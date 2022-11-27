Read full article on original website
Related
wyso.org
Book Nook: 'Sixteen Tons - the Merle Travis Story' by Merle Travis and Deke Dickerson
Deke Dickerson is a huge fan of the music of Merle Travis. He kept wanting to know more about this visionary musician, songwriter, and guitar designer. He believed that somebody had to write a definitive biography of a man who has influenced countless guitarists. That somebody turned out to be Deke Dickerson.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Meet Best Tattoo Artist Caleb Neff, who enjoys sharing his passion in ‘mecca of tattooing’
Caleb Neff’s body first became a canvas at 17 years old when he had his family crest tattooed on his back. Just over a decade later, Neff – of Blacklist Tattoo – is sharing his passion with inked customers throughout the community and across the country as a tattoo artist.
wyso.org
Airwaves - Nirvana was here, October 30, 1993
If you’re a Miami Valley member of Generation X, you may have seen this show. Almost 30 years ago (29 to be exact), on October 30, 1993, one of the most important musical acts of this generation, and the last few decades, played a show at Hara Arena. Nirvana...
wyso.org
Loud as the Rolling Sea: Betty Ford and Phyllis Jackson
Saving the stories of elders was the goal. When citizen groups came together in Yellow Springs a dozen years ago, they started an inclusive civil rights oral history project, intended to gather the stories of Blacks and whites who had worked together to ensure the civil rights of all. WYSO got involved early on, and for the next month we'll share edited versions of those oral history interviews. Hear from Betty Ford and Phyllis Jackson. They were cousins born in the 1920s and graduated from Bryant High School. They both had long careers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and were deeply involved in the community and especially the Central Chapel AME Church. These two women helped guide this community oral history project. Phyllis Jackson especially had a passion for black history and genealogy and spent years researching her family's story. They were interviewed by Amy Harper.
‘Ready to move on’: Evans Bakery to close in December
"It's not a negative decision," Jennifer Evans, co-owner of the bakery, said. "It's not that it's the pandemic, or inflation, or the tornado...We're just ready to move on, and we'd like to do that while we're still happy and able to do something else besides this.
dayton.com
Dayton history: How ‘Baby Boy Strayhorn’ became a jazz legend from Dayton
Billy Strayhorn best known for his prolific partnership with Duke Ellington. Editor’s Note: Billy Strayhorn, who was a composer and musician with Duke Ellington and wrote some of the best-known jazz songs of the age, was born on Nov. 29, 1915 in Dayton. In recognition of that birthday, we are republishing a column from 2001 on Strayhorn submitted by community member Steve Drewry on the jazz great.
dayton.com
Second book of mystery series set in Dayton sizzles
Tom Harley Campbell has released the second novel in his mystery series set in Dayton, which features the now former police detective John Burke. In the initial book, “Satan’s Choir,” Burke was the head of homicide investigations for the Dayton Police Department when he solved what became his last case prior to retiring.
wyso.org
Food company to offer African cooking classes in Fairborn
After starting cooking classes in Dayton and Cincinnati two years ago, Afromeals will expand to Fairborn. The company said their goal is to bring fun, curated cooking experiences to the city. Chef Gabi Odebode, the co-founder of Afromeals, said that after moving to Ohio from Maryland in 2018, it took...
Sidney Daily News
Jannides named parade grand marshal
SIDNEY — Winter Wonderland Parade Chairperson Joe Moniaci has proclaimed the “preparations are underway and Sidney Alive is looking forward to a wonderful parade to get us in the mood for the Holidays!”. Moniaci has announced the 2022 Grand Marshal is none other than local in-real-life influencer, Mary...
wyso.org
WYSO Daily News Update: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Ohio Gender-Affirming Bill Dead for Now - A bill that would have restricted the kind of medical care transgender children can receive will not be taken up during the Lame Duck session of the Ohio Legislature. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles explains. Mixed Verdict for Capitol Attack Suspect - A Champaign...
wyso.org
WYSO Daily News Update: African, Caribbean cooking classes coming to Fairborn
Your WYSO Noonish News Update for November 27, 2022, with Chris Welter:. (ODOT) Improvements will be made in the area between west Main Street and the concrete plaza under the I-75 bridge. Plans include: updating the sidewalks, installing lighting and putting in more swings, trash cans, outdoor tables and dog stations. The project carries a price tag just under 500-thousand dollars. Construction begins in April 2024.
dayton.com
District Market opens tomorrow in downtown Dayton with several food vendors
A new place to grab a bite to eat or purchase other food-related items is opening tomorrow on Wayne Avenue in Dayton’s Oregon District. District Market is a new marketplace where small businesses can sell their food, learn and grow before venturing out on their own. The market will be similar to The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright-Dunbar District.
‘Life’s next chapter’: Sweeney’s Seafood Bar and Grill closing after 28 years
"I have been blessed with support and loyalty throughout the last 10 plus years," Long said in the post.
Detectives linking Hamilton County murder suspect to Butler County cold cases
Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigators said it’s possible, but the homicide cases of Nancy Theobald and Victoria Hincher are not solved just yet.
Live Nation announces 2 for 1 concert ticket deal
Exclusive merchandise, VIP Packages and gift cards can also be purchased for discounted prices as part of the offer, according to the company.
Woman claims two men plotted to kidnap son in front of her at Dayton Mall; no arrests made
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A Miamisburg woman is still shaken over what she says happened at the Dayton Mall on Sunday. Emily Kirkendall told News Center 7′s Molly Koweek she was in the food court with her husband and son when she noticed two men— one she said was staring her down. She didn’t think much of it until she saw them again at Hot Topic.
dayton247now.com
Chenoweth Trails to look like winter wonderland Dec. 9-11
GREENVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Darke County's based non-profit The Light Foundation is preparing for its third annual Winter Wonderland at Chenoweth Trails in Greenville Dec. 9-11. Guests will be able to enjoy a outdoor walk through sparkling holiday lights, a life-size nativity scene, and refreshments including hot cocoa and s’mores over a hot fire. Bring a letter for Santa to drop in a special North Pole express mailbox.
Parents advised to talk to children regarding traumatic holiday parade incident, official says
DAYTON — The gunfire that happened at Friday night’s Dayton Holiday Festival and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights sent people running, including many children. Dayton Police said Monday while they are still looking for the person who fired the shot, four juveniles have been charges with...
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free
SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
Community shares feeling of disappointment after shot was fired at the Dayton Children’s Parade
DAYTON — “I felt my heart start to beat out of my chest,” is how Jackie Nash, a parade goer at the Dayton Holiday Festival, described the feeling as she saw people at the parade running for safety away from what she assumed was going to be another tragedy.
Comments / 0