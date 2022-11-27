ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland.com

Temperatures rebound, but snow in the forecast: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures will see a bit of a rebound on Tuesday and Wednesday before colder weather moves into the area. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the low 50s tomorrow with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop back into the mid 40s with rain expected after midnight. Gusty conditions could develop with sustained winds of 17-23 mph and gusts in excess of 30 mph. Wednesday will see rain and highs in the low 50s before a cold front moves in and changes the rain to snow. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s.
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Strong storm brewing this week – What to expect

(WKBN) – A powerful late fall storm is brewing this week in the middle of the country. This storm will produce severe storms across the lower Mississippi Valley region to the mid-south part of the United States. Severe storms are possible with this storm. The highest risk for severe...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm forecast to bring snow, strong winds to East Idaho Wednesday evening through Friday afternoon

A winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Wednesday, bringing snow to both higher and lower elevation areas. The storm is expected to arrive in East Idaho on Wednesday evening and to continue dumping snow through Friday afternoon, creating very hazardous conditions on the region's roads. It's possible some areas of East Idaho could start receiving snow earlier or later than Wednesday evening depending on the storm's timing, according to the National Weather Service. ...
IDAHO STATE
Limitless Production Group LLC

Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak

Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State

Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
BUFFALO, NY
clevelandmagazine.com

Seeking the Snowy Owl on Lake Erie’s Winter Shores

In the age of COVID-19, birdwatching has taken off in Northeast Ohio, drawing new, young bird enthusiasts to the hobby. And it doesn’t slow down during the winter, when animals like the snowy owl arrive in Cleveland. By Annie Nickoloff. The snow was falling, and Alex and Jon Eisengart...
CLEVELAND, OH
KING 5

Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week

SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week. Here’s a timeline of what to expect. Tuesday. Lowlands. The next weather...
SEATTLE, WA
kmaland.com

Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska Tuesday

(Omaha) -- Portions of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through most of Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect for southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

