Net underwriting loss in the first nine months of 2022, nearly quadrupling the loss total recorded in the same prior year period, according to a new AM Best special report. The Best’s Special Report, titled, “First Look: Nine-Month 2022 U.S. Property/Casualty Financial Results,” states that an 8.4% growth in net earned premiums and a 22.3% decline in policyholder dividends were countered by a 14.0% increase in incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses (LAE) and a 6.5% rise in other underwriting expenses. The personal lines segment, specifically the automobile lines of business, was responsible for the decline in underwriting results. Increased automobile losses and Hurricane Ian’s impact also contributed to the P/C industry’s underwriting loss. These factors drove the segment’s combined ratio to 102.8 during this period, with an estimated 7.0 points attributable to catastrophe losses.

10 HOURS AGO