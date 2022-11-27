WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 14-year-old Wichita boy has died seven years after he was hit by a semi following a junior football game at a local park, his family says. According to his obituary, LaDale Washington Jr. died on November 18. Two of his relatives told KAKE News that he died of complications stemming from the accident on September 26, 2015, when LaDale was just 7 years old.

