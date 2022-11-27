ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

NOPD investigating homicide near University Hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are also investigating a homicide near University Hospital. Officers responded to the intersection of Canal Street and South Rocheblave street around 12:30 Monday (Nov. 28) morning. There they found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WDSU

NOPD makes 60 gun-related arrests downtown in 1 weekend

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that they have made 60 gun-related arrests downtown in this most recent weekend. Seven of those arrests from this weekend were juveniles. Police report that many of the guns recovered this weekend were stolen firearms. There have been 51 gun arrests on...
NOLA.com

Woman shot dead in parking lot on Canal Street near VA hospital, NOPD says

A 40-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in New Orleans, police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot at Canal and South Rocheblave streets (map). The woman was found on the ground next to a vehicle.
brproud.com

2 shootings in less than hour in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday (Nov. 26th) the New Orleans Police Department is investigating multiple shootings within the greater New Orleans area. The first happened in the 700 block of Canal Street. Officers responded to a call around 9:00 p.m. about a 18-year-old male shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital. There are no updates on his condition.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Archbishop of New Orleans calls murder of priest 'shocking'

The Archbishop of New Orleans has issued a statement after a priest was identified as one of the burned bodies found in Covington earlier this week. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office announced Tuesday that Otis Young was identified as one of the victims found burned beyond recognition in the 500 block of East Gibson Street Monday.
COVINGTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy