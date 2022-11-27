ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

US Soccer shows support for Iranian women, briefly displays Iran flag without Islamic Republic emblem

By Nancy Armour, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F01uA_0jOw8yN500

DOHA, Qatar — U.S. Soccer deleted its social media posts in which it had removed the emblem of the Islamic Republic from the Iranian flag as a show of support for women in that country.

A federation spokesman said Sunday night that the decision was made after "further consultation," but insisted U.S. Soccer was not told to remove the posts. U.S. Soccer still stands by its message to "support the women in Iran and show solidarity with them," despite the removal.

The posts were created without the knowledge or approval of coach Gregg Berhalter or his players. Defender Walker Zimmerman, a member of the team's Leadership Council, said he had only learned of them before he and Tim Ream arrived for a press conference Sunday night.

"We're huge supporters of women’s rights. We didn’t know anything (about the posts) but are supporters of women’s rights. Always have been," said Zimmerman, who also was part of the USMNT's negotiating team on the historic collective bargaining agreement that gave both national teams equal pay.

The posts, and their subsequent removal, have heightened tension around a match that is already fraught. Iran was furious, and state-affiliated media said it is considering filing a complaint with FIFA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hMBnP_0jOw8yN500
The banner on the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team's Twitter account Screen grab

But Zimmerman and Ream said it would not create a distraction for the team, which must beat Iran in order to advance to the knockout rounds.

"We are focused so much on Tuesday, but that doesn't mean that we aren't in support," Zimmerman said.

The controversy began Saturday, when U.S. Soccer posted a graphic of the World Cup Group B standings posted on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook on Saturday showing a plain green, white and red flag . The banner on the U.S. men's national team's Twitter page , which lists the team’s group-stage games at the tournament, was also changed to feature the Iranian flag without the Islamic Republic emblem.

After being up for 24 hours, the Twitter banner changed back Sunday afternoon to the one U.S. Soccer had been using during the tournament. The graphic was deleted about three hours later.

The changes ahead of Tuesday’s game against Iran were intentional, with a U.S. Soccer spokesperson saying it was the federation’s way of showing "support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights."

The official Iranian flag could still be seen elsewhere on U.S. Soccer's social media accounts, including on its main web page . The removal of the emblem was not meant to be a permanent protest, and a U.S. Soccer post Sunday night promoting the game featured the official flag.

But that isn't likely to placate Iran. Tasnim News Agency, an Iran state-affiliated media, said the Iranian Football Federation will file a complaint agains U.S. Soccer to the FIFA Ethics Committee.

"The legal advisor of the Iranian Football Federation says the sports association will file a complaint against the US Soccer Team to FIFA’s Ethics Committee after the US Men's National Soccer Team disrespected the national flag of Islamic Republic of Iran," the news agency said .

Protests have rocked Iran since the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini , who had been detained by the morality police for allegedly violating the country’s conservative dress code. Though the protests began with girls and young women demanding an end to the dress code – the mandatory hijab specifically – they have since grown to include men and people of all ages calling for an end to the country’s theocratic government.

The protests have seen at least 450 people killed since they started, as well as over 18,000 arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, an advocacy group following the demonstrations.

Iran has not released casualty or arrest figures for months and alleges without providing evidence that the protests have been fomented by its enemies abroad, including the U.S.

Still, the protests continue and spilled over to the World Cup. Iranian players refused to sing the national anthem before their first game, and fans have worn shirts and displayed banners reading "Women, Life, Freedom," the rallying cry of protesters.

"They should know that we are with them," Ehsan Hajsafi, Iran’s captain, said about the protesters before the team’s opening game.

Associated Press contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US Soccer shows support for Iranian women, briefly displays Iran flag without Islamic Republic emblem

Comments / 0

Related
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Falsely Claims, Once Again, That His Late Son Beau Passed Away In Iraq

President Joe Biden once again erroneously claimed his late son, Beau Biden, died in Iraq despite the fact Beau passed away in Maryland years after returning from his deployment, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 79-year-old president’s blunder, which marked the latest of many gaffes over the course of the last few weeks, took place in Florida on Tuesday as Biden was discussing inflation, Social Security and Medicare.But not only did the struggling commander in chief falsely claim his late son died in Iraq, he also confused the nation of Iraq with that of Ukraine.“They talk about inflation…inflation is a worldwide problem right...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill

Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
Deadline

Top Iranian Actresses Hengameh Ghaziani & Katayoun Riahi Arrested After Publicly Removing Headscarves – Reports

Iran has arrested two prominent actresses who removed their headscarves in public to show support for the ongoing protest movement calling for freedom for women, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last September. According to multiple reports citing state media, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors and are accused of collusion and acting against Iran’s authorities. Ghaziani, an award-winner for 2008’s As Simple as That and 2012’s Days of Life, has been a vocal critic of the crackdown on protesters. She wrote in an Instagram message this weekend, “Maybe this will be...
Washington Examiner

Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond

The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

694K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy