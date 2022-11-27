Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cbs17
‘I just shot him’: 911 call details weekend Raleigh North Hills mall shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is learning more about the shooting at North Hills mall on Sunday night. An adult male was shot on Sunday night shortly after 7:20 near the Regal movie theater at North Hills. Officers said the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
Father of man charged in deadly Raleigh parade accident charged with having gun at parade: Police
Christopher Glass, the father of Landen Glass who was driving the truck that struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks at the Raleigh Christmas Parade, has been charged with a weapons violation.
cbs17
Man arrested who shot 6 at Oxford October funeral service, including 18-month-old
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The man accused of shooting six people, including an 18-month-old, at a funeral service has been arrested, the Oxford Police Department announced Wednesday. Officers said they arrested Mario Demeatris Harris of Oxford on Friday for the Oct. 22. shooting that happened on Piedmont Avenue at...
cbs17
Man hit by car along New Bern Ave. in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At least 10 police cars, a fire truck and EMS responded after a man was hit by a car near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Hedingham Boulevard Tuesday night. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. and a CBS 17 crew on scene...
cbs17
Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash on New Bern Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following a pedestrian collision on New Bern Ave. Tuesday night, the Raleigh Police Department has confirmed the man who was struck died from his injuries at the scene. Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, has been identified as the pedestrian hit at approximately 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night in...
Person dies after being hit by car in Raleigh
At 8:11 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on New Bern Avenue near Hedingham Boulevard.
Man, 27, killed trying to cross New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man trying to cross New Bern Avenue was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department, responded to the crash on New Bern Avenue westbound near Hedingham Boulevard. Officials said Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, was not using...
Man threatened, threw knife at employees while trying to steal from North Carolina Walmart, police said
During the day Tuesday, the suspect was inside the store at 1511 Benvenue Road with the knife, police said.
cbs17
Raleigh police coordinating charges in North Hills shooting with Wake County DA
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two days after a high-profile shooting at an upscale shopping center over Thanksgiving weekend stunned the Raleigh community, no charges have been filed. One person was shot during a busy shopping time early Sunday evening at North Hills shopping center, according to Raleigh police. The...
Driver accused in wrong-way crash that killed Durham woman released from hospital, booked into jail, troopers say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of causing a deadly wrong-way crash on I-40 has been released from the hospital. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Rubicel Diaz Hernandez was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 40 when he hit Keir Vanessa Witherspoon, 24, of Durham. She died on the […]
cbs17
Gun charge brought against father of driver in Raleigh Christmas Parade fatality
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following the tragic death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks at the Raleigh Christmas parade, the father of the truck driver who hit her is now facing a gun charge from that same day. Christopher Hylton Glass, 49, has been charged with carrying a gun during the...
Trial starts for man accused of killing North Carolina man during Craigslist sale in 2020
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two years ago, William “Andy” Banks went missing after meeting someone from Craigslist to sell a vehicle in Raleigh. Banks body would later be found in Virginia. On Tuesday, the trial of his suspected murderer, Justin Fernando Merritt, of Danville, Va., began. In 2020, Banks’ family said he was meeting someone […]
cbs17
Missing woman believed to be in danger, Wake County deputies say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies said Wednesday they were looking for a missing woman who they believe to be in danger. Deputies said 29-year-old Elizabeth Lynn Torres is believed to be in danger because of a possible cognitive impairment. However, they said they do not have an official diagnosis.
alamancenews.com
Shooting in Burlington leaves one dead, another wounded
Police in Burlington insist they have “strong leads” in a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the city’s police department, this fatal burst of gunfire erupted last Wednesday evening along the 800 block of Avon Avenue. By...
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ person of interest wanted in Lee County killing, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies are looking for a man they say is a person of interest in a Sanford homicide, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday. The killing happened at 4701 Buckhorn Road in Sanford, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies named Joseph Martin Kelly...
cbs17
Interrogation video, cell phone data paint picture of Andy Banks Craigslist murder
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The second day of trial in the Andy Banks case was full of physical and digital evidence. As the day wrapped up, jurors were able to listen on a short interview between the case’s lead investigator and Justin Merritt. Merritt is on trial for...
cbs17
GoFundMe for Raleigh mass shooting survivor surpasses goal; woman still in hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe for one victim of the mass shooting in Raleigh on Oct. 13 has surpassed its $50,000 goal. The fundraiser for Lynn Gardner, who was injured in the attack in the Hedingham neighborhood, has collected $52,375 as of Tuesday morning. The money will go toward medical bills and she faces a “long road to recovery,” the GoFundMe page stated.
warrenrecord.com
Warrenton PD investigates shooting
The Warrenton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, near E. Franklin and Bragg streets. One person was shot. The victim was undergoing surgery at approximately 3 a.m. today. Two suspects were arrested: Jaimelvin De’Xavion Hunt, age 20, and one male juvenile....
cbs17
Moore County mother arrested after shooting daughter in shoulder, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 29-year-old woman was shot in a home around 1 a.m. on Tuesday in Carthage. The one pulling the trigger, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, was her mother. Cheryl McInnis, 52, was arrested and charged with a single count of assault with...
cbs17
Fayetteville crime trending down, but homicides are going up, city report shows
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – While overall crime is trending down, gun violence is on the rise in the City of Fayetteville. The Fayetteville Police Department Third Quarter Review data shows homicides are up nine percent between January-September of this year. During that time there were 36 homicides in Fayetteville, giving them more than the 32 in the entire year of 2020.
