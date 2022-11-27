Watch: Japan goalkeeper makes unbelievable error to concede Costa Rica's first World Cup 2022 shot on target

Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda has made a huge mistake to concede Costa Rica's first shot on target of World Cup 2022.

The Shimizu S-Pulse glovesman came off his line far too early, as Keysher Fuller capitalised to chip the ball over the Japan No.12. That now leaves Japan precariously placed in their group should they fail to win, with European giants Spain and Germany kicking off against one another tonight.

The moment was one of few of real quality from either side – no one registered a shot in the first half – and was the first time that Japan's Gonda had been called into action in what had been a drab affair to say the least.

After making five changes from the side that started the historic win over Germany, Japan controlled the opening exchanges with plenty of patience, looking to test a deep-sitting Costa Rica defence that shipped seven to Spain in their opener. With the weather at 33 degrees for the early kick-off, the tempo was particularly slow – but still, referee Michael Oliver didn’t feel the need to call for a cooling break in the first half as English officials took to the tournament for the first time.

Despite the Blue Samurai coming into the fixture as overwhelming favourites following their heroics against the Germans – and being on a high as a result, there was no shot on target for either side in the first half. The first statistic of the game actually game in the form of a yellow card, dished out in the 41st minute to Costa Rica striker Anthony Contreras, ploughing a lone furrow up top for Los Ticos. Miki Yamane joined him in the book two minutes later for a clumsy challenge on former Arsenal star Joel Campbell, capping off the only other notable incident in an otherwise dull first half.

The game burst into life after the restart, Takuma Asano taking a first shot of the game immediately after coming on as a substitute. Japan struggled to break down the CONCACAF nation and had their best opportunity after Costa Rica’s goal when Paris Saint-Germain keeper Keylor Navas made a low block, with the ball pinballing around the area.