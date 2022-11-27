Read full article on original website
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable HousingVeronica Charnell MediaCary, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State rides 2-game winning streak into No. 17 DukeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Billions in scholarships are available for high school studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Plane hits coyote during takeoff on runway, returns to RDU
Plane hitting coyote at RDU indicative of Triangle's growing wildlife population
Plane returns to Raleigh-Durham airport after hitting coyote
Southwest airplane hits coyote while taking off from RDU
Fayetteville Regional Airport to unveil terminal, other enhancements
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Regional Airport will host a public unveiling event highlighting new updates from Terminal Renovations Phase II. The event is open to the public and will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 in the upstairs of the main terminal at 400 Airport Road.
RDU on pace for record-shattering travel day
Airport officials predict nearly 60,000 fliers will pass through, returning from their Thanksgiving trips.
Morning rain fails to extinguish landfill fire in NE Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The steady rain that fell Wednesday morning dampened but did not extinguish a fire that's been burning for days at a Raleigh landfill. The Wake County fire marshal told WRAL News he expected the fire to be completely out by the end of the day. Neighbors...
This NC city tops list for biggest rent increase
If you've been looking for an apartment in the Piedmont Triad, you've probably noticed rent has gone up significantly.
Autopsy report agrees man accidentally fell to his death from damaged airplane back in July
The autopsy report for Charles Hew Crooks has been released just over four months after he fell out of an airplane before it made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Guide to Christmas lights in Raleigh and across NC
Here are some of our favorite light shows scheduled for the 2022 holiday season. Christmas light shows across Raleigh and North Carolina. Enjoy illuminated trees, festive light displays and local art installations along the 1.3-mile route. Event vehicle nights begin Friday, Nov. 25. and continue most nights through Christmas Eve. A bike night will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7. General admission tickets are $20 per vehicle for cars and pickup trucks. On Christmas Week nights (Dec. 16-24), tickets are $30 per vehicle. Tickets must be purchased in advance online or through the Etix ticketing call center 800-514-3849.
Fighting worker shortage, Wake, Raleigh & N.C. offer bonuses, other perks
RALEIGH – In a challenging labor market, where there are still about twice the number of job openings as there are unemployed workers, some organizations turn toward offering incentives such as hiring bonuses or retention benefits like cash payments or additional paid time off. That includes the City of...
Man hit by car along New Bern Ave. in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At least 10 police cars, a fire truck and EMS responded after a man was hit by a car near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Hedingham Boulevard Tuesday night. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. and a CBS 17 crew on scene...
Man, 27, killed trying to cross New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man trying to cross New Bern Avenue was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department, responded to the crash on New Bern Avenue westbound near Hedingham Boulevard. Officials said Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, was not using...
Forensic experts: Blood, bullets, cleaning supplies found inside of Range Rover after Raleigh man killed in botched Craiglist sale
RALEIGH, N.C. — Forensic experts testified on Wednesday in the trial involving a Raleigh man killed while trying to sell his SUV on Craigslist. Prosecutors argue Andy Banks was killed in September 2020 while trying to sell his silver Range Rover in Raleigh’s Village District. Banks was 39.
Missing Raleigh man known for his kindness, flowers found safe in Atlantic City
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man known as Mr. Noble who usually sits at the corner of St. Mary's and Peace streets in Raleigh was found safe in Atlantic City after being missing for weeks. “The downtown Raleigh flower man was found safe in Atlantic City [New Jersey],” a viewer...
Luxury homes – $2.5M or more – keep selling in Triangle, Triad despite souring economy
RALEIGH – Inflation is sky high, mortgage interest rates have soared this year, and there are signs that the national and state economies are souring. But that’s not discouraging the sale of mansions and estates priced above $2.5 million across the Triangle and Triad regions. Since July 1,...
Raleigh police set up a speed trap during Thanksgiving weekend. Here’s how many speeders they caught
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department says 85 drivers were pulled over during a speed enforcement over the Thanksgiving weekend. Police say it teamed with the North Carolina Highway Patrol to enforce speed limits along eastbound Interstate 40 at Lake Wheeler Road. A total of 80 citations...
This Is North Carolina's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in North Carolina.
North Carolina man ‘very grateful’ for $1.8 million lottery win with ticket bought on Thanksgiving
“I thought, ‘oh my gosh!’ and then I called my wife over to look," Matthew Huber said. "It’s phenomenal -- the best Thanksgiving.”
Officials: Jacket hot from dryer sparks blaze at NC home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A jacket hot from a dryer sparked a fire that damaged a North Carolina home early Tuesday, a fire official said. Firefighters responded to a home on Herman Blue Court in Burlington around 12:20 a.m. and found light smoke coming from the home, the Burlington Fire Department said in a news release. Firefighters found a fire in a bedroom and it took them about 15 minutes to put it out.
