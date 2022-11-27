Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North CarolinaTravel MavenHickory, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Statesville: Clear. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
Twenty-five years ago: Record & Landmark, Nov 28-Dec. 4, 1997. Leaf crews: “Beginning their days at 7 a.m., these workers are responsible for picking up the leaves citizens have collected and piled where city streets meet private property. The city collects 2,000 tons of leaves per season.” (11/28)
Statesville Record & Landmark
Tomlin Mill One Stop to offer gas for $1.76 a gallon at customer appreciation event
Local 76® gas station will host a customer appreciation event on Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the 1025 Tomlin Mill Road location in Statesville. The occasion will offer Top Tier regular unleaded fuel for $1.76 per gallon from 1-4 p.m. for drivers who have downloaded the My 76® App.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville's Josh's Farmers Market finds home for Christmas tree lot
Every few minutes, somebody would walk by Josh Graham as he was working outside of his Christmas tree farm and show their appreciation for finding a way to keep his nearly two decade long streak of providing a bit of holiday spirit for the Mooresville community alive. With each different...
Statesville Record & Landmark
The holidays are happening in downtown Mooresville
The Mooresville Downtown Commission announced a “Happening” lineup of events taking place this holiday season in downtown. These include Mistletoe Sip & Shop events, a Classic Christmas in Mooresville, and the Winterlights Alive light show. The two Mistletoe Sip & Shop events take place Dec. 2 and 16...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Christmas parades In Iredell ready to march in the holiday season
Some Christmas traditions change over time, but the 2022 Statesville Christmas Parade organized by the 30th Masonic District of North Carolina will continue to kick off the holidays in Statesville in many of the ways it always has. “It’s going to be a classic hometown Christmas parade,” said new Statesville...
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Lake Norman vs North Iredell
Scenes from Tuesday night's varsity basketball games between North Iredell and visiting Lake Norman. In the girls game, the Wildcats prevailed 78-34. The Wildcats also won the boys game, 69-50. Photos by Tyrone Summers / sports@statesville.com.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Arts Council to host needlepoint artist Caitlin Cary
The works of Raleigh artist Caitlin Cary will be showcased at the Iredell Arts Council as its December gallery artist. Cary creates original needle art and has been inspired by Statesville landmarks and places of interest. Her needlepoint show will showcase these places and will be held at the Old Jail, 203 S. Meeting St.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Health Foundation's Lights of Love to benefit cancer support fund
Iredell Health Foundation’s inaugural Lights of Love events will take place the first week of December. Proceeds from the event benefit the Cancer Patient Support Fund for Iredell Health System. Cancer has been the leading cause of death in Iredell County for more than a decade. Almost everyone knows...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Experience a pioneer Christmas at Vale's Hart Square Village
Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to “Christmas in the Village” at Vale’s Hart Square Village on Dec. 3-4. Experience the magic of the holiday season as it would have been in the early 1800s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures by lantern light. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades and yuletide pioneer traditions in North Carolina.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Lake Norman takes 2 from North Iredell
OLIN—Cole Callaway scored a team-high 20 points Tuesday night as Lake Norman bid farewell to a three-game losing skid with its 69-50 win over North Iredell. “We needed that,” said Wildcats coach Grant Hodges, whose team lost to United Faith Christian Academy (90-65), Rocky River (96-94, OT) and Central Cabarrus (104-72) after opening the season Nov. 18 with a 61-47 win over Pine Lake Prep.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Being a blessing to others message of Operation We Care
Felicity Manor and Fair View United Methodist Church recently teamed up to spread cheer to residents at The Citadel in Mooresville through a project they called Operation We Care. Inspired by a story of Ruby, who provided residents of a nursing home in Arkansas with things they wished to have,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Theatre Statesville celebrates with ribbon-cutting
When Theatre Statesville puts on its production of "Every Christmas Ever Told (And Then Some)" at the Iredell Arts Council on Thursday night, what people won't see is the hours of rehearsal that go into such a production. Those hours were spent in the rehearsal space it now inhabits on...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Cougars spread the wealth in rout of North Gaston
GIRLS BASKETBALLAlexander Central 59, North Gaston 20. DALLAS—Fourteen of Alexander Central’s 15 players scored Tuesday night as Alexander Central rolled to a 59-20 win over North Gaston. Kirstyn Herman led Alexander Central with 14 points and six rebounds. Anna Jordan supplied nine points, and Kaley McDaniel contributed eight...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Clemson and North Carolina will play for ACC championship in football on Saturday night in Charlotte
The ACC championship will be decided on Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte when North Carolina takes on Clemson. Both head coaches, Mack Brown of the Tar Heels and Dabo Swinney of the Tigers, were available to journalists earlier this week. The Tar Heels...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Sheriff's Lt. Daniel Icard recognized for diligence, determination
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Daniel Icard received the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award presented by Carolina’s Chapter International Association of Financial Crime Investigators. Icard was nominated for his diligence and determination.
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: South Iredell holds off Statesville for 1st win
TROUTMAN—The South Iredell boys basketball team waited outside the locker room for its coach to unlock the door. Just seconds after he opened the door and the team rushed in, the celebration began. A hard-earned celebration that came at the end of a tough week for the Vikings’ program....
Comments / 0