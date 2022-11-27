Read full article on original website
AmeriHealth Caritas Ohio Expands Provider Network Across State
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AmeriHealth Caritas Ohio, a managed care organization that is slated to begin serving Ohio Medicaid enrollees in early 2023 and part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, announced that it has expanded its provider network across. Ohio. as it prepares to begin serving the state. AmeriHealth Caritas...
An alternative to Florida insurance claim litigation
Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) Florida is one of 50 states and experiences 9% of all homeowner's insurance claims, not unreasonable given our weather and geography. However, Florida has 79% of all homeowner's property insurance litigation. Stop for a moment and consider those numbers – 9 % of claims nationwide and 79% of all disputed claims in the U S. Really?
MDHS continuing Medicare enrollment assistance through December 7
Indianola Enterprise-Tocsin (MS) Below is a press release from the Mississippi Department of Human Services :. Volunteers and staff with the State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) are prepared to assist Mississippians in navigating the complexities of Medicare. Medicare open enrollment continues through. December 7, 2022. . Medicare recipients needing assistance...
A lack of faith in health providers Our view: A lack of faith in health care providers
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) All we want for Christmas is good health - and good health care - for everyone. But to hear North Carolinians tell it, that goal is increasingly elusive. Most North Carolinians don't believe their health insurance provider has their best interest in mind, according to a. Meredith...
End of the line: Why some New Mexicans may no longer qualify for Medicaid next year
65, received a letter in August warning him he may lose his Medicaid coverage once the federally designated COVID-19 crisis ends. Once a federal infusion of funds runs out, New Mexico Medicaid enrollees will once again have to renew their coverage annually — a requirement suspended during the crisis. (
More than 5,000 sign up for Colorado's health insurance pilot for residents who are undocumented
Daily Record, The (Cañon City, CO) About 5,700 people have taken advantage of Colorado's OmniSalud program to expand insurance to those who are in the country without legal documentation, and almost all of them have qualified for subsidies to significantly lower their costs. People who are undocumented have been...
Murphy administration proposes abortion coverage mandate in some health plans
The new regulation is part of the Murphy administration's push to expand access to abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court's Dodd decision. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor)The state Department of Banking and Insurance has proposed a new regulation that would require health insurance plans overseen by the state to cover abortions, according to a report the department sent to…
You probably don’t have the right insurance to cover what Ian did to homes in Florida [Miami Herald]
Florida’s homeowners shell out thousands, even tens of thousands, for property insurance to protect themselves from fierce storms like Hurricane Ian. But tens of thousands of people walloped by the Category 4 storm in September are now discovering that they didn’t have the coverage they needed for one of the biggest impacts of the storm — flood insurance.
Central Florida Bonding Discusses Medical Marijuana and Driving in Florida
Central Florida Bonding announces their newest article entitled " bail bonds agency encourages everyone to be aware of the implications that can occur when mixing medical marijuana and driving on the. Florida. roadways. , owner of Central Florida Bonding, states, "The use of medical marijuana by patients has become increasingly...
Florida couple accused of tricking elderly out of $243,000 in investment scheme
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A — Florida couple has been arrested for financial exploitation of the elderly, as well as securities law violation. According to a release from. Marshall County. district attorney. , III, and. , director of the. Alabama Securities...
Hurricane season delivers rare quiet for Louisiana. Here's what spared us
Acadiana Advocate, The (LA) This year's hurricane season delivered something Louisiana hasn't had much of recently: quiet. and ends Wednesday included a near-average number of tropical storms and hurricanes, but also a greatly needed pause in landfalls along the. Louisiana. coastline, providing residents with more time to recover from the...
The mother of all contracts: A seismic shift in Medicaid program could be ahead
Florida’s mammoth health care agency is moving forward with one of the state’s biggest — and most expensive — contracts. And it’s going to be quite an undertaking. The Agency for Health Care Administration will ultimately be tasked with awarding new six-year contracts to a handful of managed care companies, making them responsible for the health care of more than 4.24…
2 Louisiana women allegedly stole over $1M from USAA Bank members
Nov. 29— Shreveport, Louisiana investigators say two women worked together through a third-party company to obtain USAA Bank members' information to allegedly steal over $1 million. Watkins allegedly used the company's resources to obtain USAA Bank member info and then sell it to Glass, who would use it to defraud numerous bank members out of their money.
Billionaire's troubled insurance companies liquidated by North Carolina judge
–North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is celebrating a Wake County Superior Court decision this week to liquidate two financially troubled insurance companies once led by billionaire Greg Lindberg. The Monday court order from Judge Graham Shirley granted a Nov. 1 request from Causey to place Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Co. and Bankers…
Trump's former chief of staff to testify about attempted fraud
The former chief of staff of former US President Donald Trump, Mark Meadows, will have to testify before a grand jury on efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia, where Democrat Joe Biden won. In a ruling issued Tuesday, the South Carolina Supreme Court rejected Meadows' request to avoid testifying and compelled him…
What is Florida’s plan for the next hurricane season? | Editorial
Tampa Bay got lucky again— barely— but Hurricane Ian and then Nicole landed one-two punches on Florida and exposed different vulnerabilities. The flooding was felt far inland— the Peace River near Arcadia swelled from storm surge and biblical rainfall. CoreLogic, a property information and analytics firm, estimates the total cost of wind and flood damage in…
