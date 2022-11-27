ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Sioux City's Peirce Mansion to host open house for holiday season

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Museum & Historical Association will host a Holiday Open House at the Peirce Mansion, 2901 Jackson St., from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 4. Refreshments will be served, Santa Claus will make an appearance and harpist Mary Watts will give a musical performance.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Local auctioneers honored at Heroes Game at Kinnick Stadium

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Local auctioneers Randy Stabe, of Hinton, and Clint Vos, of Lawton, were honored at halftime of Friday's Iowa-Nebraska football game at Kinnick Stadium for their charity work. The pair were designated as Iowa's 2022 Scheels Heroes in the annual Heroes Game, which recognizes and celebrates local...
LAWTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Snow and gusting winds to make for a blustery Tuesday in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland may see up to three inches of snow before it tapers off Tuesday afternoon, said Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. "Snow plus falling temps plus a northwest wind gusting as high as 30 mph will keep Sioux City quite...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Human Rights Commission announces 2022 War Eagle honorees

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Human Rights Commission will honor local individuals and organizations for outstanding public service in promoting civil and human rights at 12 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. The commission announced in a statement that the 2022 War...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Parts of Siouxland saw more than 3 inches of snow on Tuesday

SIOUX CITY -- Drivers traversing snow-covered streets in Sioux City Tuesday seemed to fare better than they did amid patchy snowfall two weeks ago, according to police. "I think people were more prepared this time," said Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill. Parts of Siouxland saw more than 3...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SNOW MAKING LOCAL TRAVEL HAZARDOUS

THE FIRST SIGNIFICANT SNOW OF THE SEASON IN SIOUX CITY IS CAUSING SOME TRAVEL ISSUES. POLICE AND SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND THE REGION ARE RESPONDING TO SEVERAL ACCIDENTS AND VEHICLES SLIDING OFF THE HIGHWAYS. SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE REMINDS DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN AND USE YOUR...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kynt1450.com

Minervas Grill and Bar in Yankton has Closed

Minervas Grill and Bar has officially closed after 20 years in Yankton. Matt Sawyer with WR Hospitality commented on the situation. Sawyer declined to name the new restaurant that will be moving into the location at this time.
YANKTON, SD
Sioux City Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 10-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Orange City Accident

Orange City, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:55 a.m., 62-year-old Sandra Roder of Remsen was driving a 2012 Kia southbound on Arizona Avenue Northwest in Orange City. They tell us that 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ashton was backing eastbound from a parking spot onto Arizona in a 2001 Ford pickup.
ORANGE CITY, IA

