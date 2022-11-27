Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
John J.D. Barnes – Service 12/4/22 2 p.m.
John J.D. Barnes of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 85. A funeral service with full military honors will be held on Sunday at 2 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Visitation is Sunday morning starting at 11 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
Calvin Furry – Service Noon 12/3/22
Calvin Furry of Park Hills died Saturday at the age of 98. A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday at the Caledonia Methodist Cemetery. Arrangements by Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
Michael Patrick Floyd — Service 12/11/22 4 P.M.
Michael Patrick Floyd of De Soto passed away Tuesday, November 29th, he was 51 years old. The memorial visitation for Michael Floyd will be Sunday afternoon, December 11th from 1 until the time of the memorial service at 4 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Wilma Marie Miller — Services TBA
Wilma Marie Miller of Festus passed away on November 22nd, she was 74 years old. The family is planning a celebration of life for Wilma in the spring around her birthday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
William “Bill” McKee — Service 2/17/22 1 P.M.
William “Bill” Louis McKee of Festus passed away Monday, November 28th, he was 82 years old. A memorial visitation will be Saturday morning, December 17th, from 11 until the time of the memorial service at 1 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. The interment will be in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
Juanita Siliven – Service 2:30 12/2/22
Juanita Siliven of Fredericktown died Monday at the age of 81. The funeral service will be 2:30 Friday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Juanita Siliven will be 11 to 2:30 Friday at the funeral home.
Travis James Boettcher – Visitation 12/5/22 At 4 P.M.
Travis James Boettcher of Perryville died Tuesday at the age of 25. Visitation is Monday evening, December 5th from 4 until 8 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
James Michael Fiedler — Service 12/3/22 Noon
James Michael Fiedler of Festus passed away Monday (11/28) at the age of 45. The visitation for James Fiedler will be Saturday (12/3) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Mary Lou Vineyard — Funeral Mass 12/2/22 10 A.M.
Mary Lou Vineyard of Festus passed away Monday (11/28), she was 83 years old. The funeral mass will be Friday (12/2) morning at 10 at Our Lady Church in Festus. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. The visitation for Mary Lou Vineyard will be Thursday (12/1) evening...
Joanne Johnson – Service 11am 12/2/22
Joanne Johnson of Smithton, Illinois, formerly of Bonne Terre died Sunday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be 11:00 Friday at C.Z. Boyer Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington with burial in Parkview Cemetery. Visitation for Joanne Johnson will be 10 to 11 Friday at...
Art Goede – Service 9am 12/2/22
Art Goede of St. Louis formerly of Farmington, died Monday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 9:00 Friday at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. A graveside service to be held at 12:30 at Polk Memorial Cemetery in Ellington. Visitation for Art Goede will...
Kevin Dement – Service 12/2/22 3 p.m.
Kevin Dement of Farmington died Thursday at the age of 57. His funeral service will be Friday at 3 o’clock at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Farmington. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation is Friday at 11:30 at the church. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral...
Mark Reese – Service 1pm 12/3/22
Mark Reese of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 62. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Visitation for Mark Reese will be 11 to 1 Saturday at the funeral home.
Albert Lloyd “Butch” Halter – Service 12/1/22 At 1 P.M.
Albert Lloyd “Butch” Halter of Pevely died Tuesday at the age of 77. The funeral service is tomorrow (Thursday) at 1 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Albert “Butch” Halter is tomorrow (Thursday) at noon.
Mary Ellen Hulsey – Service 11am 12/1/22
Mary Ellen Hulsey, originally from Leadwood, died Friday at the age of 72. The funeral service will be 11:00 Thursday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with burial in Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation for Mary Ellen Hulsey will be 5 to 8 Wednesday at the funeral home.
Shirley Louise Balsman – Service 11/30/22 10 a.m.
Shirley Louise Balsman of Perryville died Friday at the age of 69. Visitation is today at 4 o’clock and again on Wednesday morning at 8 o’clock at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Silver Lake with a funeral mass starting at ten o’clock. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.
Elizabeth Shaffer – Service 1pm 12/2/22
Elizabeth Shaffer of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown with burial in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation for Elizabeth Shaffer will be 11 to 1 Friday at the funeral home.
Donna Morice – Service Noon 12/2/22
Donna Morice, formerly of Elvins died Friday at the age of 91. The funeral service will be noon Friday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Visitation for Donna Morice will be 10 to noon Friday at the funeral home.
Patricia Anne Garamella — Service 11/30/22 1 P.M.
Patricia Anne Garamella of Festus, formerly of St. Louis County, passed away Tuesday, November 22nd, she was 70 years old. The visitation for Patricia Garamella will be Wednesday (11/30) morning from 11 until the time of funeral services at 1 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in the St. Paul Churchyard in Affton.
Dolores “Dodie” Marie Miller — Memorial Mass 12/3/22 11 A.M.
Dolores “Dodie” Marie Miller of Hillsboro passed away on October 12th, she was 82 years old. The memorial mass will be Saturday (12/3) morning at 11 at St. Michael Church, in Shrewsbury. Interment will be Monday morning at 11:15 am in the Jefferson Barrack’s National Cemetery. A...
