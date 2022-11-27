Read full article on original website
What now for Newsom’s oil profits tax?
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is railing against high gasoline prices, accusing the oil industry of price-gouging and wants to tax their profits. But will it happen?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California Democrats passed these 5 liberal laws, then big business challenged them
California business groups often play defense in the Capitol, where labor-aligned Democrats are dominant. But big-spending corporations can gain the upper hand in statewide elections with initiatives they place on the ballot. That tactic emerged a dozen years ago when oil companies like Texas-based Valero Energy and Tesoro contested a...
californiaglobe.com
While California Burns, Politicians Fiddle: One Rancher’s Story
If Hollywood was looking to cast a real-life rancher for a part in the hit western series “Yellowstone,” Dave Daley would be a prime candidate. He’s as real as a rancher gets. A fifth generation Butte County cattleman, his family first settled in the Oroville area in...
California ranks #3 with highest teacher shortage in the country: study
California has the the third highest teacher shortage in the country, according to data analyzed by Scholaroo.
KCRA.com
Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
California has the highest personal income tax rate in the nation
With record-high inflation increasing the cost of daily necessities like gas and food, Americans are trying to save money wherever possible. However, there is one expense no one can avoid: taxes According to Intuit TurboTax, California, with a 13.3% top rate, is considered to have the highest personal income tax in the nation. However, that […]
California's $11 million cannabis lab is off to a rocky start
Pot labeling fraud is allegedly rampant in California. The state thinks this new state-of-the-art lab can shut it down.
Defend Florida's most vulnerable, hidden workers
Across Florida , tens of thousands of workers labor under uncertain conditions, paid far less than a living wage (and vulnerable for wage theft) and lacking critical protections like health insurance. It says a lot about the status of work in the Sunshine State that the above paragraph could apply...
californiaglobe.com
Northern California Gets New Area Code Due To Population Shifts Throughout Area
A new area code for all or parts of 13 Northern Californian counties began on Monday, signifying a shift of population away from the Bay Area to cheaper areas in surrounding counties, adding 350 in an area already served by the 209 area code. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC)...
California high schools need a mission overhaul
California high schools are in need of reforms that would allow students to received individualized educations rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.
californiaglobe.com
Politicians and Media are Trying to Foist Another Covid Winter on America
It appears some politicians and members of the media are trying to foist another Covid winter on America. In California the pandemic never really ended. California Gov. Gavin Newsom still clings to his autocratic emergency powers under his March 4, 2020 Covid State of Emergency order, so why not perpetrate another crisis?
California elections finally had national relevance. Democrats didn’t capitalize
The Democratic Party could regret its failure to better coordinate campaigns in California and spend more money on congressional races that helped determine control of the House of Representatives.
San Francisco Examiner
California will soon have the nation’s most expansive record-clearing law
California lawmakers approved one of the most far-reaching criminal justice reform measures in the nation this year, a bill that drew relatively little fanfare among a parade of high-profile legislation. The new law makes California the first state that will automatically seal most criminal records for those who complete their...
SFGate
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California area code is running out of phone numbers. Here’s the plan for new digits
On Monday, the California Public Utilities Commission rolled out a new 350 area code due to a high demand in phone numbers throughout the region. “The 209 area code is expected to be depleted of available prefixes by December 2022,” the commission stated in a news release. Available prefixes...
Before and after: Satellite imaging shows California’s reservoir levels years apart
A lot has changed for California’s reservoirs over the last five years. In April 2017, then-Governor Jerry Brown issued an executive order that declared California’s drought state of emergency over in most counties (Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Tuolumne counties were initially excluded). The emergency order had been in place since 2014 following several years of […]
mendofever.com
Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, and Humboldt County Tribes Recieve State Funding to ‘Prevent and End Homelessness’
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California State Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities. The...
More than 5,000 sign up for Colorado's health insurance pilot for residents who are undocumented
Daily Record, The (Cañon City, CO) About 5,700 people have taken advantage of Colorado's OmniSalud program to expand insurance to those who are in the country without legal documentation, and almost all of them have qualified for subsidies to significantly lower their costs. People who are undocumented have been...
KCRA.com
Major oil companies won't participate in California gas price spike hearing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Energy Commission will hold a hearing on Tuesday on gas price spikes, but the state's major oil refiners have rejected invitations to participate, according to documents provided by the commission. "It's s a big deal and it deserves all our attention, and they should...
KGO
Savage X Fenty settles consumer protection lawsuit with 4 CA counties including Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- Savage X Fenty will pay $1 million in penalties as part of a consumer protection lawsuit settlement with four counties including Santa Clara and Santa Cruz, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Santa Clara and Santa Cruz joined San Diego and Los Angeles counties...
