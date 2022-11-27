Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential: Leaked List of Games for December 2022 Suggests Exciting Additions
Xbox Game Pass continues to be heralded as the best deal in gaming. However, Sony's PlayStation Plus isn't far off, and the upcoming month seems to suggest that the subscription service will go for a major swing. At the moment, the company hasn't revealed anything on the titles that will...
IGN
Nvidia Announces December Release Date For Portal RTX
Nvidia has announced that its graphically enhanced upgrade Portal RTX is arriving on December 8. Revealed in a blog post, the December release date marks a small delay from the company's original November launch plan but fans still only have another week or so to wait. The free DLC for...
IGN
Cyber Monday Deal: Save $350 on iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop With an RTX 3080
Cyber Monday is the perfect time to grab a new PC, and right now you can save $350 on a powerful new gaming desktop from iBUYPOWER. With a 1TB NVMe, 16GB of DDR4, an Intel i7-12700KF, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, you'll be set. It also comes with a mouse and keyboard for convenience. All you need is a great gaming monitor to pair with it.
IGN
Score an Xbox Series S for Just $220 Right Now (Limited Time Only)
If $240 wasn't low enough for you over the Black Friday sales, then how about $220? They're practically giving them away, but we're not going to complain, as this is an incredible deal on the Xbox Series S. Woot (owned by Amazon), has currently got the Xbox Series S down to just $219.99. This is $80 off the list price, and probably one of the best deals of the year.
IGN
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals That Are Still Live: Switch Bundles, 60% Off Audible, and More
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, and it certainly went in a flash. Thankfully, there are still a few deals left available if you did somehow miss them over the past week or so. The biggest is probably the Nintendo Switch bundle for $299.99 at Amazon, containing Mario Kart 8, 3-Months Switch Online, and a Neon console. This was one of the best deals of the shopping events, and it continues to remain in stock (at least for now).
Comments / 0