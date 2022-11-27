Read full article on original website
'A hero, an inspiration... he'll be hugely missed': William and Kate lead tributes to Scottish rugby giant Doddie Weir as he dies aged 52 after six years battling - and tirelessly raising awareness of - motor neurone disease
Rugby legend George 'Doddie' Weir has died aged 52 after a six-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease, with tributes pouring in from his beloved family, fellow players and the Prince and Princess of Wales. The former Scotland and Lions player's death was confirmed by his family this evening, who described...
BBC
Thousands more cancer cases linked to deprivation
Thousands of extra cancer cases are linked to deprivation in Scotland, according to Cancer Research UK (CRUK). The charity has found that around 4,900 extra cancer cases a year are linked, which equates to 13 cases a day. Those living in the poorest areas are also more likely to be...
BBC
Historian David Olusoga to get freedom of Gateshead
Historian and TV presenter David Olusoga is to be granted the freedom of Gateshead, the council has confirmed. Mr Olusoga moved to the town from Nigeria when he was five years old and has spoken of his love for the area as well as encounters with racism. The Civilisations presenter...
BBC
David Stirling: The rogue soldier who created the SAS
David Stirling, the Scot known as the founder of the SAS, was not what you would expect of a military hero. When he arrived in Cairo in 1941, the 25-year-old lacked the most basic discipline, had never seen any actual fighting and could not even march straight. He was so...
BBC
Peterhead: David Robertson named new manager after India spell
New Peterhead boss David Robertson says he returns from five years managing in India "calmer" and "more humble". The former Aberdeen and Rangers defender managed Real Kashmir, steering them to promotion just a few years after the club was founded. Robertson says the Kashmir region - which is the subject...
BBC
Frank Bruno opens mental health hub at Oxford Stadium
Former boxing champion Frank Bruno has opened a mental health hub at a greyhound and speedway stadium. The centre in Oxford will deliver well-being services including a non-contact boxing programme through the Frank Bruno Foundation. It will also be home to an NHS mental health team taking referrals from GPs...
BBC
Limavady High School wins UK secondary of the year award
A County Londonderry post-primary has been named UK secondary school of the year at the 2022 Pearson Teaching Awards. Limavady High School was presented with the award at the winners' ceremony in London. Health studies lecturers from North West Regional College (NWRC) won the UK Further Education Award. The Pearson...
minecreek.info
The fighting
The infantry formed the core of the civil war army and was generally the largest of its three main elements. Foot soldiers were either musketeers or pikemen. Musketeers, who usually wore no body armour, had swords and could use their muskets as clubs in close-quarter combat or when they ran out of ammunition. Thus at Naseby, Fairfax's musketeers attacked an obstinate unit of royalist foot 'with Butt-end of Muskets and so broke them'. However, the musketeer's principal role was to fire 011 the enemy using his musket. This had a long barrel, probably around four feet or so at the start of the war (though rather shorter, lighter muskets were soon introduced) and fired a spherical lead bullet. In flintlock or 'firelock' muskets, the charge was ignited by a mechanism that brought a flint down against a piece of steel, producing a spark. In matchlock muskets, a slow-burning length of cord ignited the powder. There were obvious dangers in the musketeer carrying a burning match when he was also handling gunpowder, the match needed attention to ensure that it was burning evenly, it was hard to keep alight in rain and its glow might give away troop positions at night. However, matchlock muskets were cheaper to produce than flintlocks, their firing mechanism was simpler and they could often still be fired even if that mechanism broke. Accordingly, the matchlock was the standard-issue weapon through the English civil wars. Musketeers carried their ammunition on a bandolier, a leather belt worn across the shoulder, from which hung both a number.
