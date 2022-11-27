ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for home invasion in Bear Creek Township

BEAR CREEK TWP. — A Sebewaing man was recently arrested for home invasion after being caught on the residence's security camera. At approximately 3:55 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post was dispatched to a residence on West Bear River Road in Bear Creek Township for a residential alarm.
