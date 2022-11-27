Read full article on original website
Related
Reno County woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
RENO COUNTY—A Haven woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in Reno County along K-96. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 48-year-old Wendi D. Kellum of Prairie Home, Missouri, was eastbound on Kansas 96 two miles east of Haven when Kellum failed to yield at K96 and Rayl and struck a 2016 Kia Soul driven by 36-year-old Amber N. Redding of Haven.
KWCH.com
Truck hits pole, fence in northeast Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said a driver suffered a medical condition on Wednesday when his vehicle lost control and struck a light pole and fence. It happened around 12:50 p.m. near 15th and Woodlawn. Officers were called to a single-vehicle accident involving a down power line. They arrived...
Car vs. train crash closes 21st Street in north Wichita
A car vs. train crash has closed a major Wichita street.
KWCH.com
Train, vehicle collide in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a train and another vehicle in north Wichita. Traffic will be shut down in both directions on 21st Street between Broadway and Mosley for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area....
KWCH.com
Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.
KAKE TV
Wichita boy dies 7 years after being hit by semi, family says
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 14-year-old Wichita boy has died seven years after he was hit by a semi following a junior football game at a local park, his family says. According to his obituary, LaDale Washington Jr. died on November 18. Two of his relatives told KAKE News that he died of complications stemming from the accident on September 26, 2015, when LaDale was just 7 years old.
Wichita man seriously injured after falling off back of moving truck
A man from Wichita has been seriously injured after falling off the back of a moving truck.
WIBW
Two injured when semi-trucks collide in southeastern Kansas
WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were injured when semi-trucks collided in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 400 and Meade Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
Third person dies from Wichita suspected fentanyl overdose
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another one of the four people who overdosed on suspected fentanyl on Sunday has died. The Wichita Police Department said a 31-year-old man hospitalized in grave condition died. Only one of the overdose victims survived, and she remains in critical condition. Police say 20-year-old Stevie Metts and 35-year-old Brandon Randall died […]
Police ID Kansas man who died after ejected in pickup crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend accident have identified the victim as 27-year-old Chandler Christiansen of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Investigators determined that just after 8:20 p.m. Saturday, a 2007 GMC Sierra driven by Christiansen was westbound on Kellogg just west of Interstate 35. He...
Wichita man, 45, dead after wrong-way, head-on collision on I-135 Sunday, report says
The other person involved was a man from San Francisco.
WIBW
Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision
NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man headed the wrong way on a Kansas interstate early Sunday morning has been pronounced dead after a head-on collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 29.3 on southbound I-135 - about half a mile south of U.S. Highway 50 - with reports of a crash.
KWCH.com
Man dies from injuries suffered in 3-vehicle crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating an accident that killed 70-year-old John Gregory. Around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, officers were dispatched to an injury accident in the 12500 block of West 21st. Officers arrived on the scene and found three vehicles involved. Gregory was taken to the hospital and died a few days later.
Four people injured in single-vehicle rollover west of Salina early Sunday
Four people were injured in a rollover wreck west of Salina early Sunday morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Anthony Silvestre-Cedillo, 25, of Salina, was eastbound on Kansas Highway 140, just west of S. Burma Road, in a 2018 Infinity, when he lost control of the vehicle on the wet roadway. The vehicle rolled, coming to rest in a field.
ksal.com
Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on I 135
A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 135 early Sunday morning in South Central Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima passenger car was headed north in the southbound lanes of I 135. The car collided head-on with an oncoming 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.
Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction remains in Oklahoma jail
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A suspect captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl is awaiting extradition to Kansas. Just before 7p.m. p.m. Nov. 20, police responded to the 2300 block of N. Amidon in Wichita for an auto theft, kidnapping in a liquor store parking lot, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WIBW
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old boy from Kansas has been pronounced dead after an ATV accident near Marion. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to an area of 170th St. just over a mile west of U.S. Highway 77 - about two miles southeast of Marion - with reports of a crash.
KWCH.com
Crews respond to house fire in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 3700 block of S. Hoover Court on Wednesday. They arrived to find some and flames coming from the home. Crews were able to put out the fire. One person on the scene refused treatment for minor injuries.
Kansas man dies after work accident
A Kansas man died after a work accident on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Construction pickup parked along I-135 stolen
A construction pickup left on the side of the highway Wednesday was stolen over the holiday weekend. An employee of APAC in Hutchinson told police that he had left a white 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 along Interstate 135 near the W. Schilling Road exit Wednesday evening. When he returned on Monday, the pickup was gone, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
