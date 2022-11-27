ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Plane returns to Raleigh-Durham airport after hitting coyote

RALEIGH, N.C. — An airplane departing from Raleigh-Durham International Airport returned to the airport shortly after takeoff when the flight crew reported striking a coyote on the runway. Southwest Airlines Flight #1221 had been on its way to Chicago Midway International Airport on Tuesday but returned to the North...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Guide to Christmas lights in Raleigh and across NC

Here are some of our favorite light shows scheduled for the 2022 holiday season. Christmas light shows across Raleigh and North Carolina. Enjoy illuminated trees, festive light displays and local art installations along the 1.3-mile route. Event vehicle nights begin Friday, Nov. 25. and continue most nights through Christmas Eve. A bike night will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7. General admission tickets are $20 per vehicle for cars and pickup trucks. On Christmas Week nights (Dec. 16-24), tickets are $30 per vehicle. Tickets must be purchased in advance online or through the Etix ticketing call center 800-514-3849.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man hit by car along New Bern Ave. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At least 10 police cars, a fire truck and EMS responded after a man was hit by a car near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Hedingham Boulevard Tuesday night. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. and a CBS 17 crew on scene...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man, 27, killed trying to cross New Bern Avenue in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man trying to cross New Bern Avenue was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department, responded to the crash on New Bern Avenue westbound near Hedingham Boulevard. Officials said Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, was not using...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Officials: Jacket hot from dryer sparks blaze at NC home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A jacket hot from a dryer sparked a fire that damaged a North Carolina home early Tuesday, a fire official said. Firefighters responded to a home on Herman Blue Court in Burlington around 12:20 a.m. and found light smoke coming from the home, the Burlington Fire Department said in a news release. Firefighters found a fire in a bedroom and it took them about 15 minutes to put it out.
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
