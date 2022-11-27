Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches steelers attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Male killed in shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a roadway early Wednesday morning on Indy’s east side. Police were called to the 600 block of Woods Crossing Drive around 2 a.m. for a “person down.” When officers arrived, they located a man unresponsive in a grassy area near the […]
Man found shot to death in subdivision on Indianapolis' east side
A man was found shot to death early Wednesday in a subdivision on the city's east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Man found dead on Indy's east side after being shot
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead on Indianapolis' east side early Wednesday. Around 2 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 600 block of Woods Crossing Drive, near South Mitchner and English avenues, for a report of a person down. Police found a...
IMPD: 6 houses struck by gunfire on same east Indianapolis block
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating at least a half-dozen houses that were shot at Tuesday night on the east side of Indianapolis. An IMPD spokesperson said at least six homes were struck by bullets in the 1000 block of North Hamilton Avenue, just north of East 10th Street, on the near east side. Two of the houses were vacant, police said, but four others had residents inside.
ISP: Greenfield man shot at vehicle with children inside during I-65 road rage incident
Detectives investigated the incident and determined that McGuire fired at least one shot at the Jeep, striking the vehicle which was occupied by an adult driver and two children.
Greenfield man arrested in alleged road rage shooting on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Greenfield after an alleged road rage shooting Tuesday in downtown Indianapolis. Police received a report of someone shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 65, near Washington Street, around 9:15 a.m. According to a preliminary investigation, detectives believe 33-year-old Justin...
UPDATE: Greenfield man killed, driver injured in southeast side interstate crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenfield man was killed an another man was critically injured in a crash near the interchange of Interstate 74 and Interstate 465 on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Haugh spotted a white Chrysler well off of...
IMPD officer fires gun at fleeing suspect during east side vehicle pursuit
An IMPD officer fired their gun but did not shoot anyone during a pursuit late Tuesday on the city's east side, police say.
WIBC.com
One Person Killed in Cumberland Shooting
CUMBERLAND, Ind.–A person was shot and killed early this morning in Cumberland. Police say it happened on Elmtree Park Way, near 10th Street and North German Church Road, which is where they found one man shot at about 1:30. He later died. That is at the Elmtree Park Apartments.
WISH-TV
1 person dies in shooting at Cumberland apartment complex
CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — One person died early Tuesday morning after he was shot at a Cumberland apartment complex, police said. Shortly before 2 a.m., officers with the Cumberland Police Department were called to a shooting at the Elmtree Park Apartments. The apartment complex is located in the 900 block of Elmtree Park Way near the intersection of 10th Street and German Church Road.
Greenfield man arrested after shooting at driver with 2 kids in vehicle on I-65
A driver was arrested after firing a gun at the occupants of another vehicle — including an adult and two children — during a road rage encounter early Tuesday on Interstate 65, police say.
1 dead after crash on I-74 on Indianapolis' southeast side
One person died in a crash early Wednesday on a ramp from Interstate 74 to Interstate 465 on the city's southeast side, police say.
IMPD: Pedestrian killed in far east side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed Monday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis after he was hit by a car at the intersection of East Washington Street and Kitley Avenue, according to IMPD. Officers were called to the area shortly before 8 a.m. to investigate the crash...
Fox 59
Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed
Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed. Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed. Anderson man charged with neglect after 9-month-old …. Anderson man charged with neglect after 9-month-old son's fentanyl death. 11/30 ANGELA ANSWERS SEGMENT. Holiday Fun for the whole family at the Benjamin …. 6 displaced following house...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Second shooting incident within two days on Indianapolis’ northeast side left a person in critical condition
Indianapolis, Indiana – A shooting incident on early Sunday morning in Indianapolis left one person suffering from serious wounds, prompting the police to conduct an investigation. Officers were sent to the 1800 block of Ludlow Avenue, located close to the intersection of 18th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, after receiving...
6 displaced following house fire on Indy’s near southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were displaced following a house fire on the near southwest side of Indianapolis. Firefighters responded to the fire on W. Miller Street (near the intersection of S. Harding and W. Minnesota) sometime before 6:30 a.m. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m. with fortunately no one injured. Officials said six people […]
Docs: Man stabbed with screwdriver after Thanksgiving day altercation
MUNCIE, Ind. — Court documents suggest a disagreement over the timing of a Thanksgiving day gathering played a part in a man getting stabbed with a screwdriver. Police arrested Charles Harris, 58, after responding to a stabbing at a home on S. Madison Street in Muncie around 2 p.m. on November 24. Police interviewed the […]
Indy man sentenced in 2019 hammer murder along White River
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his involvement in the 2019 death of a man during a robbery near a homeless camp along the White River. Fernando Bornstein, a 21-year-old Indy man, was sentenced Monday on one count of felony murder for the death of Meliton […]
wrtv.com
Man shot, killed early Sunday morning on Indianapolis' north side
INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis' north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers found the victim around 3 a.m. near the intersection of E. 18th St. and Ludlow Ave, which is near the intersection of 18th Street and Massachusetts Avenue. The...
2 dead, 2 injured in shootings across Bartholomew County over Thanksgiving weekend
"In the 30 years I've been in law enforcement, I've never had a weekend, a holiday weekend, where we've had four shootings," Sheriff Matt Myers said.
Comments / 0