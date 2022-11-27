Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless YouthUplift LoudounPurcellville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
Related
theriver953.com
Front Royal resumes the search for a Town Manager
The Town of Front Royal will once again be looking for a Town Manager after the failure to execute the contract with the man who was slated to take the job. Earlier in the month of Nov. the town announced the return of former Town Manager Joe Waltz but that has fallen through.
NBC 29 News
Developer hosts public meeting on Oranda property rezoning
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The developer seeking to rezone a nearly 100-acre property outside of Strasburg is hosting a meeting on Tuesday night to answer questions from the public about its proposal. Shockey Companies hopes to rezone the property on Oranda Road from Agricultural to Industrial Development. Shenandoah County Supervisors...
royalexaminer.com
After hour-and-a-half in closed session council fails to finalize contract with Joe Waltz – appoints Finance Director B.J. Wilson interim town manager
A nearly hour-and-a-half closed session Monday night, November 28, led to a unanimously approved motion by Amber Morris, seconded by Gary Gillispie, to appoint Town Finance Director B.J. Wilson interim town manager, effective immediately. The motion and vote would appear to indicate issues with the contract proposal on the table that would bring popular former Town Manager Joe Waltz back to his old position in Front Royal’s Town Hall. And don’t take our word for his past popularity among Town staff or citizens, as citizen letters to the Royal Examiner’s OPINION page and mayoral and council comments of November 9 indicated when the initiative to bring Waltz back was unveiled.
ffxnow.com
Residences proposed near historic log house at Lake Fairfax Park in Reston
A nearly 9-acre property near Lake Fairfax Park in Reston could be the sight of future infill residential development. SEM Fairfax Land Associates is seeking Fairfax County’s blessing to build eight single-family homes on the property and preserve a 1790s building on the land, according to the Nov. 22 application.
theriver953.com
WDSS Employment Open House
The Winchester Department of Social Services is hosting an employment open house on Tuesday December 6th. from 4-7 p.m. at the office building located at 24 Baker Street in Winchester. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with current employees and explore available career options. Pre-registration in not required to...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Staff Bonus Proposal Dropped
In September, Leesburg Town Council member Kari Nancy asked for options to provide staff members with end-of-the-year bonuses. On Monday, she took that proposal off the table. The council had been scheduled to review a staff memo that outlined four options that would provide a range between $500 and $2,000 for the town’s 359 fulltime employees. Under those plans regular part-timers would get half of the fulltime bonus, and flexible part-time employees 25%. In total, the plans would cover 732 staff members and range in cost from $193,500 to $48,375.
theriver953.com
News Maker Charly Franks on Concern Hotline and holidays
Where for some the holidays are a joyous time of year some people might be battling depression. We spoke with Concern Hotline Program Coordinator Charly Franks in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Charly tells us about taking calls...
theriver953.com
Berryville Christmas Celebrations
In Rose Hill Park on 31 E. Main Street. There will be a Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. with music by The Clarke County Community Band, children’s activities, and horse drawn. carriage rides. Sign-up sheet for carriage rides will be on site. Tree lighting is at 6 p.m. & winner.
theriver953.com
Christmas on Main St.
Christmas on Main Street Front Royal is only a few days away!. There are still vendor spaces available for the Merry Market and the deadline for parade entries is today at 5 p.m. Saturday December third from noon until 7p.m. there will be musical performances, horse drawn carriage rides, and.
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Holiday Walk of Lights at Neabsco Creek Boardwalk
Prince William Parks and Recreation’s Holiday Walk of Lights at the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk kicked off this weekend with handcrafted light displays on Blackburn Road in Woodbridge. The show runs Fridays and weekends from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 31.
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper County: Section of Route 229 to close this week for milling, paving work
Contract crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation will begin a milling and paving project on Route 229 between Route 1083 and U.S. 211 on Tuesday. The project will close both the northbound and southbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, near the Jeffersonton community in Culpeper County.
fredericksburg.today
Heavy traffic expected Monday thru Wednesday next week I-95 in Fredericksburg area
Heavy traffic expected Monday thru Wednesday next week I-95 in Fredericksburg area. VDOT says the new I-95 northbound bridge over the Rappahannock River between Fredericksburg and Stafford is ready to open. It is a major project milestone as work continues to finish construction on the entire project by spring 2024.
tysonsreporter.com
Mixed-use ‘donut’ building floated to replace Idylwood shopping center
A major redevelopment has been suggested for Fallfax Center, a retail strip anchored by El Tio Tex-Mex Grill on the edge of Idylwood near Jefferson District Park. Property owner Schupp Companies has put forward a proposal to replace the existing shopping center with a residential and retail “donut” building.
WTOP
Va. Gov. Youngkin celebrates completion of long-awaited I-66 Express Lanes
Commuters have been able to enjoy the new Interstate 66 Express Lanes outside the Capital Beltway for a week now, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin was in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday to cut the ribbon and celebrate the lanes’ completion. The new I-66 express lanes now stretch 22 1/2 miles...
loudounnow.com
Craig Family’s Leesburg Hobby Shop to Close
For two decades, Leesburg Hobbies and Collectables has been a destination for train enthusiasts, model builders, young rocketeers, and Boys and Girl Scouts. The store will close next month, ending a retail adventure shared by three generations of the Craig family. The business started around the Craig family’s kitchen table....
loudounnow.com
Loudoun School Board Adopts 180-day Student Calendar for 2023
The School Board on Tuesday adopted a 180-day student calendar for the 2023-2024 school year that would have classes start Aug. 24, more than a week before Labor Day. The board majority rejected efforts to reduce the number of teaching days and to add a Veterans Day school holiday. The...
theriver953.com
VSP investigate a Winchester fatality in Shenandoah County
Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the investigation of a Winchester fatality in a Shenandoah County accident. Nov. 26 near 4:30 a.m. a 2017 Freightliner Tractor Trailer was traveling on Interstate 81 South when it collided with a 2003 Honda Accord that was stopped with mechanical issues in the right lane near mile marker 270.
theriver953.com
News Maker Jeff Albin on Upcoming Holiday Concert Series
Jeff Albin Artistic Director and Conductor of The Blue Ridge Singers talks with Scott Bradley about their. upcoming concert series on our latest News Makers segment. Brought to you by Warren County, Together WE are Community. Located at 205 W. Piccadilly Street, with other dates and locations to follow. For...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff Makes History
Sheriff Chuck Jenkins becomes the only sheriff in Frederick County to be elected for five terms. Frederick, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins was elected to his fifth consecutive term in office when the election results were certified on Nov 21. Jenkins made history by becoming the only Frederick...
WTOP
Fairfax County schools instructional assistant charged with embezzlement from Target
An instructional assistant at Eagle View Elementary School in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been arrested on a charge with felony embezzlement from her part-time job at Target. Denise Pitkin-Tilson, 55, of Chantilly, is accused of stealing more than $10,000 in cash, gift cards and merchandise from the Target store in...
Comments / 0