3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex Trafficking
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCo
🏀 No. 9 Kansas Rolls Past Texas Southern 87-55
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points, MJ Rice added 19 and No. 9 Kansas bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 87-55 rout of Texas Southern on Monday night. “Just coming in and doing my job, really, whether...
Leipold’s lucrative contract details revealed
LAWRENCE (AP) – Lance Leipold has signed his lucrative contract extension at Kansas, which includes a massive pay raise for the Jayhawks’ football coach along with his assistants and staff, and could keep him tied to the school through the 2029 season. Under terms of the contract, which was agreed to last week and made […]
🏀 Jayhawks to Host Tigers Monday in Men’s Hoops
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas (6-1) looks to rebound from its first loss of the 2022-23 season when it plays host to Texas Southern on Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Dave Armstrong and Nick Bahe calling the action.
We want Bama! Border War in Memphis? Fun bowl projections for KU, K-State and Mizzou
K-State vs. Alabama in the Sugar Bowl? KU vs. Missouri in the Liberty Bowl? The latest projections are filled with exciting postseason options
🏐 Kansas Volleyball earns 11th NCAA Tournament Berth
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament for the 11th time in program history and second consecutive time. KU will head to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the seventh seeded Miami Hurricanes (19-10) in the first round. The match is set for Thursday, Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m. CT in the Devaney Center.
Cancelled flight had Jayhawks spending more time in the Bahamas
The Kansas Jayhawks spent an extra day in Nassau, Bahamas, after the team's charter flight was cancelled Saturday.
Kansas tumbles in both polls after first lost.
The Jayhawks loss was costly in the Top 25 rankings.
Sports Headlines for Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, adding some much-needed depth with a player that was recently released from the AFC West rival Denver Broncos. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the signing was not yet official. Gordon was cut by the Broncos last week amid fumble issues that plagued the 2015 first-round pick during his time in Denver. He had five in 10 games this season.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, adding some much-needed depth with a player that was recently released from the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Double, triple teams fail to slow down Spring Hill's Brueckner
SPRING HILL — Bronco senior forward Caleb Brueckner was a marked man on the soccer field. Brueckner usually had two, even three players marking him, making sure where he was.
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
What will legal weed in Missouri mean for Kansas residents?
Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
The Eagles Give Kansas City a Night of Nostalgia Journeying Through Decades of Hits
The year 2022 signifies two significant milestones for the Eagles: the 50th anniversary of their debut Eagles album and the 45th anniversary of their most successful album, the classic-rock mainstay Hotel California. To commemorate that, the band announced a transcontinental tour—one that will continue well into 2023. On Thanksgiving Eve,...
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
Four local projects part of KDOT bid letting earlier this month
TOPEKA — Two Harvey County projects and two Reno County projects were approved at the KDOT bid letting on Nov. 16, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. Harvey ‑ 40 C‑5136‑01 ‑ 28...
North Newton native nominated to be U.S. Attorney in Kansas
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that will nominate a former Jackson County, Missouri, prosecuting attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas. Kate Brubacher, a native of North Newton, Kansas, worked in the Jackson County prosecutor's office from from 2016 to August 2022, where she prosecuted homicide cases, helped with a federally-funded restorative justice program and worked on efforts to reduce gun violence.
Police pursuit starts in Olathe, ends with crash in Lenexa
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) – An officer is among those being treated for minor injuries after a pursuit that started in Olathe on Wednesday afternoon ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa. Right now, we know that Olathe police tried to stop a stolen black Chevrolet Tahoe at 3:11...
Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident
A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County.
Truck driver seriously injured Monday evening in Kansas City crash
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in Wyandotte County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 5:15 p.m. on the ramp from northbound Interstate 435 to K-32 highway in Kansas City, Kan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a...
