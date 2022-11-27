Read full article on original website
More than 5,000 sign up for Colorado's health insurance pilot for residents who are undocumented
Daily Record, The (Cañon City, CO) About 5,700 people have taken advantage of Colorado's OmniSalud program to expand insurance to those who are in the country without legal documentation, and almost all of them have qualified for subsidies to significantly lower their costs. People who are undocumented have been...
Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs
A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
More subsidies, end of ‘family glitch’ - New rules for Affordable Care Act open enrollment period through Jan. 15.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Continuation of expanded subsidies for middle-income families and the end of the “family glitch” are among the changes coming to the Affordable Care Act next year. The Affordable Care Act — also called the ACA, Obamacare or ACA Marketplace — strives to make health...
Ohio lawmaker takes aim at traffic-camera tickets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Automated traffic cameras that ding drivers who speed are yet again on the receiving end of Ohio Rep. Tom Patton’s wrath. The Strongsville Republican, who has taken aim at traffic cameras for years, is set to rally behind a string of bills on Tuesday to crack down on municipalities that employ […]
$47 Million One-Year Tax Holiday to End In Ohio
A Warren County, Ohio property tax holiday that gave residents a break of $47 million over the course of one year is ending. Warren County is among the state's most affluent, with the median income the highest of any of Ohio's 88 counties. Known as "Ohio's Playground," the area is home to Kings Island, Great Wolf Lodge, and other tourist attractions.
An alternative to Florida insurance claim litigation
Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) Florida is one of 50 states and experiences 9% of all homeowner's insurance claims, not unreasonable given our weather and geography. However, Florida has 79% of all homeowner's property insurance litigation. Stop for a moment and consider those numbers – 9 % of claims nationwide and 79% of all disputed claims in the U S. Really?
Some Republicans want to abolish Ohio’s income tax. How could the state do that?
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. Since 2005, Ohio lawmakers have steadily reduced the state’s income tax rates, including by almost half for the state’s wealthiest residents. And earlier this year, nearly a third of Ohio senators sponsored legislation to phase out the income tax over the next 10 years. While that bill is unlikely to pass before the end of the year, the Ohio General Assembly next year is expected to be even more conservative than the current one, with Republicans increasing their already enormous majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.
cleveland19.com
Hundreds of consumers file complaints with Attorney General after 19 Investigates report into Power Home Solar
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Consumers continue to flood the office of the Ohio Attorney General with complaints regarding what they see as the questionable business practices of Power Home Solar, also known as Pink Energy, including questions about the company’s workmanship and their alleged failure to meet promises. 19...
wcbe.org
Medicaid Expansion & Vision Care in Ohio
In the first installment of an ongoing collaboration Prognosis Ohio has formed with the Ohio Journal of Public Health, Dan Skinner talks with Dean VanNasdale and Andy Wapner from The Ohio State University about their recent article (with numerous colleagues) examining the state of vision care services and access under Medicaid in Ohio.
Ohio AG wants to take lead in lawsuit against Warner Media
(The Center Square) – Ohio wants to take the lead in a class-action lawsuit that claims Warner Media and Discovery, Inc. misled investors and caused more than $25 million in losses for public employee retirement systems in the state. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed his motion in the U.S. District Court for Southern New York, claiming two Warner Bros. Discovery executives either knew or had access to harmful financial information about Warner Media and did not disclose it before the merger on April 8. ...
Ohio flu hospitalizations spike: ‘We’re in for it’
During this time period, emergency room visits for influenza-like illnesses are not only up, but they are also higher than in previous years during the same time period, data shows.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Ohio bill would allow people with related degrees other than social work to become licensed social workers
The future of social work could look different if a substitute bill is adopted by the Ohio legislature.
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio: Several counties once again have 'high' community spread
CLEVELAND — As we move into the holiday season and the weather gets colder, COVID-19 cases again appear to be on the rise in Northeast Ohio, and some residents are being urged to take further precautions. According to the CDC, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, and Trumbull counties are...
Ohio public pension funds sue Warner Bros. Discovery over $25 million in investment losses
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s two largest state pension funds are suing Warner Bros. Discovery, claiming they lost more than $25 million because company executives withheld adverse information about a merger earlier this year. The class-action lawsuit, filed by the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, the State Teachers Retirement System and...
sciotopost.com
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers
State Wildlife Officers John Coffman and Matt Teders, assigned to Fayette and Madison counties, respectively, were notified that a landowner had located four beagles running near the roadway. The landowner secured the dogs away from the road. Officer Coffman attempted to locate a number for the hunter whose name was on a collar while Officer Teders canvassed the area for the hunters. The officers found the hunters, and the dogs were reunited with their owners.
Attention drivers: What you should avoid doing when deer cross your path
Drivers beware -- if you haven't noticed, it is that time of year when deer are running around “looking for love.” That means there's a greater chance that one could unexpectedly cross your path while you are behind the wheel.
Peach State Health Plan Partners with National Council on Independent Living to Improve Healthcare Facility Access for People with Disabilities
The Barrier Removal Fund is part of the Provider Accessibility Initiative (PAI), which offers financial assistance to medical providers in. for enhancements to their healthcare facilities that will increase access and ease of care for patients with disabilities. Together, the organizations will work to identify healthcare providers in need of specialized patient care equipment or structural improvements at their facilities.
Ohio recreational marijuana backers eye 2023 ballot, as legislature looks at expanding medical marijuana
COLUMBUS, Ohio –Backers of an Ohio recreational marijuana legalization proposal aim to place the initiated statute before voters in November 2023, an attorney representing the group said Monday. Meantime, the General Assembly may pass by the end of the year a bill that would allow the drug for any...
Ohio couple delivers FedEx packages after driver dumps them
A good-hearted Ohio couple who saw a delivery driver dumping packages on Black Friday retrieved them and spent hours hand-delivering them to their intended recipients. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Arnwine told local media they grew suspicious when they saw a FedEx truck pulled over to the side of the road with its emergency lights on and the driver apparrently throwing things out of it. “He had the door wide open and we were doing a little creep on him,” Raisch told WLWT5 with a smile. By the time the couple turned around on Ohio State Route 123, the driver had already gone. “We...
