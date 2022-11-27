Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
Here's How Much a $1,000 Investment in Bitcoin a Year Ago Would Be Worth Now
Let's hope you didn't jump on the bitcoin bandwagon a year ago. If you bought $1,000 worth of bitcoin when prices peaked in November 2021, your investment would be valued at only about $250 today. On Friday, one bitcoin cost about $16,700. The price has declined by more than 75%...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Predicts Big Rally for One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Crypto Catalyst Coming in Two Weeks
The crypto strategist who called the end of last year’s Bitcoin (BTC) bull market is predicting a surge for an Ethereum-based altcoin. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 657,500 Twitter followers that the technicals and fundamentals are aligning for decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK).
kitco.com
Ethereum is a 'con', will eventually 'blow up' like FTX as Bitcoin becomes primary global form of money
(Kitco News) - In the long-run, Bitcoin will become the world's primary form of money, replacing the U.S. dollar and other fiat currencies, and beating out altcoins, according to Cory Klippsten, CEO and Founder of Swan Bitcoin. "The very likely outcome is that Bitcoin continues to grow in size and...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout
The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Proved No Match For This Rising Star As It Spiked 54% Last Week
Celo CELO/USD, the native token of the mobile-first DeFi platform, is rallying over 54% in the past seven days, trading at $0.651, recorded on Monday 12 a.m. EST. Cryptocurrency Weekly Performance Price (Monday, 12.00 am EST) Celo +54% $0.651. Huobi Token +49.62% $6.59. ApeCoin +30.12% $3.87. Curve DAO +26.77% $0.6434.
crowdfundinsider.com
ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
makeuseof.com
Why Is Coinbase Removing BCH, ETC, XRP, and XLM From Coinbase Wallet?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Users of Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ripple (XRP), and Stellar (XLM) will have to find a new home for their crypto after Coinbase Wallet announced that it would no longer support the native tokens.
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) Will Hold Up Better Than Bitcoin (BTC) in Next Market Correction
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says that Ethereum (ETH) is showing strong support, while Bitcoin (BTC) will likely fall lower. In a new interview with Deep Dive host Cassandra Leah, McGlone says Bitcoin could drop 38% from its current trading price, comparing the risk asset to Internet stocks during the dot.com bust.
bitcoinist.com
Begin 2023 With These Three Must-Have Cryptocurrencies: Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, and Cosmos
Cryptocurrencies have been at the forefront of a financial inclusion trend that has given the average investor greater control and the potential for higher profits. Cryptocurrencies, which use blockchain technology to operate, can also be credited with popularizing the notion of decentralized finance, which promotes financial services with little interference from third-party organizations.
bitcoinist.com
The Latest Cryptocurrency News: Bitcoin Struggling To Resurge, Ethereum Has Seen Better Days And Big Eyes Coin Continues To Rise
Since the FTX Exchange collapsed on November 11th, the crypto industry has been struggling to recover. The crypto economy wasn’t doing great, to begin with, but this recent event has only added insult to injury. Who would have imagined that after peaking at an astronomical $64,978.89 in November 2021,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whales Load Up Over $789,000,000 in BTC in Less Than One Week: Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading crypto analytics firm finds Bitcoin (BTC) whales are re-accumulating after selling off huge amounts of the top crypto asset in the wake of FTX’s implosion earlier this month. According to Santiment, whales have been dumping their cumulative holdings for 13 months, and addresses holding between 100 and...
dailyhodl.com
New Coinbase Survey Reveals Where Institutional Investors Expect Crypto Prices To Be in One Year
Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is releasing the results of a new survey it commissioned to find out how blue-chip investors feel about the future of the crypto industry. The 2022 Institutional Investor Digital Assets Outlook Survey queried 140 US-based institutional investors with a combined $2.6 trillion of assets on their management on what their outlook was for the digital assets market.
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Set To Delist $XRP From Its Platform
The crypto giant will stop supporting BCH, ETC, and XLM as well. Low usage has been cited as the reason for this move. This news had minimal impact on the prices of these tokens. As of 5 December 2022, Coinbase will stop supporting XRP on its platform. The firm, which...
bitcoinist.com
As The Market Collapses, Big Eyes Coin Rises: Bitcoin and Ethereum Predictions
2022 has been a rough year for the crypto space as the market has suffered for the majority of the year. What seemed to be a slow recovery has fallen once again over the past few days, especially in light of the FTX collapse. It is hard for crypto enthusiasts and experts to predict the future of the market at this current moment. At the time of writing, both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two largest coins, are on the decline. However, as a crypto user, there’s no need to lose hope as the new project Big Eyes (BIG) is on the rise and is set to be one of the leading meme coins.
u.today
Vitalik Buterin Shares His Take on Crypto Governance
In a recent tweet, Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin, who is known for co-founding Ethereum, shared his take on the importance of governance rights for cryptocurrency investors. Buterin believes that the notion that governance rights make a certain cryptocurrency valuable is "pathological." Paying $500 to get a 0.0001% chance to influence...
bitcoinist.com
5 Best Cryptos To Invest To Make Your 2023 A Happy New Year
This year has been nothing short of a rollercoaster for the crypto market. This has led many to look ahead to 2023, to try and find the right tokens to invest in to see their portfolio explode in value in the New Year. Below are just a few of the...
