ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

AmeriHealth Caritas Ohio Expands Provider Network Across State

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AmeriHealth Caritas Ohio, a managed care organization that is slated to begin serving Ohio Medicaid enrollees in early 2023 and part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, announced that it has expanded its provider network across. Ohio. as it prepares to begin serving the state. AmeriHealth Caritas...
OHIO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

An alternative to Florida insurance claim litigation

Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) Florida is one of 50 states and experiences 9% of all homeowner's insurance claims, not unreasonable given our weather and geography. However, Florida has 79% of all homeowner's property insurance litigation. Stop for a moment and consider those numbers – 9 % of claims nationwide and 79% of all disputed claims in the U S. Really?
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

MDHS continuing Medicare enrollment assistance through December 7

Indianola Enterprise-Tocsin (MS) Below is a press release from the Mississippi Department of Human Services :. Volunteers and staff with the State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) are prepared to assist Mississippians in navigating the complexities of Medicare. Medicare open enrollment continues through. December 7, 2022. . Medicare recipients needing assistance...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Peach State Health Plan Partners with National Council on Independent Living to Improve Healthcare Facility Access for People with Disabilities

The Barrier Removal Fund is part of the Provider Accessibility Initiative (PAI), which offers financial assistance to medical providers in. for enhancements to their healthcare facilities that will increase access and ease of care for patients with disabilities. Together, the organizations will work to identify healthcare providers in need of specialized patient care equipment or structural improvements at their facilities.
GEORGIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

You probably don’t have the right insurance to cover what Ian did to homes in Florida [Miami Herald]

Florida’s homeowners shell out thousands, even tens of thousands, for property insurance to protect themselves from fierce storms like Hurricane Ian. But tens of thousands of people walloped by the Category 4 storm in September are now discovering that they didn’t have the coverage they needed for one of the biggest impacts of the storm — flood insurance.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

2 Louisiana women allegedly stole over $1M from USAA Bank members

Nov. 29— Shreveport, Louisiana investigators say two women worked together through a third-party company to obtain USAA Bank members' information to allegedly steal over $1 million. Watkins allegedly used the company's resources to obtain USAA Bank member info and then sell it to Glass, who would use it to defraud numerous bank members out of their money.
SHREVEPORT, LA
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
32K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy