 prize for the person that picks the most games right cumulatively for the season! (And it’s not too late to get in on that action.)
MLive.com
Check out the Top 50 Michigan high school football rankings for the week of 11/27/22
The 2022 high school football season has come to an end. Eight teams walked off the field in Detroit over the weekend with the one trophy they were dreaming about when they first took the field in August for practice, the one they had to battle through a nine-week regular season and a 32-team bracket just to get their hands on.
MLive.com
10 Ann Arbor-area girls basketball teams to watch in 2022-23
ANN ARBOR – The Michigan high school girls basketball season begins Monday night. Here are 10 teams from the Ann Arbor area to keep an eye on during the 2022-23 season. Note that this is not a ranking of the best teams, just a look at teams that are intriguing heading into this season.
MLive.com
Manchester quarterback Kannon Duffing plays a part in state championship weekend
DETROIT -- The dream of high school football players from around Michigan is to spent part of their Thanksgiving weekend on the turf at Ford Field. That is the aim of 491 teams from around the state who set out in August with the start of practice and battle their way through a season in hopes of playing for a championship.
MLive.com
Ask Kyle: Should the Lions draft Jared Goff’s replacement?
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have won three of their last four games to push onto the outskirts of the playoff chase. But they continue to climb up the NFL draft order due to the implosion of the Los Angeles Rams. Now sitting at No. 3, they could be in position to draft their quarterback of the future.
