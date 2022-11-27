ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

Male killed in shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a roadway early Wednesday morning on Indy’s east side. Police were called to the 600 block of Woods Crossing Drive around 2 a.m. for a “person down.” When officers arrived, they located a man unresponsive in a grassy area near the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man found dead on Indy's east side after being shot

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead on Indianapolis' east side early Wednesday. Around 2 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 600 block of Woods Crossing Drive, near South Mitchner and English avenues, for a report of a person down. Police found a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 6 houses struck by gunfire on same east Indianapolis block

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating at least a half-dozen houses that were shot at Tuesday night on the east side of Indianapolis. An IMPD spokesperson said at least six homes were struck by bullets in the 1000 block of North Hamilton Avenue, just north of East 10th Street, on the near east side. Two of the houses were vacant, police said, but four others had residents inside.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Greenfield man arrested in alleged road rage shooting on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Greenfield after an alleged road rage shooting Tuesday in downtown Indianapolis. Police received a report of someone shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 65, near Washington Street, around 9:15 a.m. According to a preliminary investigation, detectives believe 33-year-old Justin...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

One Person Killed in Cumberland Shooting

CUMBERLAND, Ind.–A person was shot and killed early this morning in Cumberland. Police say it happened on Elmtree Park Way, near 10th Street and North German Church Road, which is where they found one man shot at about 1:30. He later died. That is at the Elmtree Park Apartments.
CUMBERLAND, IN
WISH-TV

1 person dies in shooting at Cumberland apartment complex

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — One person died early Tuesday morning after he was shot at a Cumberland apartment complex, police said. Shortly before 2 a.m., officers with the Cumberland Police Department were called to a shooting at the Elmtree Park Apartments. The apartment complex is located in the 900 block of Elmtree Park Way near the intersection of 10th Street and German Church Road.
CUMBERLAND, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Pedestrian killed in far east side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed Monday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis after he was hit by a car at the intersection of East Washington Street and Kitley Avenue, according to IMPD. Officers were called to the area shortly before 8 a.m. to investigate the crash...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed

Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed. Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed. Anderson man charged with neglect after 9-month-old …. Anderson man charged with neglect after 9-month-old son's fentanyl death. 11/30 ANGELA ANSWERS SEGMENT. Holiday Fun for the whole family at the Benjamin …. 6 displaced following house...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

6 displaced following house fire on Indy’s near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were displaced following a house fire on the near southwest side of Indianapolis. Firefighters responded to the fire on W. Miller Street (near the intersection of S. Harding and W. Minnesota) sometime before 6:30 a.m. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m. with fortunately no one injured. Officials said six people […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Docs: Man stabbed with screwdriver after Thanksgiving day altercation

MUNCIE, Ind. — Court documents suggest a disagreement over the timing of a Thanksgiving day gathering played a part in a man getting stabbed with a screwdriver. Police arrested Charles Harris, 58, after responding to a stabbing at a home on S. Madison Street in Muncie around 2 p.m. on November 24. Police interviewed the […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Indy man sentenced in 2019 hammer murder along White River

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his involvement in the 2019 death of a man during a robbery near a homeless camp along the White River. Fernando Bornstein, a 21-year-old Indy man, was sentenced Monday on one count of felony murder for the death of Meliton […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Man shot, killed early Sunday morning on Indianapolis' north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis' north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers found the victim around 3 a.m. near the intersection of E. 18th St. and Ludlow Ave, which is near the intersection of 18th Street and Massachusetts Avenue. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

