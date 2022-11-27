ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 2122 Hughes Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 2122 Hughes Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx. Located between East 181st Street and East 182nd Street, the lot is near the 182nd-183rd Streets subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Neo Pishaj of NP Management NY is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Excavation Progresses for 34-Story Skyscraper at 15 Hanover Place in Downtown Brooklyn

Excavation is moving along at 15 Hanover Place, the site of a 34-story residential skyscraper in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Fogarty Finger and developed by Lonicera Partners, for which Cushman & Wakefield arranged $134 million in construction financing from Santander and City National Bank, the 495-foot-tall structure will span 70,734 square feet and yield 314 apartments with 95 reserved for affordable housing, as well as 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Noble Construction Group is serving as the general contractor for the property, which was formerly addressed as 23 Hanover Place and is located at the corner of Livingston Street and Hanover Place.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

One Willoughby Square Completes Construction in Downtown Brooklyn

Construction is complete on One Willoughby Square, a 36-story commercial skyscraper in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by FXCollaborative and developed by JEMB Realty, the 495-foot-tall structure yields 500,000 square feet of Class A office space. Gilbane Building Company was the general contractor for the property, which is alternately addressed as 420 Albee Square and bound by Willoughby Street to the north, Albee Square West to the east, and Duffield Street to the west.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1079 Lafayette Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1079 Lafayette Avenue, a four-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Sander Weiss’s Brooklyn-based Gelu Durus Musica and developed by 1079 Lafayette Holdings LLC, the structure yields 22 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

CBRE Originates $12.3M Loan to Complete Renovations at River View Towers in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan

CBRE has originated a $12.3 million loan to facilitate an extensive capital improvement and remediation project at River View Towers in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan. Located at 626 Riverside Drive near Riverside Park, the 24-story Mitchell Lama property was completed in 1964 and comprises 385 affordable cooperative units. The $12.3 million...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Sutton Tower Wraps Up Construction at 430 East 58th Street in Sutton Place, Manhattan

Construction is wrapping up on Sutton Tower, a 67-story residential skyscraper at 430 East 58th Street in the Sutton Place section of Midtown East. Designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen and developed by Gamma Real Estate and JVP Management, the 850-foot-tall structure yields 121 units with sales and marketing led by Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group. Lendlease is the general contractor for the property, which is located between Sutton Place South and First Avenue.
MANHATTAN, NY

