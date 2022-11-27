The Simpson College women’s and men’s basketball teams are in action today in a non-conference matchup, the men traveling to Bethany Lutheran and the women hosting Iowa Wesleyan. The Storm men have only dropped one contest on the season and are averaging over 77 points per game and shooting over 33% from long range, while the Storm women are 2-3 on the season with a lot of new names playing after the first five games. The men start tonight at 6pm and the women at 7pm.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO