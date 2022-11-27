ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

U.S. Soccer alters Iran flag in support for Iranian women’s rights

By Jacob Myers
 3 days ago
Ahead of the United States’ must-win game against Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup , U.S Soccer decided on a subtle form of protest against the Iranian regime that is brutalizing protestors who are advocating for women’s rights.

The Associated Press reported that U.S. Soccer has shown the upcoming game against Iran on its official channels by using the Iranian flag without the insignia that represents the Islamic Republic. Instead, the flag shown on the schedule for the upcoming game is simply Iran’s red, white and green colors.

The phrase “God is Great” is written in Persian on the Iranian flag, but that also does not appear on U.S. Soccer’s presentation of the flag.

U.S. Soccer, the governing body of the U.S. national soccer teams, made an official comment on the move saying it’s meant to show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights.”

Sparked by the Iranian so-called “security police’s” killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested for not wearing her hijab properly, Iran has been embattled in protests over women’s rights in Iran since September. Protestors have been met with incredible violence with security forces and their clashes have often turned bloody.

More than 18,000 people have been arrested for protesting and more than 450 people have been killed, according to the advocacy group Human Rights Watch. The Committee to Protect Journalists has reported that 63 journalists and photographers have been detained in Iran for reporting on the protests.

Amid fear from the United Nations and other human-rights groups that the Iranian government is growing more brazen in its crackdown on protesters and citizens of Iran, there have been incredibly brave moments of protest at the World Cup.

The Iranian national team stood in silence during the playing of its national anthem before its game against England while an Iran player spoke out in support of women’s rights during a press conference .

Before Iran’s game against Wales on Friday, an Iran fan with makeup resembling bloody tears going down her face appeared to be confronted by stadium security in Qatar over a jersey the fan had with the name Mahsa Amini on the back.

There hasn’t been any indication that the USMNT will stage another form of protest in support of Iranian women’s rights during its 2 p.m. must-win game on Tuesday, but don’t count it out.

Related
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Daily Mail

Brittney Griner 'is at a disadvantage as an American' in Russia's brutal penal colony and will 'come out a different person', prison rights campaigner reveals, as Vladimir Putin refuses to engage in talks over a prisoner swap

An advocate for a Russian prison rights group has said Brittney Griner's American nationality will be a 'disadvantage' in the already-brutal penal colony system, while her sexuality will also make her a 'threat' within the prison. Griner - who has been in Russian custody since February for allegedly being found...
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Falsely Claims, Once Again, That His Late Son Beau Passed Away In Iraq

President Joe Biden once again erroneously claimed his late son, Beau Biden, died in Iraq despite the fact Beau passed away in Maryland years after returning from his deployment, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 79-year-old president’s blunder, which marked the latest of many gaffes over the course of the last few weeks, took place in Florida on Tuesday as Biden was discussing inflation, Social Security and Medicare.But not only did the struggling commander in chief falsely claim his late son died in Iraq, he also confused the nation of Iraq with that of Ukraine.“They talk about inflation…inflation is a worldwide problem right...
COLORADO STATE
Deadline

Top Iranian Actresses Hengameh Ghaziani & Katayoun Riahi Arrested After Publicly Removing Headscarves – Reports

Iran has arrested two prominent actresses who removed their headscarves in public to show support for the ongoing protest movement calling for freedom for women, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last September. According to multiple reports citing state media, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors and are accused of collusion and acting against Iran’s authorities. Ghaziani, an award-winner for 2008’s As Simple as That and 2012’s Days of Life, has been a vocal critic of the crackdown on protesters. She wrote in an Instagram message this weekend, “Maybe this will be...
