The Wheel contestant who quit job to care for sick wife makes history with £116,000 win

By Sophie Thompson
 3 days ago

A contestant on last night's episode of The Wheel made history with the show's biggest win of £116,000.

Jonathan, a tram driver who stepped back from his career when he wife became ill, had to identify the 'F' in ' NFT '.

“I would use it to secure a future for my family and buy a house ," he said of how he would spend winnings.

"We live with hope. She is getting better very slowly, and life throws you curveballs and you need to take it on and just get on with it."

The Independent

