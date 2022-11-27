ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout

The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
crowdfundinsider.com

ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
makeuseof.com

Why Is Coinbase Removing BCH, ETC, XRP, and XLM From Coinbase Wallet?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Users of Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ripple (XRP), and Stellar (XLM) will have to find a new home for their crypto after Coinbase Wallet announced that it would no longer support the native tokens.
bitcoinist.com

Begin 2023 With These Three Must-Have Cryptocurrencies: Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, and Cosmos

Cryptocurrencies have been at the forefront of a financial inclusion trend that has given the average investor greater control and the potential for higher profits. Cryptocurrencies, which use blockchain technology to operate, can also be credited with popularizing the notion of decentralized finance, which promotes financial services with little interference from third-party organizations.
dailyhodl.com

New Coinbase Survey Reveals Where Institutional Investors Expect Crypto Prices To Be in One Year

Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is releasing the results of a new survey it commissioned to find out how blue-chip investors feel about the future of the crypto industry. The 2022 Institutional Investor Digital Assets Outlook Survey queried 140 US-based institutional investors with a combined $2.6 trillion of assets on their management on what their outlook was for the digital assets market.
EWN

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Set To Delist $XRP From Its Platform

The crypto giant will stop supporting BCH, ETC, and XLM as well. Low usage has been cited as the reason for this move. This news had minimal impact on the prices of these tokens. As of 5 December 2022, Coinbase will stop supporting XRP on its platform. The firm, which...
bitcoinist.com

As The Market Collapses, Big Eyes Coin Rises: Bitcoin and Ethereum Predictions

2022 has been a rough year for the crypto space as the market has suffered for the majority of the year. What seemed to be a slow recovery has fallen once again over the past few days, especially in light of the FTX collapse. It is hard for crypto enthusiasts and experts to predict the future of the market at this current moment. At the time of writing, both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two largest coins, are on the decline. However, as a crypto user, there’s no need to lose hope as the new project Big Eyes (BIG) is on the rise and is set to be one of the leading meme coins.
u.today

Vitalik Buterin Shares His Take on Crypto Governance

In a recent tweet, Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin, who is known for co-founding Ethereum, shared his take on the importance of governance rights for cryptocurrency investors. Buterin believes that the notion that governance rights make a certain cryptocurrency valuable is "pathological." Paying $500 to get a 0.0001% chance to influence...
bitcoinist.com

5 Best Cryptos To Invest To Make Your 2023 A Happy New Year

This year has been nothing short of a rollercoaster for the crypto market. This has led many to look ahead to 2023, to try and find the right tokens to invest in to see their portfolio explode in value in the New Year. Below are just a few of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy