ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Marcus Satterfield Alters Reputation With Clemson Performance

By Andrew Lyon
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gdorb_0jOwBklL00

South Carolina's offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has changed his perception as a play-caller with the Gamecocks' two upset wins over Tennessee and Clemson.

The storylines over the few weeks regarding the Gamecocks' recent performances all follow a similar theme. A team left for dead based on preseason expectations has suddenly revived itself against the overwhelming odds their schedule presented.

One man who's been the focal point of the majority of these storylines, South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, has endured verbal denouncements from Gamecock fans and those who cover the sport for his play-calling throughout the season.

After South Carolina's offensive debacle against the Florida Gators, where the Gamecocks didn't score a single offensive point, Satterfield's future in Columbia was potentially in jeopardy.

Despite the odds against him, Satterfield went out and helped the Gamecocks score 31 or more points against two top-eight teams. Tennessee gave up their highest point total in the bowl era against the Gamecocks, and an NFL-laden Clemson defense gave up their third-highest point all season.

While you must credit the players for executing the plays laid out for them, especially quarterback Spencer Rattler for his elite play inside and outside the pocket, Satterfield deserves just as much praise for putting the offense in position to make plays happen.

There will still be questions as to why it took this offense so long to put up such prolific performances with the talent they had both accumulated in the offseason and returning from last year's squad. Still, there's no question that there are few teams in college football right now who could shut down South Carolina.

No matter what happens in the offseason with any potential roster or staff turnover, Satterfield will be this year's version of Zeb Noland and Jason Brown. It wasn't always pretty, but Satterfield played an integral role in the program, taking steps forward in their journey back to national prominence.

No one can take that away from him.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

'It’s not acceptable'

Monday was certainly difficult for the Clemson football team when it reconvened and got back to work following last Saturday’s loss to South Carolina. “Yesterday was a tough day,” head coach Dabo (...)
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Clemson

CLEMSON -- The streak is over!. South Carolina snapped a seven-game skid to rival Clemson at Memorial Stadium. A crowd of 81,500 saw the Gamecocks emerge victorious over a Top 10 opponent for the second straight week and end the regular season on a high note. Did you make the...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game

South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
COLUMBIA, SC
thecomeback.com

Dabo Swinney gives blunt message to frustrated Clemson fans

The Clemson Tigers did not have an ideal end to the regular season, losing their regular season finale to in-state rival South Carolina on Saturday. Their offense looked extremely flat in the game, and head coach Dabo Swinney faced some criticism regarding quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei on Monday. Swinney held his...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

South Carolina offensive coordinator options for Shane Beamer after Marcus Satterfield exit

South Carolina football and coach Shane Beamer will soon be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator following the departure of Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska, a move that's expected to be finalized this week. Considering the potential return of offensive playmakers Spencer Rattler, Jaheim Bell and Antwane Wells among others for a program inside the top 25, Beamer is expected to swing for the fences with this search for a new play-caller.
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Digest

Columbia, SC
773
Followers
480
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

GamecockDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of South Carolina athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina

Comments / 0

Community Policy