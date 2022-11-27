Excavation is moving along at 15 Hanover Place, the site of a 34-story residential skyscraper in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Fogarty Finger and developed by Lonicera Partners, for which Cushman & Wakefield arranged $134 million in construction financing from Santander and City National Bank, the 495-foot-tall structure will span 70,734 square feet and yield 314 apartments with 95 reserved for affordable housing, as well as 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Noble Construction Group is serving as the general contractor for the property, which was formerly addressed as 23 Hanover Place and is located at the corner of Livingston Street and Hanover Place.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO