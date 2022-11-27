Read full article on original website
Studies from Amity University Noida Have Provided New Data on Insurance (Impact of claim settlement procedure of health insurance companies on customer satisfaction during the pandemic: A case of third-party administrators): Insurance
-- Current study results on insurance have been published. According to news originating from Amity University Noida by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “The claim settlement process is one of the most critical aspects of health insurance. Many policyholder grievances often surface during claim settlement, which will likely shape the insurer’s reputation.”
Lincoln Financial Group enhances supplemental health suite with expanded Hospital Indemnity insurance coverage
New research shows nearly nine in 10 consumers would be interested in Hospital Indemnity insurance if it were offered as part of their workplace benefits. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Amidrising interest in supplemental health coverages,. Lincoln Financial Group. (NYSE: LNC) has expanded its Hospital Indemnity insurance coverage to include additional benefit options....
PCF Insurance Services Announces Acquisition of Business Insurance Broker, Voluntary Benefits at Work
LEHI, Utah , Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today its acquisition of Voluntary Benefits at Work ([email protected]). This insurance brokerage group designs and implements voluntary employee benefits solutions. [email protected] combines state-of-the-art benefits analysis, communication, enrollment, billing, and support services, providing a strategic competitive advantage for the company across the benefits industry.
What to know about health Insurance after turning 65
Medicare health insurance plans are now open for enrollment for the 1.4 million Medicare beneficiaries in. . Deciding what type of Medicare plan is best for you can be a confusing task when not informed of all the important coverage details. Learn more about the different Medicare options available for folks 65 and over in these guidelines.
More than 5,000 sign up for Colorado's health insurance pilot for residents who are undocumented
Daily Record, The (Cañon City, CO) About 5,700 people have taken advantage of Colorado's OmniSalud program to expand insurance to those who are in the country without legal documentation, and almost all of them have qualified for subsidies to significantly lower their costs. People who are undocumented have been...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Lewer Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb” (Good) from “bbb-” (Good) of. Lewer Life Insurance Company. (Lewer Life) (. Kansas City, MO. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
Peach State Health Plan Partners with National Council on Independent Living to Improve Healthcare Facility Access for People with Disabilities
The Barrier Removal Fund is part of the Provider Accessibility Initiative (PAI), which offers financial assistance to medical providers in. for enhancements to their healthcare facilities that will increase access and ease of care for patients with disabilities. Together, the organizations will work to identify healthcare providers in need of specialized patient care equipment or structural improvements at their facilities.
A lack of faith in health providers Our view: A lack of faith in health care providers
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) All we want for Christmas is good health - and good health care - for everyone. But to hear North Carolinians tell it, that goal is increasingly elusive. Most North Carolinians don't believe their health insurance provider has their best interest in mind, according to a. Meredith...
Long-Term Care Insurance, A Treasured Resource for the Millions Needing Assisted Living or Memory Care According to Belmont Village
The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. , “Americans are living longer, with 14 million requiring long-term care (LTC) and expected to grow to 27 million by 2050, as life expectancy for those 65+ is 20 years on average.” Often times as life evolves during the course of an aging adult’s life, unforeseen tragedies occur like falling accidents and the injuries associated with them, spouses passing away shortly after receiving an Alzheimer’s or dementia diagnosis, and illnesses or diseases like MS and Parkinson's take hold. In cases like these, people often find themselves unprepared for the.
Upward Health Selected by San Francisco Health Plan for Enhanced Care Management Initiative
Medi-Cal . ECM is a comprehensive, community-based care management service focused on both clinical and non-clinical needs. The program is part of the CalAIM (California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal) multi-year plan to integrate social services and improve outcomes for. Medi-Cal beneficiaries. Upward Health. recognized the partnership opportunity with SFHP as...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of MS Amlin Insurance SE
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of MS Amlin Insurance SE (. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect MS AISE’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best...
Beck Insurance Agency Discusses Three Reasons Why Homeowners Insurance Premiums Increase
Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2022 -- Beck Insurance Agency has extensive experience serving homeowners insurance to. , and the surrounding areas. With a team of experienced agents in their corner,. Beck Insurance Agency. answers some important questions about homeowners insurance, including the pressing question of why homeowners insurance premiums...
USAA Named “Claims Champion of the Year” and “Policyholder Experience Knockout” Award Recipient at Excellence in Insurance Innovation, Sponsored by Insurity
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that. is the recipient of the “Claims Champion of the Year” and “Policyholder Experience Knockout” awards at Excellence in Insurance Innovation. The Excellence in Insurance Innovation awards ceremony took place in.
ACI Study Reveals Florida Insurance Market Plagued by Attorney Fee-Shifting
ACI's new study recommends reforms that will effectively tackle Florida’s litigious homeowner insurance environment and the increase premiums for consumers. These market conditions harm consumers by forcing them to pay exorbitant premiums to insure their property – doubling in just the last three years and running. $2,600. more...
Highmark Health reports $268M in losses fueled by declining stock market [The Tribune-Review, Greensburg]
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review (PA) Nov. 30—More than $670 million in investment losses contributed to an overall net loss for local health care giant. during the first nine months of the year, according to the organization's third-quarter financial report for 2022. Highmark Health. reported. $19.5 billion. in revenue from January through...
Notice of Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP)–Suspension of Applications for FLTCIP Coverage; Correction
Announcing a suspension of applications for Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP) coverage. The document did not contain the citation to the final rule, which sets forth the process for suspension of applications. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: You may call 1-800-LTC-FEDS (1-800-582-3337) (TTY: 1-800-843- 3557) or visit https://www.ltcfeds.com. For...
Driver Telematics Programs Face Privacy Concerns, IRC Study Finds
MALVERN, Pa. , Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More U.S. drivers are open to opting into usage-based insurance (UBI) programs to save on their auto insurance premiums, yet more widespread acceptance of telematics programs and UBI remains elusive due to privacy concerns, according to a new study from the. Insurance...
Best’s Special Report: First Look: U.S. Property/Casualty Industry Registers $24.3 Billion Underwriting Loss in the First Nine Months of 2022
Net underwriting loss in the first nine months of 2022, nearly quadrupling the loss total recorded in the same prior year period, according to a new AM Best special report. The Best’s Special Report, titled, “First Look: Nine-Month 2022 U.S. Property/Casualty Financial Results,” states that an 8.4% growth in net earned premiums and a 22.3% decline in policyholder dividends were countered by a 14.0% increase in incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses (LAE) and a 6.5% rise in other underwriting expenses. The personal lines segment, specifically the automobile lines of business, was responsible for the decline in underwriting results. Increased automobile losses and Hurricane Ian’s impact also contributed to the P/C industry’s underwriting loss. These factors drove the segment’s combined ratio to 102.8 during this period, with an estimated 7.0 points attributable to catastrophe losses.
MDHS continuing Medicare enrollment assistance through December 7
Indianola Enterprise-Tocsin (MS) Below is a press release from the Mississippi Department of Human Services :. Volunteers and staff with the State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) are prepared to assist Mississippians in navigating the complexities of Medicare. Medicare open enrollment continues through. December 7, 2022. . Medicare recipients needing assistance...
