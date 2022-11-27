Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Dordt University Worship Arts Department releases first-ever Christmas single 'O Come, O Come, Emmanuel'
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — In the run-up to Christmas 2022, a group on the Dordt University campus has released an official holiday single on a number of music-streaming platforms. Wednesday morning, the Dordt University Worship Arts Department announced that its version of the centuries-old Christmas hymn "O Come, O...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City's Peirce Mansion to host open house for holiday season
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Museum & Historical Association will host a Holiday Open House at the Peirce Mansion, 2901 Jackson St., from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 4. Refreshments will be served, Santa Claus will make an appearance and harpist Mary Watts will give a musical performance.
Sioux City Journal
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's "Winter Fun Day and Artist Open House" slated for Dec. 10
SIOUX CITY — The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's annual holiday event is just around the corner. At 10 a.m. Dec. 10, the Nature Center is hosting its yearly "Winter Fun Day and Artist Open House" which will include snowshoe hikes, campfires, crafts, seven local vendors and more. According to...
Winners of Sioux City’s Festival of Trees announced
The main floor of the Ho-Chunk Centre has been lined with some of Siouxland's best-designed holiday decor.
kiwaradio.com
Brent & Dawn Prescott Take Top Honors In Jeep Parade During 2022 Christmas Parade Of Lights
Sheldon, Iowa — People lined the streets downtown in Sheldon Saturday night for Sheldon’s 3rd annual Christmas Parade of Lights. Temperatures in the lower 40’s when the parade began at 5:30 pm made for a beautiful evening for the event. Twenty-seven entries were decked out with Christmas...
Christmas Acres opens for 26th year
For 26 years, the Scheitlers have decked out their property with over 150,000 lights, numerous inflatables, and other holiday displays, drawing folks from all over the tri-state area.
Sioux City Journal
Local auctioneers honored at Heroes Game at Kinnick Stadium
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Local auctioneers Randy Stabe, of Hinton, and Clint Vos, of Lawton, were honored at halftime of Friday's Iowa-Nebraska football game at Kinnick Stadium for their charity work. The pair were designated as Iowa's 2022 Scheels Heroes in the annual Heroes Game, which recognizes and celebrates local...
Sioux City Journal
Snow and gusting winds to make for a blustery Tuesday in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland may see up to three inches of snow before it tapers off Tuesday afternoon, said Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. "Snow plus falling temps plus a northwest wind gusting as high as 30 mph will keep Sioux City quite...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Human Rights Commission announces 2022 War Eagle honorees
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Human Rights Commission will honor local individuals and organizations for outstanding public service in promoting civil and human rights at 12 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. The commission announced in a statement that the 2022 War...
Sioux City Journal
Parts of Siouxland saw more than 3 inches of snow on Tuesday
SIOUX CITY -- Drivers traversing snow-covered streets in Sioux City Tuesday seemed to fare better than they did amid patchy snowfall two weeks ago, according to police. "I think people were more prepared this time," said Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill. Parts of Siouxland saw more than 3...
kscj.com
SNOW MAKING LOCAL TRAVEL HAZARDOUS
THE FIRST SIGNIFICANT SNOW OF THE SEASON IN SIOUX CITY IS CAUSING SOME TRAVEL ISSUES. POLICE AND SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND THE REGION ARE RESPONDING TO SEVERAL ACCIDENTS AND VEHICLES SLIDING OFF THE HIGHWAYS. SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE REMINDS DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN AND USE YOUR...
Sioux City Journal
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Marijuana dispensary opens in North Sioux City
What started as an effort to lobby for South Dakota marijuana turned into a boots on the ground operation that will soon open its doors.
siouxlandnews.com
Old South Sioux Walmart that has sat empty for years has a new tenant
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — An old eyesore in South Sioux City is getting a facelift and a new business!. The City of South Sioux City confirmed that Dakota Supply Group is expanding into Nebraska and will be taking over the old Walmart in South Sioux City at 2727 Cornhusker Drive.
kynt1450.com
Minervas Grill and Bar in Yankton has Closed
Minervas Grill and Bar has officially closed after 20 years in Yankton. Matt Sawyer with WR Hospitality commented on the situation. Sawyer declined to name the new restaurant that will be moving into the location at this time.
Sioux City Journal
City of Sioux City awarded $104K grant for campground near Big Sioux River
SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City has been awarded more than $104,000 in grant funding from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to develop a campground on the north side of the Sioux City Railroad Museum, adjacent to the Big Sioux River. The City Council will be asked...
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 10-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Journal
Morningside University will now have women's wrestling for 2023-2024 season
SIOUX CITY — Morningside University on Monday announced the addition of women’s wrestling to its list of sports. The first season of competition for the program is planned for the 2023-24 season. “We are excited to add women’s wrestling as the 13th women’s sport to our athletic department,”...
Pursuit goes through cornfield, ends at Le Mars porch
Deputies with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office were led on a high-speed pursuit that resulted in injuries.
kiwaradio.com
Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Orange City Accident
Orange City, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:55 a.m., 62-year-old Sandra Roder of Remsen was driving a 2012 Kia southbound on Arizona Avenue Northwest in Orange City. They tell us that 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ashton was backing eastbound from a parking spot onto Arizona in a 2001 Ford pickup.
