Saving the stories of elders was the goal. When citizen groups came together in Yellow Springs a dozen years ago, they started an inclusive civil rights oral history project, intended to gather the stories of Blacks and whites who had worked together to ensure the civil rights of all. WYSO got involved early on, and for the next month we'll share edited versions of those oral history interviews. Hear from Betty Ford and Phyllis Jackson. They were cousins born in the 1920s and graduated from Bryant High School. They both had long careers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and were deeply involved in the community and especially the Central Chapel AME Church. These two women helped guide this community oral history project. Phyllis Jackson especially had a passion for black history and genealogy and spent years researching her family's story. They were interviewed by Amy Harper.

YELLOW SPRINGS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO