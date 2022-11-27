ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KIRO 7 Seattle

Ex-FTX CEO says he didn't 'knowingly' misuse clients' funds

NEW YORK — (AP) — The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said Wednesday that he did not "knowingly" misuse customers' funds, and said he believes his millions of angry customers will eventually be made whole. The comments from Sam Bankman-Fried came during an interview with...

