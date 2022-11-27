ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Man hit by car along New Bern Ave. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At least 10 police cars, a fire truck and EMS responded after a man was hit by a car near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Hedingham Boulevard Tuesday night. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. and a CBS 17 crew on scene...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash on New Bern Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following a pedestrian collision on New Bern Ave. Tuesday night, the Raleigh Police Department has confirmed the man who was struck died from his injuries at the scene. Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, has been identified as the pedestrian hit at approximately 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night in...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man, 27, killed trying to cross New Bern Avenue in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man trying to cross New Bern Avenue was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department, responded to the crash on New Bern Avenue westbound near Hedingham Boulevard. Officials said Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, was not using...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Missing woman believed to be in danger, Wake County deputies say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies said Wednesday they were looking for a missing woman who they believe to be in danger. Deputies said 29-year-old Elizabeth Lynn Torres is believed to be in danger because of a possible cognitive impairment. However, they said they do not have an official diagnosis.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Shooting in Burlington leaves one dead, another wounded

Police in Burlington insist they have “strong leads” in a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the city’s police department, this fatal burst of gunfire erupted last Wednesday evening along the 800 block of Avon Avenue. By...
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

GoFundMe for Raleigh mass shooting survivor surpasses goal; woman still in hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe for one victim of the mass shooting in Raleigh on Oct. 13 has surpassed its $50,000 goal. The fundraiser for Lynn Gardner, who was injured in the attack in the Hedingham neighborhood, has collected $52,375 as of Tuesday morning. The money will go toward medical bills and she faces a “long road to recovery,” the GoFundMe page stated.
RALEIGH, NC
warrenrecord.com

Warrenton PD investigates shooting

The Warrenton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, near E. Franklin and Bragg streets. One person was shot. The victim was undergoing surgery at approximately 3 a.m. today. Two suspects were arrested: Jaimelvin De’Xavion Hunt, age 20, and one male juvenile....
WARRENTON, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville crime trending down, but homicides are going up, city report shows

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – While overall crime is trending down, gun violence is on the rise in the City of Fayetteville. The Fayetteville Police Department Third Quarter Review data shows homicides are up nine percent between January-September of this year. During that time there were 36 homicides in Fayetteville, giving them more than the 32 in the entire year of 2020.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

