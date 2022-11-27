Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest CemeteriesCassie LeighNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans ChristmasFest 2022, Holiday Fun For EveryoneFlorence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
Shania Twain's "Queen of Me" tour is coming to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Audubon Aquarium of the Americas to close for 6 months for renovationsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Gentilly shooting puts man in hospital
According to an New Orleans police spokesperson, the victim walked into to the hospital with a body wound. The victim’s condition is unknown.
Four carjackings in about six hours in New Orleans, all white SUVs
Cops say four drivers had their vehicles stolen at gunpoint overnight and early this morning in New Orleans. It started at 12:14am in the 3400 block of Esplanade Ave. “Victim in parking lot sitting in his vehicle…
NOPD: Fatal shooting of New Orleans boy came from inside home
An 8-year-old child died after a shooting at a home in Hoffman Triangle, the New Orleans Police Department said Wednesday (Nov. 23). We're told the child's mother is among those in custody for questioning and a weapon has not been recovered from the scene.
WDSU
Louisiana State Police recover over a dozen stolen cars at abandoned apartment complex
NEW ORLEANS — A tip from Crimestoppers resulted in Louisiana State Police recovering more than a dozen cars from an abandoned apartment complex in Algiers. According to state police, a total of 16 cars were found stored at the Cypress Acres Apartments. State police said a tip came in...
KSLA
NOPD arrests teen accused in Bourbon Street shooting that wounded 5 people
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Monday (Nov. 28) arrested an 18-year-old suspected of firing shots in a gunfire exchange that left five people wounded on Bourbon Street last weekend. Dashawn Myre was booked with five counts of aggravated second-degree battery, illegal use of a weapon, illegally carrying...
fox8live.com
NOPD investigating homicide near University Hospital
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are also investigating a homicide near University Hospital. Officers responded to the intersection of Canal Street and South Rocheblave street around 12:30 Monday (Nov. 28) morning. There they found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
5 People Shot in French Quarter on Sunday Caught on Video
WVUE TV in New Orleans reported 5 people were shot over the weekend in the French Quarter. The shootings hampered celebrations during the Bayou State Classic football game weekend in New Orleans over the weekend. Gunshots rang out just before 2AM on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New...
Five people shot early Sunday on Bourbon Street
New Orleans Police say gunfire left five people wounded in the French Quarter early this morning. It happened on Bourbon Street about two blocks from Canal Street. “NOPD officers are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Bourbon…
WDSU
Have you seen this man? New Orleans police searching for person of interest in homicide
The New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a person of interest wanted for questioning in connection with a Fifth District homicide. According to police, Shannon Johnson, 46, is wanted for questioning for a homicide that occurred on Nov. 3 at Florida Avenue and France Road. Johnson is...
WDSU
Metairie man found shot to death on Academy Drive identified by family
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in Metairie Monday night. The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Academy Drive. JPSO deputies say they responded to a report of gunfire and found a...
WDSU
NOPD makes 60 gun-related arrests downtown in 1 weekend
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that they have made 60 gun-related arrests downtown in this most recent weekend. Seven of those arrests from this weekend were juveniles. Police report that many of the guns recovered this weekend were stolen firearms. There have been 51 gun arrests on...
Arrests made following violent weekend across New Orleans
The New Orleans Police Department says more details are expected to be released at a press conference Monday at 4 p.m. Watch it live in the player above.
NOLA.com
Woman shot dead in parking lot on Canal Street near VA hospital, NOPD says
A 40-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in New Orleans, police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot at Canal and South Rocheblave streets (map). The woman was found on the ground next to a vehicle.
Cops arrest suspected Bourbon St. shooter
An 18-year-old faces multiple counts of aggravated battery in the shooting that wounded five people on Bourbon St. over the holiday weekend.
WDSU
St. Tammany sheriff investigates after a driver was shot and killed in Slidell
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office needs the public's help solving a fatal shooting that happened Monday in Slidell. According to the sheriff, around midnight, deputies responded to gunfire in the 100 block of Northwood Drive. A car was found crashed into a parked pickup truck. The...
brproud.com
2 shootings in less than hour in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday (Nov. 26th) the New Orleans Police Department is investigating multiple shootings within the greater New Orleans area. The first happened in the 700 block of Canal Street. Officers responded to a call around 9:00 p.m. about a 18-year-old male shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital. There are no updates on his condition.
Driver shot dead, passenger wounded in Slidell, STPSO investigates
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a driver was found shot to death inside a vehicle after it crashed into a parked pickup truck. According to an STPSO report, it all happened Monday night in Slidell. “At...
WDSU
Archbishop of New Orleans calls murder of priest 'shocking'
The Archbishop of New Orleans has issued a statement after a priest was identified as one of the burned bodies found in Covington earlier this week. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office announced Tuesday that Otis Young was identified as one of the victims found burned beyond recognition in the 500 block of East Gibson Street Monday.
wbrz.com
Police: 15-year-old accused of murdering BR teen in New Orleans shooting Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS - A 15-year-old from Baton Rouge was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot and killed another teen from the capital area Saturday night. The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Canal Street. An 18-year-old male was reportedly shot multiple times and taken to a hospital where he later died.
WDSU
2 bodies found severely burned, Covington police investigating a double homicide
COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Police Department is investigating an apparent double homicide. Investigators responded to the 500 block of East Gibson Street in Covington around 7 a.m., finding two bodies burned beyond recognition. Covington police have arrested a suspect in connection with the double homicide. Antonio Donde Tyson...
Comments / 1