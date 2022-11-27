Read full article on original website
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU Wraps Up Undefeated Season with 62-14 Win Against Iowa StateLarry Lease
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Knoxville Race Banquet Honors Champions
Knoxville Raceway drivers, owners, officials and fans gathered Saturday night at Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Altoona. Over $300,000 in cash and contingencies were handed out at the event. The highlight of the night was crowning the track point champions, Brian Brown in the 410 class, Terry McCarl in...
Pella Forte Excited to Return to State Dance
Several KNIA/KRLS Area High School dancers are ready for this week’s Iowa State Dance and Drill Association High School Team Championships in Des Moines. Pella High School’s Forte is looking to once again defending a state championship in their military routine, which they have won three years in a row. Hear more from the leaders of Pella Forte on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Indianola Chamber Bells, Bows, and Boutiques Tour December 9th and 10th
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Adel Partners for the annual Bells, Bows, and Boutiques tour across south-central Iowa on December 9th and 10th. The tour is a self-guided holiday shopping and dining rural road trip through Madison County shops in Winterset and the surrounding area, and Adel, featuring over 55 shops, 24 restaurants, and 13 wineries/breweries/pubs being featured.
Pella Christian Shine Dance Solos Today, Teams Perform Thursday
Several KNIA/KRLS Area High School dancers are ready for this week’s Iowa State Dance and Drill Association High School Team Championships in Des Moines. Pella Christian’s Shine squad are in action today as soloists before turning their attention to team action on Thursday. Hear more from the PCHS Shine dancers on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PCM Controls The Game And Knoxville In Boys Season Opener
PCM got out to a 14-3 lead over Knoxville and controlled things from there as the Mustangs defeated Knoxville 70-52 in a boys basketball game on Tuesday heard live on 95.3 KNIA. Knoxville was handcuffed all night with poor shooting and struggling defensively to stop the Mustangs inside/outside game. The Mustangs forced the Panthers into 23 turnovers. Mustangs Coach Fred Lorensen told KNIA/KRLS Sports he thought the effort defensively was key to the win.
Pella Basketball Teams Swept by North Polk
The first home doubleheader of the new winter season for the Pella basketball teams went the way of the road teams, as North Polk swept the Dutch boys and girls Tuesday night in a twin bill heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The #4 in Class 4A Comets won 73-46, while...
Melcher-Dallas And Pleasantville Square Off At SE Warren
An all Marion County battle in Warren County is tonight as Melcher-Dallas, still without a gym to play in, will take on Pleasantville. For the girls game it will be a contrast in experience. Pleasantville, while small in numbers, does have two players averaging in double figures. Joelle Johnson and Hope DeMan both average 11.5 points per game, but Head Coach Jeff Cook tells KNIA Sports it is a matter of managing the health of the team and hoping foul trouble does not become a factor tonight.
Ticket holders surprised at price increase for 2023 Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend
NEWTON, Iowa — Although we're over 230 days away from the second running of the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend, ticket holders who attended this past July have already seen a massive price bump to renew their tickets for next summer's race. "I thought it was an error or mistake...
Pella Bowling Teams Open with Close Losses to Oskaloosa
The Pella bowling teams opened the new season Monday at home against Oskaloosa, falling in the boys varsity matchup 2667 to 2590 and in the girls head-to-head 1873-1777. Newcomer Anderson Schirm paced the Dutch boys in the individual games with a 418 score, followed by Alex Mitchel at 354; veteran Anna DeNooy was tops for the Pella girls at 321, with Alaina Rozenboom taking second at 248.
Simpson Basketball Squads in Action Today
The Simpson College women’s and men’s basketball teams are in action today in a non-conference matchup, the men traveling to Bethany Lutheran and the women hosting Iowa Wesleyan. The Storm men have only dropped one contest on the season and are averaging over 77 points per game and shooting over 33% from long range, while the Storm women are 2-3 on the season with a lot of new names playing after the first five games. The men start tonight at 6pm and the women at 7pm.
Knoxville And PCM Boys Open Up Season With The Highway 14 Battle
After suffering through a rebuilding season last year, the Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad is looking for some redemption. That starts tonight when the Panthers open up the new season with the Highway 14 Battle at PCM. Nearly everyone is back for Knoxville this year and a year older and wiser in basketball. Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports this game will tell a lot of where his team is early in the season.
Pella Bowling Teams Open Today; Boys Basketball Tuesday
The last of the winter sports teams at Pella High School needing to start their winter dockets will do so early this week. The Dutch bowlers are at home this afternoon to host Oskaloosa, with both the boys and girls once again fielding competitors. Action begins at 3 this afternoon at Dutch 200 Bowl and Grill.
Pella Christian Basketball Teams Swept By Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in Home Opener
The Pella Christian basketball teams had their home openers Tuesday night and were swept by Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The Eagles’ girls fell to the Class 2A #6 ranked Rockets 67-42, while the boys were defeated 64-55. The Pella Christian girls went back and forth with the Rockets in the first quarter...
Eagles Basketball Teams Host Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in Home Openers Tonight
The last of the winter sports teams on Eagle Lane kicks off their season tonight, as both the Pella Christian boys and girls basketball teams have their home opener tonight against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The Eagles’ girls squad opened their season last week at Class 1A #11 ranked Montezuma and fell 56-42....
Knoxville School Board looks at Washington DC trips
Knoxville Teacher Sara Finnegan is looking into details for the next Washington DC trip for the Knoxville eighth grade students in the fall of 2023. This year two Knoxville classes made the trip to Washington DC, due to the pandemic forcing the freshmen to miss the trip when they were in eighth grade.
Winter Concerts Coming Up for Tulip City Schools
Music performances are coming up for the Tulip City students in band, orchestra, and choir. The defending state champions from Pella Jazz I open with their first performance on Monday, December 5th at 7:30 p.m. in the Pella High School auditorium. Pella’s 6th through 12th grade orchestra students perform on Tuesday, December 6th at 6:30 p.m., also at Pella High School.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Brian Hatch
Our guest today is Knoxville Mayor Brian Hatch as we talk about the latest Knoxville city council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Pelzer has high expectations for 2022-23 Norwalk Boys Basketball
Following a 12-11 record in his first season as head coach, Aaron Pelzer has high expectations for the Norwalk boys basketball team in year number two at the helm. Pelzer says the Warriors are “light years ahead” of where they were last year at this time, based on a solid cast of returning players who are bigger, stronger and wiser. The skill and confidence levels are both higher than last November, leading to more competitive practices that should transfer to improvement in the win-loss column as well.
Glory the Dog, is Nationally Certified
Justin Smith, Battalion Chief for the Knoxville Fire Department, and Glory the Crisis Dog recently returned from a trip to Columbus, Ohio. It was a trip that covered nine days and it was to get Glory, a German Shepherd, nationally trained through intense training at the National Canine facility. Glory...
Ernest “John” Bixler
A memorial service for Ernest “John” Bixler, 84 of Oskaloosa, will be held Friday, December 2, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Reverend Robert Goodrich officiating. As was John’s wish, his body has been cremated. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will begin Thursday after 11 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 5-7 Thursday evening to greet friends and relatives. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.
