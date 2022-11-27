ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Capital Journal

Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs

A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmaker takes aim at traffic-camera tickets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Automated traffic cameras that ding drivers who speed are yet again on the receiving end of Ohio Rep. Tom Patton’s wrath. The Strongsville Republican, who has taken aim at traffic cameras for years, is set to rally behind a string of bills on Tuesday to crack down on municipalities that employ […]
TaxBuzz

$47 Million One-Year Tax Holiday to End In Ohio

A Warren County, Ohio property tax holiday that gave residents a break of $47 million over the course of one year is ending. Warren County is among the state's most affluent, with the median income the highest of any of Ohio's 88 counties. Known as "Ohio's Playground," the area is home to Kings Island, Great Wolf Lodge, and other tourist attractions.
InsuranceNewsNet

An alternative to Florida insurance claim litigation

Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) Florida is one of 50 states and experiences 9% of all homeowner's insurance claims, not unreasonable given our weather and geography. However, Florida has 79% of all homeowner's property insurance litigation. Stop for a moment and consider those numbers – 9 % of claims nationwide and 79% of all disputed claims in the U S. Really?
Cleveland.com

Some Republicans want to abolish Ohio’s income tax. How could the state do that?

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. Since 2005, Ohio lawmakers have steadily reduced the state’s income tax rates, including by almost half for the state’s wealthiest residents. And earlier this year, nearly a third of Ohio senators sponsored legislation to phase out the income tax over the next 10 years. While that bill is unlikely to pass before the end of the year, the Ohio General Assembly next year is expected to be even more conservative than the current one, with Republicans increasing their already enormous majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.
wcbe.org

Medicaid Expansion & Vision Care in Ohio

In the first installment of an ongoing collaboration Prognosis Ohio has formed with the Ohio Journal of Public Health, Dan Skinner talks with Dean VanNasdale and Andy Wapner from The Ohio State University about their recent article (with numerous colleagues) examining the state of vision care services and access under Medicaid in Ohio.
The Center Square

Ohio AG wants to take lead in lawsuit against Warner Media

(The Center Square) – Ohio wants to take the lead in a class-action lawsuit that claims Warner Media and Discovery, Inc. misled investors and caused more than $25 million in losses for public employee retirement systems in the state. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed his motion in the U.S. District Court for Southern New York, claiming two Warner Bros. Discovery executives either knew or had access to harmful financial information about Warner Media and did not disclose it before the merger on April 8. ...
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

State Wildlife Officers John Coffman and Matt Teders, assigned to Fayette and Madison counties, respectively, were notified that a landowner had located four beagles running near the roadway. The landowner secured the dogs away from the road. Officer Coffman attempted to locate a number for the hunter whose name was on a collar while Officer Teders canvassed the area for the hunters. The officers found the hunters, and the dogs were reunited with their owners.
InsuranceNewsNet

Peach State Health Plan Partners with National Council on Independent Living to Improve Healthcare Facility Access for People with Disabilities

The Barrier Removal Fund is part of the Provider Accessibility Initiative (PAI), which offers financial assistance to medical providers in. for enhancements to their healthcare facilities that will increase access and ease of care for patients with disabilities. Together, the organizations will work to identify healthcare providers in need of specialized patient care equipment or structural improvements at their facilities.
New York Post

Ohio couple delivers FedEx packages after driver dumps them

A good-hearted Ohio couple who saw a delivery driver dumping packages on Black Friday retrieved them and spent hours hand-delivering them to their intended recipients. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Arnwine told local media they grew suspicious when they saw a FedEx truck pulled over to the side of the road with its emergency lights on and the driver apparrently throwing things out of it. “He had the door wide open and we were doing a little creep on him,” Raisch told WLWT5 with a smile. By the time the couple turned around on Ohio State Route 123, the driver had already gone. “We...
